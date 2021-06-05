Good Morning, Buffalo: Why Buffalo Niagara's economic recovery is different this time around

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO

June 5, 2021

Why Buffalo Niagara's economic recovery is different this time around

There are hopeful signs for the Buffalo Niagara economy.

Last spring, when the region's job market was getting hammered with employment losses that were much worse than most of the country was enduring, it looked like we were on a typical path for a Buffalo Niagara recession: Fall harder and take longer to rebound.

But now, it's starting to look like the recovery won't be a laggard. The region has clawed back its job losses to the point where they are only slightly worse than the rest of the country. The unemployment rate, which quadrupled in April 2020 when the national jobless rate was tripling, now has fallen back to within spitting distance of the U.S. rate.

And economists think the recovery could speed up as Western New York's reopening process accelerates to levels that have been in place for months in some parts of the country. The reopening of the Canadian border, which still hasn't been scheduled but likely is only a matter of months away, also would give the region a big boost.