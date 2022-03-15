Good Morning, Buffalo: Where home building is hot – and where it's not

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 15, 2022
Where home building is hot – and where it's not
It may still be winter, but things have been heating up for homebuilders. And no place shows that better than Grand Island.
The normally sleepy and quiet suburb sandwiched between Buffalo and Niagara Falls has become a hot spot for new home construction, as builders and developers take advantage of both its location and its abundance of available land.
New building permits for single-family homes more than doubled last year in Grand Island, largely because of one new subdivision. But the town also is poised to get several hundred new single-family, patio and townhouses from a pair of pending large-scale development projects winding their way through the approval process. Together, those projects would take up more than 300 acres of land in the center of the island.
Indeed, the availability of land, along with the speed of the municipal review process, are central reasons why some towns saw more activity than others, despite enormous demand from consumers.
Amherst and Clarence are still the king and queen of the hill for homebuilding activity, according to local permit data collected by the federal government, but Orchard Park, Lockport and Aurora also saw jumps, as builders found both opportunity and interest in those towns.
– Jonathan D. Epstein
The Buffalo Next newsletter provides insights, analysis and news about the forces reshaping the Buffalo Niagara economy. Delivered to your inbox every Sunday-Thursday evening. Sign up now >>
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
VA proposal for new hospital in downtown Buffalo faces long, tough road: The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs on Monday detailed its reasoning for proposing a new hospital downtown. But that proposal is part of a larger plan that faces a rough political road ahead. Read more
After 14-year wait, whistleblower awarded $1.3 million: The whistleblower will get $1.3 million of a nearly $7 million settlement the Department of Justice entered into with three trucking companies over what the government alleged to be systematic overbilling of Department of Defense shipments. But the settlement took too long to reach, said the whistleblower's lawyer. "I am at a loss why it took the government 14 years to settle this case," said Daniel Oliverio, who called the dollar amount "on the very low side." Read more
Slain Buff State student remembered fondly as police seek witnesses: Royden Cave, the 19-year-old SUNY Buffalo State freshman killed early Sunday morning, was recalled fondly by the principal of the Brooklyn school he graduated from last year. Read more
‘We’re retreating. He’s still coming forward’: Buffalo police shoot man on Hertel Avenue: Police on Monday shot a 31-year-old man who they said had a knife and lunged at officers. The man was "suffering a mental health episode," the police commissioner said, adding that authorities plan to release footage from officers’ body-worn cameras. Read more
Joseph A. Gramaglia sworn in as Buffalo Police commissioner: Gramaglia started in the department's Patrol Division in 1996. He was promoted to captain in the Investigative Services Homicide Division in 2013, before rising to the post of deputy commissioner in 2018 when he managed all police operations and detective divisions. Read more
Lewiston waterfront plan adopted, work begins this spring: Reconstruction of a staircase leading to Lewiston Landing from a bluff overlooking the Niagara River and repair of a fish cleaning station are the first action items in the village’s plan. Read more
WEATHER
This week's warmup peaks too soon for the parades: Don Paul writes that the warmest temperatures this week won't be sticking around for Sunday's St. Patrick's Day parade. Temperatures are expected to be in the mid- to upper-40s under a partly sunny sky, though with a brisk breeze. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Your guide to Buffalo Fresh, another East Side market filling new needs: Abdulhafed Abdulla, born in Yemen but more lately of Arab American capital Dearborn, Mich., turned a former Rite-Aid into a diverse market that goes far beyond soup to nuts. Read more
BUFFALO NEXT
New federal money to connect DL&W to KeyBank Center; aid other ‘green’ projects: A host of area projects ranging from salvaging the long-delayed skywalk and aiding construction of the new Riverline trail all received a boost Monday from an infusion of federal money. Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer, Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and Rep. Brian Higgins gathered on the waterfront to announce $10 million for several "green" projects along the Buffalo River. Read more
BILLS
Busy day in free agency: The NFL free agency season revved into high gear for the Bills on Monday, as the team said goodbye to a pair of popular players and landed a few free agents to shore up the defensive and offensive lines. Read more
SABRES
Reflecting on Heritage Classic win: GM Kevyn Adams said he loved the entire experience in the snow and wind of Hamilton, an event that allowed players' families and children to be involved with the team more than any time since the Covid-19 pandemic began two years ago. Read more
Revel in Buffalo March Madness within walking distance of KeyBank Center
Those willing to plunk down a hefty sum to leave their vehicles in the center of Buffalo March Madness will find restaurants and taprooms within walking distance more plentiful than ever, prepared to handle the needs and desires of throngs of fans in town for up to six games on Thursday and Saturday.
“I’ve always found it nice when I go to a new city and there are breweries within walking distance or a short driving distance," said Ryan Brady, head brewer at the Labatt Brew House, which reopens this week as part of the mix. "It's easy to try a lot of different things without driving all over creation.”
Here's a closer look at five younger kids on nearby blocks – all here for their first NCAA Tournament – for those who seek a fulfilling, eclectic taste of the Buffalo Niagara region. Each is within six blocks of KeyBank Center, with TVs at the ready.
– Scott Scanlon
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Some local teachers are exploring strategies for talking with their students about the war in Ukraine. WKBW’s Olivia Proia looks at an initiative launched by the Academy of Human Rights.
• Can fungus help clean Buffalo’s lead-contaminated soil? Spectrum News’ Breanna Fuss says researchers at the University at Buffalo are trying to answer this question. She offers a peek inside their lab.
• At first glance, Tom Calderone might seem like “an untraditional choice” to head Buffalo Toronto Public Media, writes Buffalo Spree contributor Gabe DeMaio. Calderone, a former executive at MTV, VH1 and Spotify, became president and CEO of the public media entity last year. He talks about his vision for broadening its audience base.
• Eating “garbage food” in schools has been an accepted practice for too long, writes Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer. Think mystery meats, hot dogs and sugary desserts. But he says times are changing and points to the Buffalo Public Schools’ Farm to School program as an example. The initiative is taking into account the dietary needs of a diverse student population.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.