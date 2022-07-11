Good Morning, Buffalo: Which WNY companies’ pollution poses biggest potential public health risk?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

July 11, 2022

Which WNY companies’ pollution poses biggest potential public health risk?

A metal parts fabricator in Wyoming County, a Cheektowaga firm that makes equipment for mining and drilling, a tire chemical factory in Niagara Falls and a Batavia manufacturing plant are among the facilities in Western New York that pose the greatest potential public health risk due to the toxic pollution they spew.

Steel & O’Brien Manufacturing in Arcade in Wyoming County had the federal government’s highest "risk screening score" in the region for toxic waste producing facilities, followed by Derrick Corp. in Cheektowaga, Goodyear Tire & Rubber in Niagara Falls, Graham Corp. in Batavia and Western New York Energy in Medina in Orleans County, according to a Buffalo News analysis of Environmental Protection Agency data.

The EPA annually determines a “Risk-Screening Environmental Indicators” score for facilities tracked through its Toxic Release Inventory program. The score considers not only the amount of toxic chemicals emitted by a facility, but also the toxicity of those chemicals and the size of the population that potentially could inhale or otherwise come in contact with them.

– Jay Tokasz

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Watch now >>

Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pandemic Lessons: Covid-19 comes up and goes down, but it doesn’t go away: Omicron is a frustratingly resilient variant, and two of its latest subvariants – BA.5 and BA.4 – are driving up infection numbers around the country and beyond. That includes New York State and, to a degree, the Buffalo region. The good news: hospitalizations and deaths remain low. Read more

The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

West Seneca tackles deer problem, starting with educating humans: They've gone through it in Amherst, Cheektowaga, Clarence and Lackawanna, and now West Seneca is grappling with an abundance of deer. Town Board members recently approved a deer management plan that will focus on education and data gathering for 18 months before deciding on whether the deer population needs to be reduced. Read more

Scale-Up WNY grants aim to bolster Black businesses: General Motors is funding $150,000 worth of "Scale-Up WNY" grants to 13 undercapitalized Black-owned and Black-led businesses in the region. The grants are for either $10,000 or $15,000. A community development nonprofit, Local Initiatives Services Corp. of Western New York, is administering the program. Read more

'Hamburger' water tower campaign back for seconds: Remember the campaign to raise money to make the Hamburg water tower look like a hamburger? It's back. After taking a two-year hiatus in fundraising because of the Covid-19 pandemic, the committee is relaunching its efforts to raise money. It will start, appropriately enough, at BurgerFest on July 16. Read more

Brown to attend White House ceremony for gun reform law: "It is an important step forward," Mayor Byron Brown said Sunday of the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. "I would like to have seen more done. The use of weapons of war needs to be stopped. … We need to look again at a ban on assault weapons. There's no reason that the average American legal gun owner needs to be in possession of assault weapons." Read more

WEATHER

More sunshine: WIVB says today will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Read more

BILLS

Bills training camp preview: Quarterbacks: This is the first in a series looking at the status of each position before the Bills open training camp July 24. This installment: quarterbacks. Read more

SABRES

Sabres GM for the Day: Plotting a course for a tricky offseason: Kevyn Adams and his staff are seeking cost-effective, short-term options in free agency and trades that fit the Sabres on and off the ice. With his plan in mind, here’s how The News' Sabres beat writer Lance Lysowski would approach the offseason, including candidates for each area of need. Read more

Sabres sign restricted free agent Jacob Bryson to two-year contract: Kevyn Adams and the Buffalo Sabres signed one of their restricted free agents before qualifying offers are due Monday at 5 p.m. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Some of Buffalo's most anticipated summer festivals are already behind us. But there's still more summer fun to be had! Natalie Brophy shares five more Western New York festivals and fairs to look forward to.

• As the Lackawanna Public Library celebrates 100 years of operation, its Centennial Committee believes the best days of the library are not in the past. They are seeking to honor the last century, while also planning for the next one, Haajrah Gilani reports.

• Cans for Resurgence Brewing Company’s newest beers feature the faces of a dog and cat in an effort to help animals in need. Sven’s Session IPA and Jameson’s Summer Ale are products of the “Resurgence to the Rescue” contest, WIVB’s Hope Winter reports.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.