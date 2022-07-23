Good Morning, Buffalo: Why consumers hold key to Buffalo Niagara economy as hiring slows, prices soar

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

July 23, 2022

Why consumers hold key to Buffalo Niagara economy as hiring slows, prices soar

Buffalo Niagara businesses are still hiring – just not as rapidly as they were earlier this year.

All things considered, that's a good thing.

With interest rates rising, inflation soaring and businesses becoming more wary, the local job market is under increasing pressure. But so far, it hasn't buckled.

Local employers added 800 jobs last month – as many as they added during April and May combined – as the region has settled into a period of sluggish hiring, according to new data from the state Labor Department.

It is clear from the data that hiring has slowed. From October through March, the region added an average of 2,800 jobs each month as it broke out of the hiring doldrums that had depressed the job market throughout the spring and summer of last year.

– David Robinson

Washington man accused of making racist, violent threats to a Tops Markets in Buffalo: Joey David George of Lynnwood, Wash., has been accused in a federal complaint of making racist, violent threats in two phone calls to the Tops Markets on Elmwood Avenue this week. The threats come more than two months after 10 Black people were killed at the Tops on Jefferson Avenue. Read more

A prosecution that started with fanfare ends with $2,000 fine for Robert Morgan: For Rochester real estate developer Robert C. Morgan, a four-year federal case over his business dealings ended Friday with a $2,000 fine on his felony conviction. He also previously agreed to forfeit $16.3 million in proceeds that prosecutors claimed was a result of fraud on eight properties. Read more

Monkeypox vaccine clinic offered for Erie County high-risk individuals: The Erie County Department of Health and Evergreen Health have partnered to offer a two-day monkeypox vaccine clinic for high-risk county residents. Members 18 years and older of the gay, bisexual, transgender and non-gender conforming communities are among those eligible. Read more

Instacart expands service, waives fees for customers of Jefferson Avenue Tops: A new program sponsored by Tops and Instacart aims to make online shopping easier for those who feel uncomfortable returning to a store where 10 people were killed and three others wounded May 14. Read more

Don Paul: Heat rebuilds, humidity stays, some severe storms possible: “Saturday will be breezy, very warm and humid under a mostly sunny sky on the Niagara Frontier,” Paul writes. “During the afternoon, a few stray showers or thundershowers may develop over the hilly terrain. The southwest wind will increase to 15-30 mph.” Read more

How Rich Products keeps its focus on innovation: Rich Products has kept its focus on innovation and research and development, amid the challenges brought on by the pandemic. And the food products company has spent millions of dollars to renovate office space for a hybrid way of working. Read more

New single-family homes to be built on vacant lots on Adams St.; officials hope program serves as model: As many as 10 new single-family homes will be built on vacant lots on Adams Street on the East Side, under a plan involving the city, a bank, a land bank and a real estate brokerage. If the plan succeeds, the idea will be replicated elsewhere in the city. Read more

Bills Mailbag: Is first-round pick Kaiir Elam destined to be a Day 1 starter?: If Tre’Davious White is recovered from surgery and able to start the season, who emerges as the second cornerback starter? Does the first-round draft choice start ahead of Dane Jackson? Jay Skurski answers this question and more in this week's Bills Mailbag! Read more

How much does size matter? Bills ranked 30th 'biggest' last year: Obviously, big doesn’t necessarily mean good. Chicago and the New York Giants, two of the worst teams in the NFL last year, ranked fourth and fifth biggest. San Francisco, which reached the NFC championship game, was the 32nd, the smallest. Read more

• Have questions about tonight's Garth Brooks concert at Highmark Stadium? We've got answers on when the lots and gates open, what you can bring and some of the songs Garth may sing (and who might make a surprise appearance). The country superstar met with the media on Friday. When it comes to concert venues, Brooks prefers stadiums without a dome. Brooks also spoke of music as “the great unifier on our planet.”

• When it comes to legal matters, a lot of people can easily feel like they’re in the dark. But that’s not usually the case for the judge, lawyers and courthouse staff. Yet that was the situation Thursday morning at the Robert H. Jackson Federal Courthouse in downtown Buffalo. This week’s Off Main Street column – a look at the lighter side of the news – shares the details.

• Great Gardening columnist Sally Cunningham has toured many gardens, locally and out of town. "Grand or tiny, gardens teach us – about nature, about design, about art, and often a lot about ourselves. And some garden tourism is very affordable or, in the case of Western New York, practically free," Cunningham writes.

• This week’s Major League Baseball All-Star Game wasn’t a hit in Western New York households. And there’s a Buffalo angle to Netflix’s new movie “The Gray Man.” News TV Critic Alan Pergament touches on these subjects and more.

