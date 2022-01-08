Good Morning, Buffalo: Why Bills plan to reduce seating capacity despite building a bigger stadium

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 8, 2022
Why Bills plan to reduce seating capacity despite building a bigger stadium
The Buffalo Bills began this season by setting a franchise record before playing a single game.
The new mark for season ticket sales – 60,000 – may never be topped because the Bills’ future stadium won’t have enough seats to allow it.
“We sold out of season tickets for the first time in our team’s history this year,” said Ron Raccuia, the executive vice president of Pegula Sports & Entertainment. “The stadium seats 69,000, but there’s a cap on season ticket sales, so you always have a fair amount of individual game tickets for fans to buy.”
The surge was spurred by pandemic-related economic conditions and an exciting team. But these factors are not sustainable, which is why the Bills plan to reduce capacity in their new stadium to between 60,000 to 62,000 seats and a general admission, standing-room-only party deck with space for up to another 5,000 fans.
The Bills expect to sell about 50,000 season tickets at the new stadium, which is more in line with their historic average sales.
– Jason Wolf
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Test-to-stay could start next week in Erie County; details of program revealed: The test-to-stay program allows children who are close contacts of an infected person and who have been quarantined to attend school during the quarantine if they test negative every morning, writes The News' Barbara O'Brien. Read more
Hochul orders boosters for health workers, new rules for nursing home visitors: With hospitalizations, deaths and Covid-19 cases continuing to rise, Gov. Kathy Hochul said the state is ordering health care workers to get vaccine booster shots and for visitors to nursing homes to prove they have tested negative for the virus, writes Tom Precious. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
State helps pay for Cascades plan to burn plant's gas as fuel: The Cascades Containerboard Packaging plant in Niagara Falls, which has been fined for emitting rotten-egg smells from its paper recycling process, is planning a $3.2 million project to burn the gas created by its wastewater treatment bioreactor as fuel for the plant. A state agency supplied a $2.14 million grant to help with the plan, which a company spokesman said will reduce the amount of natural gas burned at Cascades by 15%. Read more
Judge rejects stay as preservation group eyes appeal of Great Northern demolition order: A State Supreme Court judge rejected a temporary restraining order sought by a preservation organization, which is still seeking a stay in appellate court next week. The Campaign for Greater Buffalo will have an ally – Douglas Jemal's attorney and former New York Attorney General Dennis Vacco. Read more
Blaze at Somerset power plant sends multiple fire companies to the scene: A fire erupted during demolition work at the mothballed coal-burning power plant in Somerset Friday. One firefighter was treated at a hospital for injuries suffered in the blaze, which burned for about six hours, sending heavy black smoke through the area. A rubber liner on the interior of a building caught fire as workers were cutting a hole in it, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said. Read more
WEATHER
The first storm of the winter happened in January. It probably won't be the last: Little to no ice is covering Lake Erie, which as of Friday morning was at 38 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Welch. Cold weather is expected next week, with another possibility of lake-effect snow, but this time centered more on the Southtowns and Southern Tier. Read more
Don Paul: Slow lake-snow exit, brief weekend moderation: Saturday will bring a quick turnaround. Abundant sunshine and a downslope southerly flow will boost readings back to slightly above average, in the mid 30s. Still another turnaround follows quickly Saturday night. Some light snow and sleet will move in late evening on a gusty south-southwest flow increasing to 20-30 mph, Don Paul writes. Read more
BILLS
Scouting Report: Bills' ground game will have a chance to keep rolling against Jets: Don’t be surprised if the Bills have another big day on the ground – the Jets are allowing 136.3 rushing yards per game, fourth most in the NFL. Read more
SABRES
Michael Peca using his role in Rochester to help Sabres build a winner: Dedicated to Buffalo, Peca – the two-time Selke Award winner – has embraced a key position in trying to improve the Sabres' prospects. That means keeping a watchful eye on talented prospects who will soon be needed in Buffalo, including Jack Quinn, JJ Peterka, Mattias Samuelsson and Peyton Krebs, among others, writes Lance Lysowski. Read more
Sabres to put Rick Jeanneret banner in the rafters as part of April 1 tribute: The retiring Sabres broadcaster will be honored in an "RJ Night" ceremony that will culminate in a banner raising that will put him in the company of the franchise's retired numbers. Mike Harrington shares more details. Read more
Notebook: Defensemen Robert Hagg, Jacob Bryson rejoin practice: Buffalo's defensive corps should receive reinforcements soon, as Hagg, who missed time due to a lingering lower body injury, and Bryson, who's emerged from Covid-19 protocols, are preparing to return to the lineup. Their status for Tuesday's game against Tampa Bay remains unclear, writes Lance Lysowski. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• After a strong first two seasons helping local musicians weather the pandemic storm, Band Together Buffalo returns again this winter, Buffalo Rising reports. The online concerts and artist interviews will run at 7 p.m. every Wednesday from Jan. 19 to May 4.
• A few local governments have begun to limit their availability or alter their meetings temporarily due to the surge in Covid-19 cases. Harold McNeil reports on the City of Lackawanna, while Stephen T. Watson details the Town of Tonawanda.
• A Lewiston police officer saved a Labrador retriever from the frigid waters of Bond Lake, and the rescue was caught on video, WIVB reports. Al Vaughters said it was officer Jonathon Smith's second recent rescue.
• Three Western New Yorkers won a high-stakes fantasy football league, netting $500,000 from winning the Fantasy Football Players Championship, WIVB reports. The trio won the title matchup by more than 50 points.