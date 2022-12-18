Good Morning, Buffalo: Who is Joe Todaro and why do the feds say this pizzeria owner runs the Buffalo mob?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Dec. 18, 2022

Who is Joe Todaro and why do the feds say this pizzeria owner runs the Buffalo mob?

Standing over a boiling pot of pasta in the kitchen of his popular La Nova restaurant on Buffalo’s West Side, Joseph A. Todaro dipped his manicured hand into the water and fished out a piece of pasta.

After squeezing the ziti to check on its progress, he shook the heat from his fingers.

For 65 years, Todaro and his father before him have run La Nova. Ten years ago, the restaurant’s website said it employed 150 employees, brought in $30 million a year and had more than 500 distributors nationwide. Since then, La Nova has continued to expand. It has become an official sponsor for the Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres and sells its pizza at their home games.

A trade publication calls La Nova an industry leader.

But federal prosecutors say Joe Todaro is really something else: head of the Buffalo mob.

Prosecutors have asserted in documents or in court at least four times in the past three years that Todaro is the head of the Mafia in Buffalo.

– Lou Michel and Dan Herbeck

Too much pot and not enough stores: Growers fear oversupply woes as openings are delayed: After a lawsuit led to an injunction pausing adult-use retail sales in five regions of the state, including Western New York, growers are fearful that they will now face a glut of legally grown marijuana and not enough state-sanctioned stores to buy it. Read more

Court fight over Buffalo's redistricting draws sharp exchanges from rival experts: The monthslong contentiousness over Buffalo's new Common Council districts has spilled into reports filed by experts drawn into a lawsuit seeking to annul the boundaries. Read more

West Seneca man is cleared of criminally negligent homicide charges in mask dispute: The West Seneca man who shoved a fellow bar patron after the other man repeatedly and angrily confronted him for not wearing a mask in September 2020 has been cleared of criminally negligent homicide charges. State Supreme Court Justice Sheila A. DiTullio said there was no way Donald M. Lewinski, 65, could have reasonably known that pushing the man away would ultimately result in his death. Read more

Rumore: Teachers 'furious' over Buffalo Common Council call for action on school bell times: The Buffalo Common Council has come out in favor of implementing a three-bell system at the beginning and end of the school day that the district and education activists say would solve a problem stemming from a shortage of bus drivers. Phil Rumore, president of the Buffalo Teachers Federation sent a memo Thursday to the Common Council sharing the teachers' feelings of misrepresentation regarding the federation's support of three bell times. Read more

Without a search, New York's new ethics panel appoints interim director to permanent post: On Friday afternoon, the state’s ethics and lobbying oversight body announced it was hiring Sanford Berland to a four-year term as the state’s top watchdog overseeing New York’s public officials. According to a spokeswoman for the Commission on Ethics and Lobbying in Government, the body’s commissioners did not interview any other candidates before hiring Berland to be the new body’s first-ever top staffer. Read more

Scenes from a snowy Saturday in Buffalo: Joy, Bills adrenaline and dreams of a white Christmas: This storm struck the Southtowns the hardest Friday night but then moved into the city, parts of which accumulated 6 or more inches by noon Saturday. Residents met this more moderate storm with childlike joy, giddy anticipation for a snowy Bills game and dreams of a white Christmas. Read more

What to expect in the next 36 hours: Lake-effect band bringing more snow: Lake-effect snow will continue across the traditional snow belt east of Lake Erie today and tonight, with significant additional accumulations expected. The lake snows are expected to begin to weaken moving into the evening. Read more

The Editorial Board: As Republicans lose favor in New York, national Democrats look to add strength: On the one hand is a group of elected officials who recognize a serious political weakness and are trying to do something about it. On the other is a group whose party is indisputably in decline and still can’t bring themselves to say the problem right out loud. Read more

Analysis: Gov. Kathy Hochul's new/old challenge: According to a new Siena College poll, New Yorkers say Hochul failed to achieve goals outlined in her January 2022 State of the State address, including enhancement of trust in state government. “Hochul has her work cut out for her, having barely expanded her base in her first year as governor,” Siena’s Steve Greenberg said. Read more

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills clinch playoff berth with 32-29 win over Miami Dolphins: The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins, 32-29, at Highmark Stadium on Saturday night. Check out all of our game coverage here. Read more

Bills, Sabres and Bandits win on same day for first time, and each won by three: Saturday was a pretty good day to be a Western New York sports fan. The Bills, Sabres and Bandits won on the same day for the first time in history. Read more

Observations: Tage Thompson, Jeff Skinner do big damage as Sabres silence Coyotes for third straight win: Skinner scored two goals and Thompson had the third to cap a three-point night as the Sabres overcame the pesky Arizona Coyotes, 5-2, to win their third straight game. Read more

