Good Morning, Buffalo: Why Buffalo is a hub for illegal debt collectors who scam thousands across the country

June 13, 2021
Buffalo ‘an epicenter’ of fraudulent debt collection activity
At Joseph A. Ciffa’s offices in Niagara Falls and Kenmore, debt collectors intimidated their victims with illegal threats of arrests and lawsuits.
According to federal prosecutors, an elderly cancer patient in Texas was so rattled by the threats that she borrowed $500 from her sister to help pay off a debt of $1,285.
That payment helped keep the profits rolling in for Ciffa and his company.
“We did 370 grand the month of March,” Ciffa told one of his supervisors in a phone call that Ciffa recorded and federal agents later obtained. “We’re on a $300,000-a-month pace right now.”
Welcome to the world of illegal debt collections.
And welcome to Western New York, a region that has become a veritable Silicon Valley for a dirty industry that turned some locals into millionaires, and where prosecutors say organized crime has gained a foothold in the industry.
– Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel
Analysis: How $1.2B in new federal cash to Buffalo Niagara will be doled out: Local municipalities have started receiving the first part of the $708.2 million in federal aid they will get under President Biden's American Rescue Plan. But what, exactly, is this aid program all about? You probably have questions, and we have answers. Read more
Sean Kirst: Buffalo fans, a big-league team and an empty seat: Now that the Toronto Blue Jays are playing in front of spectators in downtown Buffalo, what person in your life – living or dead – would you bring to a big-league game at Sahlen Field, if you had the chance? For many, the question evokes a passionate response. Read more
Grand Island center opens as one-stop shop for those facing domestic violence: The Family Justice Center has transformed a former parsonage at Trinity United Methodist Church into a satellite center where a victim can file charges, secure an order of protection, videoconference with Family Court, connect to legal services and be linked to short-term or transitional housing. Read more
Thunderstorms possible: WGRZ’s forecast says today’s high will reach the upper 70s, with a chance of thunderstorms. Read more
What Buffalo can learn from Indianapolis' tech story: As the Buffalo Niagara region tries to build up its technology sector for startups, jobs and investment, it might look to the Midwest for inspiration. Indianapolis has managed to develop its own tech sector, far from the hotbeds of Silicon Valley and Boston, Mass. Read more
Uniland scales back Eastern Hills Mall town-center plan: The Amherst-based developer said it has scrapped one of the two hotels and half the retail space planned for its remake of Eastern Hills Mall into a mixed-use town center after the Covid-19 pandemic decimated both industries. Read more
Turnout small as early voting begins for June 22 primary: Saturday was the first day of early voting for the June 22 primary election, but the scene bore little resemblance to those at early voting sites last year. Erie County Board of Elections commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced after the polls closed at 6 p.m. Saturday that just 904 voters cast first-day ballots. Read more
Hamburg is brimming with primaries: Democratic leaders in Hamburg weren't expecting any primaries this year, but there are two for supervisor and Town Board seats. The Conservative and Working Families parties endorsed the same two candidates for Town Board, and they are Democrats. Read more
Lorigo pushes local Medal of Honor winner for lieutenant governor: Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo is coordinating a statewide effort to promote Medal of Honor winner David Bellavia as the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor next year. Lorigo says the former Army sergeant is an ideal running mate with Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island. Read more
Bills' Devin Singletary blocks out the 'noise' while putting in the work to improve: "Noise is noise," Singletary said. "I don't pay attention to it. There's always going to be noise if you do good, if you do bad. That's just what it is." Vic Carucci's latest takes us inside Singletary's offseason. Read more
• Now this might be a challenge for even the biggest golf enthusiast: playing 117 holes of golf – in one day. A group of 12 golfers did it at East Aurora’s Crag Burn Golf Club to raise money for Oishei Children's Hospital, Spectrum News’ Ted Goldberg reports.
• Restaurants should be aware of an overpayment scam that has resurfaced, according to the Better Business Bureau. Two Niagara Falls establishments were recent targets. WGRZ has the details.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending April 23.
