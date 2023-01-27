Good Morning, Buffalo: Who killed the monsignor? Renowned sleuth Leo Donovan oversaw murder investigation

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 27, 2023

Who killed the monsignor? Renowned sleuth Leo Donovan oversaw murder investigation

The late Leo J. Donovan was the longest-serving homicide squad chief in the history of the Buffalo Police Department. During his 21 years in that position, he headed investigations into about 4,000 unexplained deaths and homicides, including some of the most notorious crimes in Buffalo over the past century.

One case he could not crack was the 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis O'Connor. Dan Herbeck and Lou Michel tell Donovan's story in Day 6 of our series "Who Killed the Monsignor?"

Donovan was a sometimes quirky man who occasionally poked fun at his own image by wearing a floppy Sherlock Holmes-style hat to work.

After taking over the homicide squad in 1964, Donovan was still a relative newcomer to high-profile cases when someone killed one of Buffalo's most well-known priests.

Fifty-six years after O'Connor was found dead in Scajaquada Creek, the case remains unsolved.

PLAYACTION PODCAST

Outplayed and outcoached, the Bills' season-ending loss to the Cincinnati Bengals exposed a number of Buffalo's flaws: Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan examine the Bills' giant thud in the AFC divisional round and break down how Brandon Beane and Sean McDermott should attack an offseason of uncertainty. Listen now >>

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

NFTA’s blizzard response needs improvement, transit workers say: Union officials who attended a post-blizzard review meeting Thursday say the Niagara Frontier Transportation Authority's response could have vastly improved through better communication with its rank-and-file workers. Read more

City lawmaker calls for mechanical arms to limit traffic on Route 33 during snow: The resolution asks the state to install devices that would block entrances to the Kensington Expressway during winter weather storms and emergencies. Read more

After a term with political drama, Williamsville Mayor Deb Rogers decides not to seek re-election: Rogers has drawn strident support and sharp criticism for her outspoken opposition to Covid-19 mandates. Rogers said she's stepping down at the end of her first term in June because she no longer has the drive to stay in office after meeting her main campaign goal of investing in village parks. She didn't rule out a run for higher office, but for this year turned down a chance to seek an Erie County Legislature seat. Read more

Downsized Botanical Gardens expansion to move along with a different architect: The Buffalo and Erie County Botanical Gardens is moving ahead with expansion plans, but it is not doing so with architect Toshiko Mori. That's not stopping the cultural attraction from beginning phase one in the fall and, with a new architect expected in tow later this year, breaking ground on the new building in 2024. Read more

Buffalo Sabres agree to enter into $1.3M contract for arena security by Sheriff's Office: A draft agreement is in the works for the Buffalo Sabres to pay an escalating sum, equivalent to $1.38 million over four years, for the Erie County Sheriff's Office to provide staffing at all future KeyBank Center events. Read more

Seneca lawsuit over state land deal for Thruway may proceed, court finds: The dispute concerns the tribe’s longstanding claims that a 1954 land deal permitting the Thruway to cut through part of its Cattaraugus Reservation was illegal. Read more

Class on CPR inspired by lifesaving first aid on Bills’ Damar Hamlin turns into real-life demonstration: One evening last week, a man rushed into St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in the Town of Tonawanda. "I need someone who's really good at CPR," he yelled. It turned out he came to the perfect place. Read more

Evans supervisor puts off resignation to February: Evans Supervisor and deputy Erie County comptroller Mary Hosler said she will remain as supervisor for at least several more weeks. Read more

McKinley senior class president: School climate improved under transferred principal, despite rising suspensions: Principal Moustafa Khalil was involuntarily transferred Jan. 18 to a kindergarten through eighth grade school to – according to the district – "best align" with the administrator's skills. But teachers and students said the school's climate improved under Khalil's leadership and that he should remain at the helm. Read more

Black trauma doctor, changed by mass shooting in Dallas, to visit Buffalo

Dr. Brian H. Williams was on duty at Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas the night of July 7, 2016, when dozens gathered in the city to protest the recent deaths of two Black men shot by police in other American cities.

The peaceful demonstration ended in tragedy, when 14 officers and two others were struck by gunfire from a sniper with a semi-automatic rifle. Five officers died.

Prior to the mass shooting, the trauma surgeon was a media-avoidant person. He first declined when asked to attend a related press conference four days later.

"This was the most traumatic event in my professional career," he said. "I was still dealing with aftershocks, and I didn't want to be in front of the cameras talking about this. When I told my wife, there were words like, 'This is about something bigger than you. If you don't talk, you sit there so people can see that there was a Black doctor in charge that night trying to save these police officers.'

"When I was asked to speak, I just started talking from my heart. And when I was done, I sat back and I thought to myself, 'Well Brian, you're about to get fired.' "

– Scott Scanlon

WEATHER

Cloudy with snow showers: Snow showers are expected in the morning and temperatures should remain steady around 30. Read more

BILLS

Buffalo Bills fire safeties coach Jim Salgado: Salgado had been with the Bills for the past six seasons, starting with head coach Sean McDermott in 2017 as a defensive assistant. He was promoted in 2020 to nickels coach. In that role, he worked primarily with slot cornerback Taron Johnson and his backups. Read more

Back surgery, not ankle injuries, responsible for Bills receiver Jake Kumerow's shortened season: On Monday, Kumerow revealed to The Buffalo News that he recently underwent a microdiscectomy to trim a disc that was making contact with nerves in his back. Read more

SABRES

Observations: Sabres' top line puts on a 'show,' Eric Comrie stands tall in Winnipeg: The Sabres (26-19-3) won their fifth straight game – their second win streak of at least five this season – and continued their impressive play away from Buffalo. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• The Niagara County SPCA is getting national exposure for a “brutally honest” Facebook post about one of its resident dogs. The New York Post gave the shelter a prominent shoutout after the SPCA described Ralphie as a “whole jerk – not even half” and a “fire-breathing demon.”

• Based on the findings of a new study, perhaps Buffalo’s nickname should be changed from the Queen City to the Clean City. Buffalo is ranked the sixth cleanest among the nation’s 152 largest metropolitan areas. The outdoor services company LawnStarter compared air pollution, water quality, rodent problems, waste regulations and about 20 other metrics in preparing its rankings.

• The power of music is explored in this audio feature produced by Project Best Life. Daniel Lendzian profiles a few local venues that specialize in “helping people find their way to music.”

• Weekend getaways can be a great way to make the most of winter. NYup.com showcases several winter carnivals within driving distance of Buffalo that “are worth bundling up for” and feature activities ranging from tours of ice palaces to snow rugby.

