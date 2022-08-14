Good Morning, Buffalo: Why corporations avoid some neighborhoods in Buffalo

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Aug. 14, 2022

Why corporations avoid some neighborhoods in Buffalo: 'It's not fair. But it is business.'

True Bethel Bishop and Buffalo Common Council President Darius G. Pridgen knows firsthand the challenges of persuading corporations and national chains to move into the Delavan Grider and Martin Luther King Jr. Park neighborhoods his church straddles.

True Bethel Baptist Church was looking to open a restaurant, but business after business turned down his offer to team up.

Why?

Profit and risk.

“Those two things were often at the top of the list,” Pridgen said. “They didn’t think there was a profit margin to be made because many corporations look at the socioeconomic makeup of a community."

“Unless many businesses see a profit, they are not going to just come into a community,” Pridgen continued. “It’s business. It’s not fair. But it is business.”

The May 14 mass shooting at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue that killed 10 Black people and wounded three other individuals put a national spotlight on the concentration of poverty and the lack of fresh, healthy food options on Buffalo’s East Side. It also placed a focus on limited corporate investment in the city's predominately Black communities.

– Deidre Williams

SALMAN RUSHDIE ATTACK

DA provides details of Rushdie attacker's moves; agent confirms author off ventilator and awake: Hadi Matar, 24, of Fairview, N.J., traveled by bus to Western New York and had day passes to the Chautauqua Institution for Thursday and Friday, Chautauqua County District Attorney Jason Schmidt told The News. He had with him cash, pre-paid Visa cards, a driver's license with somebody else's name on it and two cellphones, Schmidt said. A senior Chautauqua staff member said there was "extra added security than we would have typically" for Rushdie's appearance. Read more

Paula Voell: I watched a man stab Salman Rushdie. Will I or Chautauqua ever be the same? “I wonder what I’ll remember next time I sit on those hard wooden benches. Will I recall the concerts, the singers, the magicians, the acrobats, the ballets, the lectures, the worship services? Yes I think I will. But also with me, forever, will be the sight of someone being stabbed,” writes Voell, a Tonawanda resident and retired Buffalo News reporter. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Tight teacher job market squeezing some Buffalo-area school districts: School districts are in stiff competition to hire teachers, particularly in some subject areas. Some are putting off hiring until next year, and some are recruiting from other districts. Read more

Fatal motorcycle crashes in WNY part of statewide, nationwide trend: A motorcycle accident Thursday left an Evans man dead. He was at least the ninth Western New York resident to die in a motorcycle crash since May. A study found that in 2021 there was a 50% increase in fatal motorcycle crashes in the state, compared to 2019, according to the Institute for Traffic Safety Management and Research at the University at Albany's Rockefeller College. Read more

Foundation collapses on second home in Clarence; homeowners blame nearby development: A second property owner on Newhouse Road in Clarence has launched a legal action blaming the town, Erie County and the developer of a neighboring subdivision for severe structural damage that left the home unsafe to live in. The owner of 5795 Newhouse Road points to site work at the nearby Legacy Woods development that purportedly weakened the soil under the home and, eventually, caused it to shift off its foundation. Read more

Man who accused barber of 2018 kidnapping charged with lying to police: Four years ago, Donnie V. Currie described an unusual tale to police, who found him tied up on the side of a highway exit ramp – he said he was kidnapped and held in a basement by his barber. The barber was cleared several months later, and that’s when prosecutors said they might charge Currie with lying to authorities. Currie is scheduled to appear in Buffalo City Court on Friday to face six misdemeanor counts of perjury and making false statements. Read more

WEATHER

A Saturday repeat: Today will be partly cloudy with a high around 80. Read more

COLUMNS

Sean Kirst: On world lacrosse stage, Haudenosaunee women offer honor to Jim Thorpe: For the weary players on the Haudenosaunee Nationals women's team, preparing for their final game on the global stage of the World Games, it was a moment of inspiration: They learned the great Jim Thorpe had finally regained his full Olympic status as a two-time gold medalist just before they took on the Czech Republic. In a memorable fashion, in a way they hope spoke for the indigenous world, they found a way to make a statement. Read more

Related: Between Haudenosaunee and Ireland, lacrosse builds deep bond of respect: When representatives of the Haudenosaunee Nationals lacrosse program arrived in Dublin last week for a men's 21-and-under world tournament, their Haudenosaunee passports were accepted by officials from the Republic of Ireland – a gesture of deep meaning that spokesmen for the Six Nations said only underlines how lacrosse has ignited growing warmth between their nations. Read more

POLITICS

The Editorial Board: Langworthy in the GOP's 23rd District primary: Read the Editorial Board's choice for the 23rd Congressional District's Republican primary on Aug. 23. Read more

The Editorial Board: Della Pia in the 23rd District's special election: Read the Editorial Board's choice for the existing 23rd Congressional District's special election. Read more

Analysis: The (political) dog days of August: It’s August and the height of summer. New Yorkers are concentrating on baseball, county fairs and corn on the cob. But Albany’s political calendar-makers have graced us with primaries and a special election for next week. Add politics to summer fun. Here is the latest. Read more

BILLS

Full coverage: Bills kick off preseason with 27-24 win over Colts: The Buffalo Bills kicked off their preseason schedule with a 27-24 comeback victory over the Indianapolis Colts as Tyler Bass kicked the game-winning field goal as time expired. Catch all of our game coverage here. Read more

