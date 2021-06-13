Good Morning, Buffalo: Why Buffalo is a hub for illegal debt collectors who scam thousands across the country

Lorigo pushes local Medal of Honor winner for lieutenant governor: Erie County Conservative Chairman Ralph C. Lorigo is coordinating a statewide effort to promote Medal of Honor winner David Bellavia as the Republican candidate for lieutenant governor next year. Lorigo says the former Army sergeant is an ideal running mate with Rep. Lee Zeldin of Long Island. Read more

BILLS

Bills' Devin Singletary blocks out the 'noise' while putting in the work to improve: "Noise is noise," Singletary said. "I don't pay attention to it. There's always going to be noise if you do good, if you do bad. That's just what it is." Vic Carucci's latest takes us inside Singletary's offseason. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE