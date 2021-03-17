Good Morning, Buffalo: While other states open vaccines to all, Cuomo holds back – for now

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 17, 2021
While other states open vaccines to all, Cuomo holds back – for now
Last Thursday night, President Biden told the nation that he was ordering all governors to make every adult in their states eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination by May 1.
A few states already have done so. But not New York, where embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the day after the Biden speech that the president's demand was "a logistical undertaking unlike anything we have done before. ... We're going to have to dramatically increase our capacity to do that because we are not at that capacity now."
Making everyone over 18 eligible for a shot would increase the number of eligible people in New York from 10 million to 15 million. The state has now made some vaccine appointments available as late as May 31 and has targeted Friday for the opening of a new vaccination site in Niagara Falls, so it is apparent that preparations are underway.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
NEW Historic Headlines bundle at The Buffalo News Store: Get this exclusive five pack of front pages for key local events, including the Blizzard of ’77 and a heroic rescue from Niagara Falls. Shop Now >>
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
WNY vaccine supplies grow with increased production and one-dose shot: The single largest obstacle to the Covid-19 vaccine rollout – namely, a shortage of vaccines themselves – is gradually abating in Western New York as manufacturers ramp up production. Vaccine shipments to the region have increased steadily since late January, and picked up even faster over the past month. Read more
Erie County hospitalizations and Covid-19 rates no longer falling: Erie County has had five days in a row of Covid-19 hospitalizations ranging from 132 to 133 patients, bucking the trend of gradual hospitalization declines earlier in the month. Meanwhile, county officials believe there are more new cases of Covid-19 in the community than are actually being confirmed, because the number of residents getting tested has fallen over the past two weeks. Read more
How $565.5M in stimulus money will be split by local schools: Buffalo city schools will get $232.56 million in federal funds under President Biden's American Recovery Plan. Every other major school district, college and university in the area will get a huge influx of federal cash, too, to help with the transition back to in-person learning. Read more
Poloncarz says he wasn't intimidated by state's vaccine czar: Amid the brewing controversy of the state vaccine czar, Larry Schwartz, calling around to county executives to gauge their loyalty to the governor, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said, yes, they talked, and no, he didn't feel threatened. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and maps]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Marijuana legalization hits a snag: Concerns about driving while impaired: Negotiations in Albany to legalize marijuana in New York State hit an impasse – described as just a temporary bump over issues relating to enforcement of driving while impaired laws. Read more
Q&A: What you need to know about the Buffalo Public Schools ransomware attack: Last week’s ransomware attack on Buffalo Public Schools continues to disrupt an already disrupted school year. Superintendent Kriner Cash says he will give a comprehensive update at a Board of Education meeting today. Here’s what we know: Read more
Senate ditches Erie Canal changes pushed by Cuomo, Power Authority: Both houses of the State Legislature have deleted the Canal Revitalization Act from their packages of budget amendments, making it seem unlikely that Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the New York Power Authority will be able to revive the bill in budget talks. NYPA, which operates the canal, wanted to create a new canal trust with power to buy, sell and give away canal-side land and make cash grants to developers, or anyone else it felt like assisting. Preservationists cried foul. Read more
Amherst man charged in Capitol attack to be held until trial: A judge has reversed an earlier ruling that had permitted Thomas Sibick to remain free while awaiting trial on charges that could put him in federal prison for up to 15 years. Read more
WEATHER
A tad warmer: Cloudy skies early, then partly cloudy this afternoon. Highs in the low 50s. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
International offerings broaden mealtime appeal of Broadway Market: In recent years, the neighborhoods around the Broadway Market have seen many new families move in who were born in Bangladesh, Iraq, Sudan and other countries. Recently, a veteran Bangladeshi restaurateur opened Apa's Kitchen, a restaurant offering food from Pakistan, Bangladesh and India. On Fridays, marketgoers also get to experience the cuisine of Afghanistan, thanks to the market's new commercial kitchen. Khoshmazeh Afghani Cuisine offers potato-stuffed bread, beef dumplings in yogurt sauce and Kabul-style goat pulao, a spiced rice pilaf. Read more
ECONOMY
Local unemployment remains high at nearly 8%: The jobless rate across the Buffalo Niagara region remains stubbornly high. Unemployment in Erie and Niagara counties held at 7.9% during January, unchanged from December, but 1.5 percentage points above its pandemic-low of 6.4% in November. Read more
BILLS
Emmanuel Sanders missed out on the Bills last season. Not this time: The wide receiver said he had talked to the Bills last March during the legal tampering period and asked for a night to sleep on a decision. About a half-hour later, the Bills had agreed to a trade with the Minnesota Vikings for Stefon Diggs and Sanders was left looking at other options. Read more
With top of edge-rush market in NFL free agency drying up fast, who might be option for Bills?: If the Bills are still shopping for an edge rusher, some notable names remain available. Read more
SABRES
Observations: Ralph Krueger's status shakier than ever after loss to Devils: "Everybody is trying to battle out of this precarious situation. Everything is uncomfortable right now," Krueger said. "It's not the kind of fun that we want to have. This is definitely not the space we want to be in." Read more
The Wraparound: Winless streak hits 12 as Sabres are bedeviled in New Jersey: Miles Wood's power-play goal at 4:52 of the third period, a neat deflection of a Jesper Bratt shot, eluded Buffalo goalie Jonas Johansson to snap a 2-2 tie and drop the Sabres' record to 6-18-4. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• On this St. Patrick’s Day, we reflect on a bizarre event that unfolded in our region in 1866. The Fenian Invasion was staged to fight for Irish independence against British rule. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project recalls that Fenians boarded boats at Black Rock, crossed the Niagara River and invaded Ontario. The saga is also highlighted in WGRZ’s Unknown Stories of WNY.
• Some might find it hard to fathom, but a nonprofit group estimates that 10,000 local children do not have beds. The group is using Sleep Awareness Week to highlight the problem in an effort to raise money and attract volunteers. WKBW’s Taylor Epps talks with the president of Sleep in Heavenly Peace, a group that builds and delivers beds to kids.
• There's not an official Maple Weekend this year, but fresh maple syrup is still being produced at local farms. In the Southern Tier, Sprague's Maple Farms produces about 7,000 gallons of syrup each year, which you can buy freshly made or pour on your pancakes at its popular lodgelike restaurant.
• With the cycling season about to begin, some experts predict there will be a bike shortage for the second year in a row. WIVB’s Sarah Minkewicz talked with some local bike shop owners who are still trying to catch up from last year’s shortage.