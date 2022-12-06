Good morning, Buffalo: Why contractors for Bills stadium project won't be subject to public bidding laws

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Dec. 6, 2022

Why contractors for Bills stadium project won't be subject to public bidding laws

While $850 million in public funding is helping to pay for a new Buffalo Bills stadium, the selection of the contractors for the project will not be subject to the same type of competitive bidding process that a public project would.

That’s because even though the Buffalo Bills stadium project is being partially funded by taxpayer money from New York State and Erie County, it is, for the most part, being managed as a private construction project.

So, the approximately 400 companies expected to be involved in working on hundreds of bid packages as part of the stadium construction and demolition of the current one will ultimately be chosen by the general contractors running the build – the joint team of Gilbane Building Co. and Turner Construction, in association with 34 Group.

And those general contractors were selected by Pegula Sports and Entertainment.

– Michael Petro

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Q&A: What the proposed Thruway toll hike discussions will cost you (Hint: Not less.): The New York State Thruway Authority Board unanimously approved a plan to begin the process that would raise the tolls for Thruway drivers by 2024. Some questions may come to mind. We have some answers. Read more

New bill would give ratepayer advocates more firepower in fighting utility rate hikes: When utilities seek rate increases, they can charge customers for the expense of hiring attorneys and experts to help make their cases for rate hikes to state regulators. But nonprofit groups fighting on behalf of residential customers cannot seek such reimbursements. A bill passed this year by the State Legislature, and awaiting action by Gov. Kathy Hochul, is aimed at leveling the playing field, according to bill supporters. Read more

Business owner loses appeal, must pay $10,000 after texting racial slur: Home contractor William I. Miller's mistaken text to a Black customer referred to her with a coarse racial slur. She dropped him and complained to the state Division of Human Rights. Miller then went to court to block a $10,000 penalty. He recently learned the outcome: He owes $10,000 plus 9% interest. Read more

Police say driver in fatal accident in Chautauqua County is awaiting trial in crash that killed teen last year: Less than 12 months ago, prosecutors say Randal J. Rolison was behind the wheel of a rig that struck and killed a teenage pedestrian in Jamestown. On Saturday night, police say he was driving an SUV in Chautauqua County that ran a stop sign and killed a passenger in a pickup. Read more

Murder case ends in mistrial after jury pool dries up: A man on trial for murder in the 2020 death of his girlfriend's mother saw the case end Friday with a mistrial after attorneys had no more potential jurors to choose from. It was not immediately clear why jury selection could not continue this week. Read more

Nonprofit leader who spent $61K on personal expenses admits to tax charge: Jacqueline Mines, who admitted to willful failure to file an income tax return in 2018, spent $61,477 in funds from Helping Families & Children in America, Assistant U.S. Attorney Paul Bonanno said. Read more

Buffalo teachers vote they have no confidence in superintendent: Teachers say they are frustrated with the slow pace of negotiations. They have been working without a contract for three years. Read more

WEATHER

Ask Don Paul: What does a warming climate mean for lake-effect snow? Lake Erie may be wide open during much of the winter, but Paul says that absent arctic air aloft, it would be largely inactive during those mild periods. Read more

Damp and dismal: Cloudy with some rain showers expected today. Highs around 45. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Douglas Jemal buys Butler Mansion from UB: The developer paid $3.75 million for the 123-year-old mansion and an adjacent carriage house. Jemal purchased the Delaware Avenue property from the University at Buffalo Foundation. Read more

COLUMNS

Jeff Miers: Live from New York, it’s … my son? "While it’s true that my wife and I did the day-to-day (and night-to-night) work ... it’s also true that Declan was raised by a Buffalo music and arts community that was abundantly generous," Miers writes. Read more

BILLS

12-week report: Bills position grades up despite NFL's sixth toughest schedule: The Bills stand 9-3 and currently hold the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Last year at this time the Bills were 7-5 and had just lost three of their previous five games. Those included ugly defeats to Jacksonville, Indianapolis and New England. Read more

Observations: After successful 'mini bye,' Bills get back to work preparing for Jets: The Buffalo Bills control their own playoff destiny. Win out, and the road to the Super Bowl will go through Orchard Park. Read more

SABRES

Mike Harrington: Matthew Barnaby keeps it real in 'Unfiltered,' and there's lots of '90s Sabres memories: In his new book, "Matthew Barnaby Unfiltered", the 49-year-old takes us inside his 14-year career and relives plenty of moments from the Sabres' wild times of the late '90s. Read more

'Kid Line' showing 'swagger,' maturity while solidifying Sabres' top six: Sabres coaches were raving about how Dylan Cozens, Jack Quinn and JJ Peterka use speed, skill and chemistry to make plays you wouldn’t expect out of a line featuring three forwards under the age of 22. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The holiday season is a time for joyous celebrations. But the season is also marked by an increase in house fires as Christmas trees, holiday lights, candles and space heaters create heightened risks. WGRZ’s Andy Paden talks with experts who offer holiday safety tips.

• Air travel can be a hassle for anyone, but the ritual can be particularly challenging for special needs passengers. WKBW’s Pheben Kassahun examines a “pre-travel preparation program” and other efforts underway at Buffalo Niagara International Airport to make flying less stressful.

• Local bird-watchers are “aflutter” following the first sighting of a limpkin in the state, WBFO Radio reports. Beth Adams says the tropical marsh bird was spotted in Niagara County a few weeks ago.

• Imagine waking up one morning and discovering that your “dream for Buffalo” has come true. What does the vision entail? The question was posed on Reddit Buffalo Monday and produced more than 150 responses within the first several hours. Better public transportation, more high-paying jobs, a fully developed waterfront and – of course – a Super Bowl victory are on the Reddit roster.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.