Good Morning, Buffalo: Why Bills plan to reduce seating capacity despite building a bigger stadium

Blaze at Somerset power plant sends multiple fire companies to the scene: A fire erupted during demolition work at the mothballed coal-burning power plant in Somerset Friday. One firefighter was treated at a hospital for injuries suffered in the blaze, which burned for about six hours, sending heavy black smoke through the area. A rubber liner on the interior of a building caught fire as workers were cutting a hole in it, the Niagara County Sheriff's Office said. Read more

WEATHER

The first storm of the winter happened in January. It probably won't be the last: Little to no ice is covering Lake Erie, which as of Friday morning was at 38 degrees, said National Weather Service meteorologist Steve Welch. Cold weather is expected next week, with another possibility of lake-effect snow, but this time centered more on the Southtowns and Southern Tier. Read more