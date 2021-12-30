Good Morning, Buffalo: Why Buffalo Niagara's economic recovery lags behind the national rebound

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 30, 2021
Why Buffalo Niagara's economic recovery lags behind the national rebound
For decades, it's been as predictable as the change in seasons. Once a recession hits, the Buffalo Niagara region will bounce back much slower than the rest of the country.
The Covid-19 recession is no different.
Our recovery has been much weaker than the national rebound, thanks in part to our heavy reliance on tourism, the still-hard-to-cross Canadian border and an outsize portion of the region’s workforce heading into retirement.
It’s not lagging by just a little, either.
– David Robinson
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
ECMC to suspend almost all patient visitation due to Omicron surge: Starting Friday, Erie County Medical Center will suspend all inpatient visitation except when it is medically necessary or in end-of-life circumstances. The more restrictive policy comes amid an increase in Covid-19 cases, which is causing hospitalizations to again jump at ECMC. Read more
As positive cases climb, Buffalo schools to resume in-person learning Monday: Buffalo public school students will return to school on Monday for regular, in-person learning, five days a week, Buffalo School Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash and School Board President Louis Petrucci jointly announced Wednesday. Maki Becker shares more reaction from school officials. Read more
Rod Watson: 'Pandemic pimps' will make new year just like the old: "Pandemic pimps" loudly oppose vaccine and mask mandates because that’s what their flag-waving constituents like to hear, Watson writes. From Genesee and Orleans to Chautauqua and Niagara counties, GOP leaders trumpet some false notion of freedom in order to play to their base. Read more
Erie County residents who tests positive at home for Covid-19 asked to report result online: Erie County on Wednesday launched an online platform to collect results of positive Covid-19 tests taken by residents at home. The county Department of Health is asking people to submit the information through a form on its website. Read more
[More: Stay current with the latest Covid-19 statistics in WNY]
PLAYACTION
Josh Allen using the run-pass option to keep defenses guessing has been a big part of Buffalo’s red zone game plan this season. In this week's PlayAction, Mark Gaughan shows how the RPO works – and when it doesn’t.
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Erie County Sheriff-elect John Garcia wants PBA president to run internal affairs: While running for Erie County sheriff, Republican John C. Garcia could boast that an array of police unions had endorsed him, including the Police Benevolent Association that represents the sheriff's road deputies. Garcia now wants the president of the sheriff's office PBA, Timothy Donovan, to head his internal affairs team. Some outsiders say the move will not instill public confidence in the Sheriff's Office's willingness to police itself. Still, Donovan will resign his post with the PBA to become chief of the county's Professional Standards Division come Jan. 1. Read more
Judge to rule on Great Northern grain elevator dispute after mediation fails: State Supreme Court Justice Emilio Colaiacovo encouraged a mediated solution on the fate of the Great Northern grain elevator. But with owner Archer Daniels Midland and the Brown administration still insisting on emergency demolition, and the Campaign for Greater Buffalo History, Architecture & Culture intent on saving the rare 1897 brick-box grain elevator, the weeklong process the judge hoped for was over in two days. Read more
Monarch 716 operators fined by state, accused of 'predatory practices': State investigators accused a Long Island lender and a Chicago property manager of violating tenants' rights laws and deceiving college students through "predatory behavior," after the companies' two-year effort to turn around a troubled West Side student-housing complex came back to haunt them. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Our weather start to 2022, plus top weather horrors of 2021: Rain that seemed likely for Friday night now appears as though it will arrive a little later, Paul writes, with New Year's Day a little wetter than the day prior. The cold arrives for the Bills game, however. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Watch now: Look inside bSide Market: Bacchus chef-owner Brian Mietus has satisfied the fine-dining crowd for nearly two decades on Chippewa, and he's recently started a new project next door. Through Mark Mulville's photos, see the ins and outs of bSide Market, the fast-casual, local-focused eatery in the former Mighty Taco. Watch here
BILLS
'He's very resilient': Bills LT Dion Dawkins comes back from second bout with Covid-19: “I finally get my feet back under me, and then I get Covid again,” Dawkins said. “…. I'm just thankful that I made it out. I don’t want people to shy away from it, but it’s hard.” Read more
Mark Gaughan: Stefon Diggs compares self to superhero, but he's no diva: You might expect some highly paid superstar receivers to show a little softness, avoid contact. Not Diggs. He doesn’t play like a diva receiver, and he doesn’t carry himself like a stereotypical diva. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: Don't let Sabres' loss overshadow the night's big picture: When you saw the Buffalo debut of Peyton Krebs and Alex Tuch, it felt like the first day you could actually step away from the Jack Eichel era. You saw real live capital acquired for the captain, writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Sabres exit the break sluggish, still show promise without coach, 6 players: The Sabres roared back from a two-goal deficit to tie the score before they couldn't overcome some sloppy play in the third period, leading to a 4-3 loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday at KeyBank Center. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• 2021 was a busy year for The Buffalo News' staff photographers, who have compiled their "Best of ... " collections. Here's James P. McCoy's favorite shots – you may have seen the first photo in the gallery before.
• No, these jerseys aren't just for humans. The Sabres Store has begun selling jerseys fit for dogs, WIVB reports, sparked by the debut of their official team dog, Rick, in the fall.
• Buffalo Rising's East Side Avenues series homes in on Mandella Market, a neighborhood anchor in a food desert. Hear from market owner Ahmed Saleh in a short clip.
• The makers of "Being the Ricardos," a new Amazon movie that tells the behind-the-scenes story of "I Love Lucy," found a helpful resource in the National Comedy Center in Jamestown, WKBW reports.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.