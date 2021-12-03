Good Morning, Buffalo: Why are hospitals full? Covid-19 isn't the only reason

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 3, 2021
Why are hospitals full? Covid-19 isn't the only reason
Western New York's hospitals continue to fill up and, in fact, three Erie County facilities had 100% of staffed beds occupied earlier this week.
Yes, hospitals are seeing more patients hospitalized with Covid-19, but there are many other factors at play pushing capacity to the brink.
For example, a staffing crunch means hospitals are unable to staff as many beds as they were just a couple months ago. In addition, hospitals are having difficulty discharging certain patients into post-acute care facilities, tying up even more beds.
Now, another surge in Covid-19 cases is putting more pressure on an overburdened hospital system and an exhausted workforce.
– Jon Harris
As Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations rise, Hochul presses steady, measured response: The Covid-19 situation in some communities is reaching new worry levels, especially as the most busy indoor gathering periods are yet to come. Covid rates, hospitalizations and deaths are all rising, especially upstate, and New York State was linked to a case of the Omicron variant. But Gov. Kathy Hochul says she is not hitting any panic button and won't alarm New Yorkers with new shutdown orders. Instead, on Thursday, she stuck to her basic response mantra: get vaccinated and wear a mask. Read more
Kriner Cash says overwhelming majority of district employees are vaccinated: Buffalo Public School Superintendent Kriner Cash on Thursday lauded the number of in-school staff who said, in response to a volunteer survey, that they had received vaccinations for the Covid-19 virus. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Steve Pigeon jailed after pleading not guilty to rape of child: G. Steven Pigeon – once a powerful figure in Western New York politics – has been charged with predatory assault against a child, first-degree rape and other counts. If convicted on the most serious charges, he could face life in prison. Read more
Christopher Belter ruled most dangerous level of sex offender, but remains free: After being rated a Level 3 sex offender, Belter’s photo and home address will be listed on a state website for the rest of his life. Belter, who now lives in the City of Lockport, must pose for a mugshot annually at this local police department and verify his address every 90 days. Read more
Cultural groups grateful for ‘monumental’ Wilson gift, but will still count on support from others: The $100 million donation from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation is intended to stabilize arts and cultural attractions and spur support from others. Read more
Big takeaways from the adopted $1.8 billion Erie County budget: The Erie County Legislature approved the budget on Thursday, but it wasn't a pretty process. The good news: The county has plenty of money. The bad news: Bipartisan cooperation appears to be a thing of the past. Democratic and Republican legislators have never been more divided. Read more
ID of skeletal remains found off Chautauqua path remains mystery: Results from forensic DNA tests conducted on a sample of the skeletal remains that were found in September were “inconclusive,” Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone said. Read more
Erie County Holding Center inmate dies after suffering ‘medical event’: James Ellis, 58, was found unresponsive in his housing unit Tuesday. He was later pronounced dead at a local hospital. Ellis was being held on local charges and parole violations. Read more
Random, spontaneous acts of kindness produce an outsized measure of well-being: Helping others improves health and well-being. But not all good-hearted behavior is equally beneficial to the giver, according to recent research. The benefits depend on the type of kindness, definition of well-being, and the giver’s age and gender, reports Bryant P.H. Hui, lead author of the research and assistant psychology professor at the University of Hong Kong. Read more
Alan Pergament: 43North’s ‘For the Love of Buffalo’ is a love letter to the city: The hourlong film, which premieres at 7 p.m. Dec. 8 on WKBW-TV, showcases many of the positive developments that make it harder – as the slogan goes – to keep Buffalo a secret. Read more
Mark Gaughan: Josh Allen needs to summon his patience vs. Patriots: Nobody is better than Bill Belichick at making the opponent play left-handed, writes Mark Gaughan. Read more
Bills DT Star Lotulelei limited in return to practice: Ahead of a prime-time bout with the Patriots, Bills coach Sean McDermott is still waiting to see what the Buffalo lineup will look like come Monday. But it's less about taking a page from New England coach Bill Belichick's book, and more from the uncertainty of players coming off of the Reserve/Covid-19 list. Read more
Observations: Sabres' goalie situation looms large after another brutal loss: The Sabres (8-12-3) are winless in seven of their last eight games and have allowed five or more goals 11 times since the start of November. Read more
• Consider it a first-of-a-kind local festival that blends the holiday spirit with African American culture. WKBW’s Taylor Epps previews an event called "A Soulful Christmas Inside the Michigan Street African American Heritage Corridor."
• Meeting Santa Claus can be a magical experience for kids. Having brunch with the jolly gent can be fun for the entire family. Step Out Buffalo highlights local spots that offer breakfast with Santa.
• The sisters call themselves the “NY Farm Girls.” They use social media to give people an inside peek into the lives of dairy farmers in upstate New York. Spectrum News’ Jessica Houghtaling reports the sisters appear on Instagram, TikTok and YouTube. Their TikTok account has nearly a half-million followers.
• We all know about Buffalo’s beloved ties to chicken wings. But did you know that the founder of the company that makes canned meat product Spam was from Buffalo? George Hormel was born here 161 years ago on Saturday. The son of parents who had recently emigrated from Germany began working in the tannery and meatpacking industries at a young age. In his early 30s, he founded Geo. A. Hormel & Co., a Fortune 500 company that's based in Minnesota.
