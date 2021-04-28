Good Morning, Buffalo: What's with the large shipments of marijuana at the Canadian border?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 28, 2021
What's with the large shipments of marijuana at the Canadian border?
Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the U.S.-Canada border to nonessential travel. But commercial traffic was allowed to continue.
Among the trucks that continued to stream over the border into Western New York hauling an array of essential and legal products, Customs and Border Protection officers based in Buffalo keep finding unprecedented amounts of marijuana. The agency seized more than 40,000 pounds of marijuana their last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, nearly 10 times more than was seized during the previous fiscal year.
That trend shows no sign of abating with another 20,000 pounds of marijuana seized since then, according to the latest data provided by customs officials.
"There are criminal organizations that are taking advantage of the loopholes," said Kevin Kelly, special agent in charge of the Homeland Security Investigations office in Buffalo. The agency works closely with Canadian counterparts on prosecuting the criminal enterprises behind the marijuana smuggling operations.
– Maki Becker
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County partners with breweries for pop-up vaccine clinics: The county's latest effort to get people with a take-it-or-leave-it attitude about the Covid-19 vaccine is to offer them free beer. By hosting pop-up vaccination clinics at local, partner breweries, anyone who gets vaccinated at a participating microbrewery will get a free drink on the house. Read more
State will accept walk-ins for vaccinations starting Thursday: A drop in demand for Covid-19 vaccines will make it easier for the yet-unvaccinated to get inoculated. All state-run mass vaccination sites will start accepting walk-ins for those age 16 and older starting Thursday. Read more
Judge orders state Health Department to revisit 3 feet vs. 6 feet in schools: A judge wants a response by Friday on whether the department will “insist on the distinction between 6 and 3 feet” social distancing in middle and high schools. Read more
103.3 The Edge radio host Ted Shredd hospitalized with Covid-19: The co-host of the station’s popular morning show posted on Facebook that he is on oxygen and receiving a cocktail of drugs. Shredd said he received his diagnosis after getting his first dose of the Pfizer vaccine, adding that doctors told him he already had the virus before getting the shot. Read more
Killing of student, 18, raises worries about intimate partner violence
Larrinsha "Lala" Johnson was a promising young student at Math, Science and Technology Preparatory School who dreamed of becoming a nurse.
She eagerly returned to the school building on East Delavan Avenue for in-person learning when a hybrid schedule was offered to her grade on Feb. 1.
"She was one of the few who came back," said Kevin Eberle, the school's principal.
Early on the morning of April 17, police were dispatched to Martin Luther King Jr. Park and found her lifeless body in a car. An autopsy would show that she was strangled and that she was also beaten, according to Erie County District Attorney John Flynn. Police arrested at the scene Mushagdusa Nankumba, also 18. He is believed to have been Johnson's boyfriend or former boyfriend.
The student’s death came as local advocates for intimate partner violence have seen a rise in calls for help over the last year.
– Maki Becker
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
David Robinson: What Tesla’s mistakes on cost of solar roof installation mean for Buffalo: More than four years after its splashy unveiling, Tesla's solar roof still isn't ready for prime time. CEO Elon Musk is admitting the company made mistakes in the development of the product that is supposed to be the central focus of the gigafactory in South Buffalo. Read more
With redistricting, earmuff-shaped congressional district could return: With Democrats tasked with shrinking the state's number of House seats from 27 to 26 under new census numbers released Monday, Democrats in Albany are likely to use their monopoly on power to try to bolster the size of their delegation. Read more
Buffalo pastors, community leaders oppose proposed charter school moratorium: Last month, the Buffalo School Board voted not to renew the charters of Enterprise and Westminster charter schools. Proposed state legislation would prohibit any new charter schools being approved for three years. The Urban Think Tank in Buffalo says that's a bad idea. Read more
Consumers in parts of Buffalo can preorder fiber broadband internet from Greenlight Networks: The high-speed internet service is expected to go live in parts of the West Side and the Elmwood Village this summer. Read more
WEATHER
Warmth may help trigger springtime storms: WGRZ predicts a stormy Wednesday. Scattered showers are possible any time, but thunderstorms will be most likely in the afternoon and evening. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Here are 3 places in Buffalo making bagels the old-fashioned way: Andrew Galarneau breaks down the three places in Buffalo making bagels the old-fashioned way, in small batches, rolled, boiled and baked. Read more
BILLS
Reading the Draft Meter for Bills in first round: News' Bills reporters Mark Gaughan and Jay Skurski read the Draft Meter on players who could land in Buffalo at No. 30. Read more
Isaiah McDuffie continues to teach and learn as NFL draft approaches: As McDuffie prepares for the NFL draft, he is working as an assistant coach for his father, Steve, who in is his 10th season as Bennett’s coach. Read more
SABRES
The Wraparound: Lafreniere goal hands Luukkonen first loss as Sabres fall to Rangers: Lafreniere scored the tie-breaking goal with 10:11 left to play Tuesday night and the New York Rangers went on to beat the Sabres, 3-1, in Madison Square Garden. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• In yet another scenario that bolsters Buffalo’s reputation as the City of Good Neighbors, a group of local students gave up their weekends to build a motorized wheelchair for a boy in need. WIVB takes a closer look at the project launched by students from Western New York STEM Hub.
• Concert-starved fans will be happy to know that some local venues are hosting lunchtime music – with limited capacities and safety protocols in place. News contributor Nancy J. Parisi showcases three spots that offer live noontime music. “The shows are small but mighty fine and fun fare,” writes Parisi.
• Few people played a bigger role in shaping Buffalo’s landscape than Frederick Law Olmsted. Known as the father of American landscape architecture, he designed many urban parks, including Buffalo’s acclaimed system. Olmsted was born 199 years ago this week. The Niagara Frontier Heritage Project tells an intriguing tale of how Olmsted’s stroll on Goat Island in 1869 also helped to shape the future of Niagara Falls.
• It’s a pet owner’s worst nightmare: a dog or cat suddenly disappears from home. Over the years, a local woman has helped to find hundreds of lost or stolen pets. WKBW’s Ala Errebhi reports the pet rescues have been staged free of charge through a Facebook group.