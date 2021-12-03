Good Morning, Buffalo: Why are hospitals full? Covid-19 isn't the only reason

MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE

As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, Hochul presses steady, measured response: The Covid-19 situation in some communities is reaching new worry levels, especially as the most busy indoor gathering periods are yet to come. Covid rates, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising, especially upstate, and New York State was linked to a case of the Omicron variant. But Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is not hitting any panic button and won't alarm New Yorkers with new shutdown orders. Instead, on Thursday, she stuck to her basic response mantra: get vaccinated and wear a mask. Read more