Good Morning, Buffalo: Who killed the monsignor? A cold case and a tip lead to new questions about a 1966 murder

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Jan. 22, 2023

Who killed the monsignor? A cold case and a tip lead to new questions about a 1966 murder

Four years ago, The Buffalo News received a tip to look into the unsolved 1966 murder of Monsignor Francis J. O’Connor, a high-profile member of the Buffalo Diocese whose battered body was found floating in Scajaquada Creek.

The News filed a freedom of information request with the Buffalo Police Department in 2018 and received 30 detectives' reports, providing the basis for a "Cold Case" story.

But a police source told The News there were more documents. The newspaper filed a second freedom of information request and asked department officials to release all documents pertaining to the homicide. About 70 more reports were released to The News, which launched its own investigation into the murder.

The 18-day series, which began online on Friday and in our print edition today, will reveal:

• Two priests, one a monsignor known to use his fists and the other who was credibly accused of sexually molesting boys, were considered suspects by homicide detectives.

• A journalist employed by the diocese also emerged as a suspect based on statements he gave to homicide detectives about a violent fantasy he harbored involving O’Connor.

• Less than two months into what was one of the biggest investigations conducted by Buffalo Police in modern history, the investigation abruptly halted without any explanation to the public or in the police files. Interviews with individuals familiar with the case maintain a cover-up occurred.

• The files, however, opened the door to numerous leads pursued by two reporters and an editor, all members of the newspaper’s Watchdog Team. More than 120 people were interviewed, many of them multiple times.

Since 1967, Buffalo police have written no reports on the case and there is no indication that the O’Connor case has ever been reopened, despite numerous questions that were left unanswered, including who killed the monsignor?

No one who was in charge of the police department in 1966 is alive and the current police commissioner, Joseph A. Gramaglia, said the department only reopens a cold case if they receive new information.

The News’ interviews reveal numerous details – even a claim that police were on the verge of solving the case, when, suddenly, the investigation stopped.

- Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck

Catch up on the series: Who killed the monsignor? Exploring the murder of Monsignor Francis J. O'Connor, its investigation and its legacy

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Medical examiner faults Erie County Holding Center staff for inmate's death but sees no 'criminal neglect': A Holding Center inmate died in June from the "complications of chronic ethanolism," says a doctor from the Erie County Medical Examiner's Office, who faults the way the jail's medical staff treated the inmate as he was in withdrawal. While the medical care given to Sean C. Riordan was inadequate, it did "not rise to the level of criminal neglect," Dr. Stacie Reed said. She urged more training for the employees. Read more

Gov. Kathy Hochul recognizes 'ordinary' heroes from blizzard during Buffalo State visit: A few dozen "everyday Buffalonians" – including leaders of snowmobile clubs, managers of department stores and pizzeria owners – were given service medals by Hochul, Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz and Buffalo Mayor Byron W. Brown at an invite-only ceremony Saturday at SUNY Buffalo State. Read more

Gov. Kathy Hochul describes her call with Bills safety Damar Hamlin, and they're making plans: Hochul, who plans to attend Sunday's playoff game against the Cincinnati Bengals, told The News that she asked Hamlin to consider joining her in the future to visit youth in communities around the state and talk about his story of “coming back, resilience, a fighting spirit.” Read more

A social media video, a police raid and a court fight over $100K found in a shoebox, purse and suitcase: A social media video led to a raid of Keyon Miller's Schiller Park neighborhood home on Oct. 19, 2021, during which police seized $100,090. The government wants to keep the money, contending the abundance of $20 bills – 1,792 of them, totaling $35,840 – are the proceeds of street-level narcotics trafficking. Miller's mother, Cheryl Miller, has put in a claim for the seized money, setting up a civil case in federal court. Read more

Neighbors say the state's plan to fix a deteriorating span over Cazenovia Creek is a bridge too far: New York State wants to replace the Route 20 bridge over Cazenovia Creek that was built in 1920. Neighbors say fine, but don't widen the road and take our property. Read more

Niagara County rallies around family that survived Wilson house fire: William Whitmore, 35, is in serious condition in the burn unit of Erie County Medical Center. Wesley Whitmore, 5, is conscious but stable in Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. Their home, which was engulfed in flames Wednesday night, now must be destroyed. But if there is one positive to take from the devastating fire, it is the way the village of 1,200 people on Lake Ontario has come together to help. Read more

Transfer of Fosdick Field to City Honors moves forward: It's been a long time coming, but the transfer of Fosdick Field for use by City Honors School as an athletic field and greenspace is drawing near. The Buffalo Municipal Housing Authority on Thursday said it was finalizing the transfer of 4 acres of land, once used by the Woodson Gardens public housing development, to Buffalo Public Schools. Read more

WEATHER

A wintry game day: Cloudy with some snow this afternoon. Highs in the mid-30s. Read more

OPINION

The Editorial Board: Downgrading Scajaquada does more than just heal Delaware Park: For a highway that’s less than 4 miles long, the Scajaquada has been able to wreak an impressive degree of havoc in Buffalo. The damage started right from the beginning when the first section, completed in 1961, cut Delaware Park in two, slicing across Hoyt Lake, changing a tranquil view of water, trees and monuments into one dominated by a concrete superstructure. Read more

Analysis: The Poloncarz puzzle: “It is now late January. Designating petitions for county executive will hit the streets in about five weeks. And as deadlines approach for both parties to clarify the situation, nothing is anywhere near clarified,” writes News Political Reporter Robert J. McCarthy. Read more

BILLS

Bills Mailbag: Yes, Von Miller has stayed in Buffalo with his team despite being hurt: Jay Skurski answer readers' questions as the Bills get ready to host the Cincinnati Bengals for a chance to reach the AFC championship game. Read more

'Warrior' mindset: Bills safety Jordan Poyer, in possibly final season with team, thrives despite constant injuries: Free-agent-to-be safety Jordan Poyer has not lost a game he's appeared in this year (13-0) and led the team with four interceptions despite battling multiple injuries. Read more

SABRES

Inside the NHL: Like he once did, Ryan Miller hopes Sabres' goalie prospects can step into starring role: "You have to just be committed to the development process. You have to go out of your way to do more. And if you're going to find the goalie internally, I think that's actually a great recipe," Miller said. Read more

Dylan Cozens makes a new fan, starts Sabres' march to victory with another big goal: With the puck on his stick again, Dylan Cozens faked out Anaheim Ducks winger Jakob Silfverberg and scored the Sabres’ first goal of the 6-3 win Saturday. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Rochester-based Greenlight Networks' targeted rollout of its fiber optic internet service has brought broadband service to more than 6,000 homes in Buffalo and more than 2,000 in Cheektowaga. Within weeks, it will announce new Western New York municipalities that are next in line for service, and it plans to expand beyond New York within the year, Samantha Christmann reports.

• Who will be taking part in Super Bowl LVII on Feb. 12 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.? The Bills? The Bengals? The Chiefs? The Eagles? The Cowboys? The 49ers? Well, Liza and Echi will surely be there. They are NFTA K-9 police unit dogs who, along with their handlers, Officer Luke Whelan and Officer Dina Bigham, will be working event security, WGRZ reports.

• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Nov. 12.

