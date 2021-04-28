Good Morning, Buffalo: What's with the large shipments of marijuana at the Canadian border?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

What's with the large shipments of marijuana at the Canadian border?

Last year, the Covid-19 pandemic shut down the U.S.-Canada border to nonessential travel. But commercial traffic was allowed to continue.

Among the trucks that continued to stream over the border into Western New York hauling an array of essential and legal products, Customs and Border Protection officers based in Buffalo keep finding unprecedented amounts of marijuana. The agency seized more than 40,000 pounds of marijuana their last fiscal year, which ended Sept. 30, nearly 10 times more than was seized during the previous fiscal year.

That trend shows no sign of abating with another 20,000 pounds of marijuana seized since then, according to the latest data provided by customs officials.

"There are criminal organizations that are taking advantage of the loopholes," said Kevin Kelly, special agent in charge of the Homeland Security Investigations office in Buffalo. The agency works closely with Canadian counterparts on prosecuting the criminal enterprises behind the marijuana smuggling operations.