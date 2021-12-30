Good Morning, Buffalo: Why Buffalo Niagara's economic recovery lags behind the national rebound

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Erie County Sheriff-elect John Garcia wants PBA president to run internal affairs: While running for Erie County sheriff, Republican John C. Garcia could boast that an array of police unions had endorsed him, including the Police Benevolent Association that represents the sheriff's road deputies. Garcia now wants the president of the sheriff's office PBA, Timothy Donovan, to head his internal affairs team. Some outsiders say the move will not instill public confidence in the Sheriff's Office's willingness to police itself. Still, Donovan will resign his post with the PBA to become chief of the county's Professional Standards Division come Jan. 1. Read more