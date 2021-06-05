Good Morning, Buffalo: Why Buffalo Niagara's economic recovery is different this time around

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
June 5, 2021
Why Buffalo Niagara's economic recovery is different this time around
There are hopeful signs for the Buffalo Niagara economy.
Last spring, when the region's job market was getting hammered with employment losses that were much worse than most of the country was enduring, it looked like we were on a typical path for a Buffalo Niagara recession: Fall harder and take longer to rebound.
But now, it's starting to look like the recovery won't be a laggard. The region has clawed back its job losses to the point where they are only slightly worse than the rest of the country. The unemployment rate, which quadrupled in April 2020 when the national jobless rate was tripling, now has fallen back to within spitting distance of the U.S. rate.
And economists think the recovery could speed up as Western New York's reopening process accelerates to levels that have been in place for months in some parts of the country. The reopening of the Canadian border, which still hasn't been scheduled but likely is only a matter of months away, also would give the region a big boost.
– David Robinson
MORE COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
As Covid-19 positivity rate plummets in N.Y., state says masks now optional in schools: For three days in a row, New York's seven-day average positivity rate has been the lowest of any state in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University. And in a surprise move Friday, the state announced that masks are no longer required in schools and camps, whether indoors or outdoors. Read more
White House looks to CDC for guidance on border reopening: The Biden administration is awaiting further guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention before making any decision as to when the border between the United States and Canada should be fully reopened, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. Read more
[More: Stay current on Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Watch now: Implosion of the former Tonawanda Coke smokestacks: It took about eight seconds for the three Tonawanda Coke smokestacks to come down early this morning, and News photographer Sharon Cantillon was there to capture the moment. Check out the video here.
DEC orders Cascades of Niagara Falls to alter operations after odor complaints: State environmental regulators have ordered the Packard Road plant to change some parts of its operation after complaints in recent weeks about a foul odor. In addition to mitigation measures, Cascades Containerboard must review its operations to deal with the problem, regulators said. Read more
Pastor accused of touching girls sues Amherst church over allegations: Wayne S. Aarum, who runs the Circle C Ranch in Delevan, claimed in a defamation lawsuit filed this week that The Chapel and its executive pastor, John Camardo, engaged in a “sustained campaign of ... false and malicious accusations” against Aarum that hurt his reputation, The News' Jay Tokasz reports. Read more
Rochester teen charged in crash that badly injured Buffalo police officer: The teenager accused of being the driver who led police on a "milelong high-speed chase" that left a Buffalo patrol officer badly injured Thursday had run away from a juvenile facility in Rochester, prosecutors said Friday in court. Maki Becker has more details. Read more
$500K of state funds to assist Save the Michaels with transportation: Friday morning's announcement that Save the Michaels of the World would receive $500,000 in state funding offered the kind of mixed emotions that Avi and Julie Israel have dealt with since they started the drug addiction-fighting agency after the death of their 20-year-old son. Read more
Victim identified; bail set for man accused of Niagara Metals killing: The man who had been sought in a fatal shooting at a Niagara Falls scrapyard appeared before a judge on murder and weapons charges on Friday. Matthew H. Figura Jr. pleaded not guilty to the charges and Judge Diane Vitello set bail, which had been opposed by prosecutors. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Forecast is short of a heat wave, but close enough: Expect a disparity in temperatures between the towns close to Lake Ontario, which will feel the brunt of Saturday's mid-80s heat, and those along Lake Erie, which will cool off into the 70s thanks to a stiff breeze. Farther inland, temperatures are expected to exceed 80. Read more
BLUE JAYS IN BUFFALO
For original Sahlen Field employees, returning to ballpark for MLB in Buffalo is 'like the dream': Head suite server Karen O’Leary and other original Sahlen Field game day personnel – there are approximately 50, O'Leary said – took a few minutes to speak with The Buffalo News about what it means to be back with fans in the stands. Read more
BILLS
Bills Mailbag: What's more likely for Josh Allen in 2021 – regression or progression?: In this week's mailbag, Skurski talks Allen, the Bills' running philosophy, vaccines around the league, whether or not the Bills are good enough to beat the Chiefs, whether or not Emmanuel Sanders still has it and much more. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Spirit of Buffalo, with its distinctive red sails, has been a tourist vessel on Lake Erie since 2009. News photographer Derek Gee takes a closer look, both inside and out, of the touring sailboat.
• Buffalo welcomed a new ethnic grocery store in its Lovejoy neighborhood; WIVB reports that Palli Market, which boasts halal meats and goods popular in India, Pakistan and throughout the Middle East, had its ribbon-cutting on Friday.
• A new public art mural shines on West Chippewa Street. Buffalo Rising reports that Albright-Knox Art Gallery commissioned 16 area artists to come up with "creative and emotional ways to express their personal perceptions of the lockdown" during the pandemic.
• A chain restaurant featuring Cajun boiled seafood will open in Blasdell, Buffalo Business First reports through its partner station WGRZ. Hook & Reel will open in the former Ruby Tuesday's in BJ's Plaza.