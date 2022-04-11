Good Morning, Buffalo: What's the future of the McKinley Mall? Even its biggest stakeholders don't agree

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

April 11, 2022

McKinley Mall owner, developer have yet to speak, complicating an already-tenuous situation

The McKinley Mall – once the Southtowns' destination shopping venue – is in limbo.

And the entangled interests of the two main players in the mall’s future are making hopes for a revival all the more dim.

Mall owner Kohan Retail Investment Group and developer Benderson Development Co. have yet to speak and they appear to differ on their visions for the property and its outer parcels.

It complicates an already-tenuous situation at the mall on McKinley Parkway in Hamburg, which has lost three of its big-box anchor stores and faces the growing challenge from online shopping that has hurt brick-and-mortar retail nationwide.

– Michael Petro

MORE FROM BUFFALO NEXT

How will Costco shake up retail across Buffalo Niagara? The membership-only, big-box retailer's first local store in Amherst across from The Boulevard shopping center could open as soon as late 2023. The wholesale club’s long-awaited arrival is going to touch nearly every area of the retail industry – from grocery, drug and liquor stores to gas stations and electronics sellers. Read more

ECC retirement incentive aims to cut faculty, administration 'redundancy': If everyone who qualifies takes the incentive, SUNY Erie Community College will save $6 million a year and emerge on much better footing, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said. But 100% participation is a long shot. Even if it happens, it will take more than early retirements to dig ECC out of its financial rut. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

State budget provides more aid to refugees in Buffalo, other upstate cities: The $220 billion state budget approved Saturday includes $6 million to aid refugees in building a new life after fleeing countries torn apart by war or political strife. It is double the amount awarded in 2021. Much of the money will likely end up in Western New York, which has four resettlement agencies. Read more

'Common Sky' installation to begin at Albright-Knox this week: Construction of a kaleidoscopic canopy of transparent and mirrored glass is expected to start this week at the Albright-Knox Art Gallery. The sculpture will cover a 6,000-square-foot civic space coming to the Seymour H. Knox Building. It is expected to take three months to complete. Read more

Grand Island sues River Oaks Marina over 'dangerous conditions': The Town of Grand Island filed a lawsuit Friday seeking to stop River Oaks Marina from opening for the season if repairs are not made to clear up safety violations outlined by town building inspectors. Allowing the marina to open would expose the public to "serious safety hazards and dangerous conditions" that the marina has allowed to persist, according to the lawsuit. Read more

Erie County makes slight changes to Covid-19 testing sites, hours: Covid-19 testing sites in Erie County this week will see slight changes in locations and hours of operation. But county health officials say the changes have nothing to do with a recent uptick in positive cases. Read more

WEATHER

Warmup begins: WIVB says today’s high temperatures will reach the mid-50s to lower 60s, accompanying mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers. Read more

BILLS

NFL draft preview: 2022 tight end class is deep, but has fewer standouts: Last year, Kyle Pitts became the highest tight end ever drafted when he went fourth overall to the Falcons. He had a standout rookie season, but his trajectory isn’t going to set a new norm. The 2022 class instead will provide options well into Day 3. Read more

SABRES

Owen Power hits the ice with Sabres, countdown to debut starts moving: Owen Power always knew this day was coming, that he would be on the ice with the Buffalo Sabres. And it came Sunday in Amalie Arena: The No. 1 overall pick's first steps with his NHL team took place during an optional morning skate after he signed his entry-level deal on Saturday. Read more

Observations: Lightning thunder past Sabres to snap four-game skid: Goals by Corey Perry and Ondrej Palat in a 17-second span in the first half of the first period put the Sabres on their heels for good and the Tampa Bay Lightning blitzed Buffalo, 5-0, at Amalie Arena. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A new era of high school sports dawned in New York State last week, with tryouts for girls flag football. The spring season will serve as a pilot program, with 12 teams in Western New York participating and 48 in six areas across the state, Clevis Murray reports.

• Most Buffalo Bills fans would agree it pays to have Josh Allen on their team. For sports trading card collectors, it certainly pays to have one of the star quarterback’s rookie cards. Goldin Auctions sold a 2018 Panini National Treasures card No. 163 for $312,000 on Saturday, the most ever for an Allen card, the auction house said.

• It will also be a good time to take a walk or bike ride, perhaps on the Empire State Trail, which Outside Magazine named the top rail trail in the U.S., the (Albany) Times Union reports.

