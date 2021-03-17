Good Morning, Buffalo: While other states open vaccines to all, Cuomo holds back – for now

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

March 17, 2021

While other states open vaccines to all, Cuomo holds back – for now

Last Thursday night, President Biden told the nation that he was ordering all governors to make every adult in their states eligible for a Covid-19 vaccination by May 1.

A few states already have done so. But not New York, where embattled Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the day after the Biden speech that the president's demand was "a logistical undertaking unlike anything we have done before. ... We're going to have to dramatically increase our capacity to do that because we are not at that capacity now.​"

Making everyone over 18 eligible for a shot would increase the number of eligible people in New York from 10 million to 15 million. The state has now made some vaccine appointments available as late as May 31 and has targeted Friday for the opening of a new vaccination site in Niagara Falls, so it is apparent that preparations are underway.