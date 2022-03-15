Good Morning, Buffalo: Where home building is hot – and where it's not

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

March 15, 2022

Where home building is hot – and where it's not

It may still be winter, but things have been heating up for homebuilders. And no place shows that better than Grand Island.

The normally sleepy and quiet suburb sandwiched between Buffalo and Niagara Falls has become a hot spot for new home construction, as builders and developers take advantage of both its location and its abundance of available land.

New building permits for single-family homes more than doubled last year in Grand Island, largely because of one new subdivision. But the town also is poised to get several hundred new single-family, patio and townhouses from a pair of pending large-scale development projects winding their way through the approval process. Together, those projects would take up more than 300 acres of land in the center of the island.

Indeed, the availability of land, along with the speed of the municipal review process, are central reasons why some towns saw more activity than others, despite enormous demand from consumers.