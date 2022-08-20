Good Morning, Buffalo: Where are all the Airbnb rentals? Buffalo officials unable to track them despite law

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Aug. 20, 2022

Where are all the Airbnb rentals? Buffalo officials unable to track them despite law

A Buffalo ordinance passed nearly three years ago requires residences or rooms rented to others for short-term stays to be registered with the city and inspected.

But only 50 properties are listed in the city’s short-term rental registry, according to records obtained by The News through a Freedom of Information Law request.

That's only a small fraction of how many properties are being rented out in Buffalo.

AirDNA, a data analytics company, found 913 listings in July, meaning a vast majority of the city's short-term rentals arranged through Airbnb and other services are at unlicensed properties.

The reason?

A lack of data, according to the city.

– Corey Dockser

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

After Buffalo massacre, White House announces September summit to combat 'hate-fueled violence': Five months after the massacre at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue in which a self-avowed white supremacist killed 10 Black people, President Biden is holding a summit at the White House to try to counter hate-fueled violence. It will be called United We Stand and bring together leaders of all kinds to try to bridge communities. Read more

NTSB says it can't explain Stephen Barnes' 'failure to maintain control' of his plane: The National Transportation Safety Board's investigation into the October 2020 plane crash that killed Stephen Barnes and his niece concluded Friday with no clear answer about the cause. The agency's final report found Barnes lost control, but investigators couldn't pinpoint why. Read more

Lancaster police arrest woman on felony charge after finding 7 stolen dogs: Andrea White of Lancaster was charged with fourth-degree grand larceny, a felony, and additional charges could be forthcoming, according to a news release from the Lancaster Police Department. Detectives sought and executed a search warrant Wednesday for White's Lancaster home, in which they found a dog reported missing and eight other dogs, two of which were licensed to White. Read more

WEATHER

Warming up: Expect partly cloudy skies and a high in the mid-80s today. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Medaille and Trocaire plan to join forces to serve and attract more students: Medaille University and Trocaire College announced Friday they have established a cooperative agreement that could lead to a merger of the two schools in the future. But it won't happen right away. Now starts a lengthy process to determine how the collaboration will look down the road. Read more

Cedarland Development plans to redevelop former Eckhardt's department store on Broadway: Cedarland Development Corp. is moving forward with a plan to convert the former Eckhardt's and Kobacker's department store on Broadway into an $11.65 million project featuring affordable housing as well as a low-cost day care and an indoor urban farm. Read more

'Cancer didn't stop during Covid': Roswell Park sees more patients; missed screenings lead to more advanced disease: Roswell Park saw more patients in its last fiscal year than it did before the pandemic, a clinical rebound that led to a surplus of $35.5 million. The demand likely won't stop, as the Buffalo cancer center sees more advanced cancers resulting from all the missed screenings during the pandemic. Read more

Spotlight/housing: A hot housing market cools a bit: The shortage of homes for sale remains in place, but the crunch has started to ease as more homes come on the market. That – and the jump in mortgage rates – has helped to ease the rapid rise in home prices that has been in place for most of the past two years. Read more

ELECTION 2022

The gloves come off – metaphorically speaking – in the 61st State Senate primary: The election is Tuesday, and state Sen. Sean M. Ryan and his opponent in the Democratic primary, Benjamin C. Carlisle, are trading barbs on Twitter. Read more

Tenney and Fratto argue over 'most conservative' title as they vie for key Republican line: Claudia Tenney's status as a sitting congresswoman, name recognition, endorsement from former President Donald Trump and a $2 million campaign fund favor her election chances in the 24th Congressional District. But her opponent in Tuesday's primary, political newcomer Mario Fratto, says he's the true conservative who already lives in the district. Read more

BILLS

Against the Denver Broncos, Von Miller gets first taste of facing a former team: Tonight, and in a few weeks when the Bills open the season in Los Angeles, Buffalo's new defensive weapon will face both of his former teams. He's never faced a former team before. Katherine Fitzgerald has more on Miller's mindset, and looks back at his time in Denver. Read more

Dawson Knox thanks supporters for 'outpouring of love': "Our hearts are broken but we know Luke is in a much better place now with his savior Jesus." Knox said the family will celebrate Luke's life today at Christ Presbyterian Church in Nashville, Tenn. Read more

SABRES

Sabres sign Tyson Kozak, seventh-rounder in 2021, to entry-level contract: A strong season in the Western Hockey League plus a solid showing in last month's summer development camp has earned Tyson Kozak a contract from the Buffalo Sabres. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A popular stop on the Ken-Ton Garden Tour (which was held July 23 and 24 this year), Steve Nola's garden has many interesting features. In the latest in our "Outdoor Spaces" series, he describes his rain garden, his Victory garden and the way he has set up his garage for summer living.

• Who doesn't love a good funnel cake? Stefon Diggs certainly does. The Bills wide receiver got his fix from Taylor's Doughboy, a longtime staple at the Erie County Fair, and then stopped by the fair for seconds Friday night.

• From Buffalove on NBC’s “Today” show to the pronunciation of Wegmans taking the political spotlight, catch up on “the lighter side of The News” in this week’s Off Main Street column.

• Andy DeSantis spent 41 years as a WGRZ-TV photojournalist, retiring the day before last Christmas as Channel 2’s chief photojournalist. He looked back on his award-winning career with News TV Critic Alan Pergament.

