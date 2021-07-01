Good Morning, Buffalo: Who is India Walton? Mayoral primary winner isn't afraid to confront her past

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Who is India Walton? She doesn't run from her past

India Walton's victory has drawn national attention and made her a hero of the progressive movement, and she's made it clear she is no ordinary politician.

A self-proclaimed democratic socialist who vows to "put people first," she said her life – growing up poor on the East Side, being a single mother of four boys, being a nurse and a community organizer and having firsthand experiences with the criminal justice system – has prepared her for this moment as she now faces a write-in campaign from an emboldened Byron Brown in the general election on Nov. 2.

"I wasn't surprised. We planned for this. We knew that he wasn't going to go down quietly, and I've had several interactions with the current mayor over the course of the last few years as an activist and advocate and nonprofit executive, and I did not expect for him to bow out recently," she said.