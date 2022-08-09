Good Morning, Buffalo: Why improving food access in Buffalo neighborhoods won't be a 'one-size-fits-all solution'

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Aug. 9, 2022

Why improving food access in Buffalo neighborhoods won't be a 'one-size-fits-all solution'

The May 14 attack at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue left several Buffalo neighborhoods without a convenient source of fresh food and made the city a national emblem for the plight of urban food access.

Some researchers use the terms “food apartheid” or “low-access” areas to generally describe the nation's thousands of low-income census tracts where an estimated 53.6 million people live outside an easy walk or drive to a full-service supermarket.

The News’ Caitlin Dewey reports that much of Buffalo meets that definition. In the three months since the attack, however, a broad network of local advocates, organizers and social entrepreneurs – plus public and private funders, including the USDA and the State of New York – have accelerated efforts to improve food access in disinvested neighborhoods.

And other projects are in the works, including a wellness center with greenhouses and a neighborhood grocery that is being planned by a faith-based development group.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New federal funds aim for ‘safe, walkable, bikeable’ Main Street in Buffalo: The city’s main drag is slated for an overhaul between Goodell Street and Kensington Avenue that will eliminate existing potholes, add bike lanes and boost walkability. The new $25 million grant will also improve aesthetics with green space, benches, signage and LED lighting. Read more

Town of Tonawanda nursing home hit with $53,000 federal fine after resident death: The oft-penalized Safire Rehabilitation of Northtowns is in the news again, getting hit with fine from the feds tied to an investigation into a resident's death in February. A state penalty is likely to follow. Read more

Amherst man pleads guilty to lesser charge in hate crime case: Prosecutors have dropped a hate crime charge as part of Christian McCaffrey’s guilty plea to misdemeanor aggravated harassment. McCaffrey, now 21, had been accused of a monthslong campaign of harassing phone calls, text messages and Snapchat messages in 2019 directed against a Jewish acquaintance. His attorney said his client’s sole motivation was his anger after the victim started dating McCaffrey's ex-girlfriend. The victim's mother said the family is "deeply disappointed" the hate crime charge was dropped and said this was more than a dispute between romantic rivals. Read more

Lackawanna deals with road paint shortage: A shortage of road paint since early spring means it will take longer for the City of Lackawanna to complete its annual road maintenance. The shortage in Lackawanna, a symptom of a larger national trend, is due to supply chain issues. Read more

Demolition begins on building that was blight on Seneca-Babcock neighborhood: A building that has been an eyesore for more than a decade is finally being taken down. Demolition began Monday of the Battaglia Demolition structure at 1037 Seneca St. Around 40 truckloads of debris are expected to be removed. "The City of Buffalo Department of Permit and Inspections has consistently been working to have this site cleaned, as it's been a blight and a really negative situation for the Seneca-Babcock neighborhood, especially for the folks who live here on Peabody Street," Commissioner Cathy Amdur said. Read more

As contract talks continue, Kaleida union workers give 10-day notice of informational picket: The two unions representing 6,300 Kaleida Health workers have notified the health system that they're planning an informational picket Aug. 18 as contract talks continue. While it's just a one-day picket and not a strike, it's a sign of mounting pressure in the high-stakes negotiations. Read more

Mindy Rich named Rich Products chairman: Rich is only the third chairman in the 77-year history of the Buffalo-based food products company. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Zephyr teams with experienced cannabis operator, seeks tax breaks for South Buffalo: Plans for a new $200 million marijuana growing and production facility in South Buffalo are back on track. The project is finally advancing toward the start of construction in as soon as a few weeks, with the first phase possibly opening for business by next summer. Read more

Outer Harbor improvements coming to area around the Bell Slip: The Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. – which guides the development of 160 acres of the Outer Harbor that aren't operated as a state park – wants to enhance the pedestrian trails, bicycle paths and adjacent land at the Bell Slip. Read more

WEATHER

Don Paul: Steamy conditions in retreat: Humidity and dew points will begin to drop slowly to more comfortable levels this afternoon, and high temperatures will reach only the mid-upper 70s with a partly sunny sky. By Wednesday, dry high pressure will dominate in our region, bringing seasonable temperatures and moderate humidity for the start of the Erie County Fair. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Freddy J’s BBQ, well-seasoned soul food with a smile: It’s easy to see how Freddy J’s became the Grant Street daily bread for so many, News Food Editor Andrew Z. Galarneau writes. Read more

BILLS

Formerly a jack of all trades, Ryan Bates happy to find home at right guard on Bills offensive line: The Bills are surely glad to still have Bates, especially with all the juggling that’s gone on up front during training camp. After entering the starting lineup for the first time last year in Week 15, Bates quickly became a stabilizing force along the offensive line. Read more

Observations: Bills get good news up front as Spencer Brown takes starting reps at right tackle: A day after projected starting left guard Rodger Saffold was added to the active roster, the team got projected starting right tackle Spencer Brown back into his most extensive full-team work of the summer. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Anyone who has visited the Erie County Fair knows it’s a day buzzing with excited crowds, whirling amusement rides and dazzling lights. In short, all the makings of a fun adventure. But it can also be overwhelming to children who have autism or any visitor with sensory sensitivity. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley says when the fair gates open Wednesday, there will be a special room that provides a sanctuary for fairgoers who are impacted by overstimulation.

• Crop-sharing programs and roadside stands. Farmers markets and u-pick fields. Interest in local farm products has exploded in recent years. Forever Young contributor Ashley Ziomek says there are more than 100 farms in Western New York. She showcases a social media site that makes it easy to “find your farmer.”

• The Peace Bridge was in the international spotlight 95 years this week when leaders from the U.S. and Canada gathered for a dedication ceremony that attracted 100,000 people. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project looks back on the 1927 event in this “ode to bridges” segment. And check out these vintage photos from The Buffalo News archive.

• “I want to start a book club,” one social media post reads. “But instead of reading books we eat wings.” Step Out Buffalo’s Andrea Diedrich shares 20 funny tweets and memes that prove Buffalonians take their wings seriously.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.