Good Morning, Buffalo: Who is India Walton? Mayoral primary winner isn't afraid to confront her past

July 1, 2021
Who is India Walton? She doesn't run from her past
India Walton's victory has drawn national attention and made her a hero of the progressive movement, and she's made it clear she is no ordinary politician.
A self-proclaimed democratic socialist who vows to "put people first," she said her life – growing up poor on the East Side, being a single mother of four boys, being a nurse and a community organizer and having firsthand experiences with the criminal justice system – has prepared her for this moment as she now faces a write-in campaign from an emboldened Byron Brown in the general election on Nov. 2.
"I wasn't surprised. We planned for this. We knew that he wasn't going to go down quietly, and I've had several interactions with the current mayor over the course of the last few years as an activist and advocate and nonprofit executive, and I did not expect for him to bow out recently," she said.
As Brown officially announced his plans for the write-in, interest in Walton's past has grown. Walton, who has promised a transparent campaign and administration, answered a broad range of questions about her life in an interview with The News at her campaign office on Jefferson Avenue.
– Maki Becker
Byron Brown can't overcome India Walton after absentee ballots counted: Walton picked up 505 absentee votes in the Democratic primary for Buffalo mayor, while Byron Brown had 1,002. But it wasn’t enough to overcome Walton’s lead. After the Erie County Board of Elections counted absentee ballots Wednesday, some races remained close in Evans, Hamburg and Lancaster. Read more
Assembly probe of Gov. Andrew Cuomo will start issuing subpoenas: An impeachment probe by the New York Assembly Judiciary Committee into various allegations against the governor is now entering a crucial phase with the issuance of subpoenas to compel uncooperative individuals and agencies to produce documents and provide sworn testimony. Read more
Poloncarz’s 2021 State of the County speech differs in tone, delivery and style: Anyone can see Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz's annual address this year because, for once, it's a prerecorded YouTube video. Read more
Work at Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Centennial Park could start in fall: The initial work will involve the proposed pedestrian bridge that will connect the park to the adjacent West Side neighborhood. Read more
Buffalo man admits to fatally stabbing mother, ex-girlfriend: Erie County District Attorney John Flynn called the crimes of Charles Jones “heinous” and “brutal.” The victims were stabbed numerous times. At a court hearing, the 24-year-old defendant admitted killing both women. Read more
Don Granato’s ‘Donnie Meatballs’ nickname sparks invite to judge Street Brawl food festival: Now officially the Buffalo Sabres head coach, Don Granato has a nickname that's earning him attention in the Buffalo food scene. The moniker "Donnie Meatballs" was floated on Twitter in April and caught on; when asked on a podcast, the coach is OK with with the name because of his proud Italian ancestry. Read more
Rod Watson: A challenge for mayoral voters: Don’t let two-word label become four-letter word: Following a stunning defeat in the Democratic primary for mayor, Byron Brown launched his write-in effort by branding India Walton a “radical socialist.” Watson says the question is whether voters “will be sophisticated enough to know that you can’t judge a book by the cover somebody else tries to slap on it.” Read more
Alan Pergament: Retiring WNED-TV head Don Boswell feels ‘so good, so good' about 23 years here: The retiring president and CEO of the entity that runs the region’s PBS and NPR stations reflects on his career in Buffalo, noting that he “has a lot to feel good about.” Read more
Fireworks, special events fill July Fourth weekend: From a kids parade and living history camps to live music and spectacular fireworks displays, our list of events tells you everything you need to know about weekend activities. Read more
Local adventures as captured on TikTok: Picturesque nature hikes, skydiving thrills and stress-reducing sessions in a “rage room” are a few activities suggested by Step Out Buffalo. Read more
Bills count on Stefon Diggs' 'dog mentality' to meet challenge of strong encore: It's reasonable to wonder if one of the most transformative trade acquisitions in Buffalo Bills history can replicate anything resembling his dominant performance in 2020. Read more
Tom Murphy returns with Mariners to a place he never played while at UB: Seattle Mariners catcher Tom Murphy spent three years as a star for the University at Buffalo, but never made it to Sahlen Field for a game until Tuesday night. Odd how that works. Read more
• A local bride displayed her passion for the Buffalo Bills last weekend by jumping through a folding table during her wedding reception as the “Shout” song blared in the background. NYup’s Geoff Herbert shares the story and a video clip of the bride's unforgettable entrance.
• “It’s learning through laughter,” reports WKBW’s Taylor Epps. Jamestown Public Schools will use the TV antics of the late Lucille Ball in some lesson plans. The “Lucy Lessons” are crafted from episodes of the classic “I Love Lucy” series. Ball was born in the Jamestown region.
• “Have you ever wanted to experience a real Agatha Christie novel?” asks Max Fisher of Welcome 716. Escape rooms have exploded in popularity over the past decade. This digital guide lists more than a dozen local spots that challenge visitors to unlock mysteries in offbeat settings. One venue offers a Grimm Fairy Tales Room where participants have been captured by a witch and must escape before she returns to prepare her next meal.
• Jeffrey Goodyear was raised on land where a herd of bison now roam. Edible Western NY interviews the owner of the Maple Ridge Bison Ranch in the Allegany County Town of Hinsdale. The 325-acre ranch is home more than 60 bison.