Good Morning, Buffalo: What's the future for urban shopping areas?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
July 28, 2021
What's the future for urban shopping areas?
When Covid-19 hit, the trend toward online shopping intensified – and fast.
The last holdouts who were still not comfortable shopping digitally (or didn't enjoy it) were forced to give it a try when nonessential stores were closed and, later, when the lack of a vaccine made going out in public unappealing. That accelerated shift toward shopping online is expected to stick around, with more consumers shopping online more often.
But as vaccinated consumers are feeling more comfortable, there is another shift happening: Consumers and retailers alike have a new affinity for brick-and-mortar shopping. Maybe absence makes the heart grow fonder?
Locally, first-time retailers who left soul-crushing jobs in the corporate world are clamoring for space in the Elmwood Village shopping district, and local shoppers are more supportive than ever. Even Amazon is making another push into physical stores. Some experts predict Amazon could open as many as 3,600 brick-and-mortar locations.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz: ‘We’re not out of this pandemic’: The county's rising caseload comes as the nation grapples with a new wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the more infectious delta variant. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance about masks. It is now recommending that all people, even fully vaccinated people, wear masks indoors in areas where there are substantial or high levels of transmission. That shouldn't affect any guidelines for Western New York. At least, not yet. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
D.C. officer details alleged attack by Amherst man, others: The House select committee charged with investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol began its work Tuesday by hearing from police officers who were injured that day – including the D.C. cop whose experience led to charges against an Amherst man. Read more
Doug Jemal’s Elmwood-Bidwell project faces little resistance at Planning Board: The plan was met with hardly a peep of opposition despite the developer’s intention to demolish a small structure in back, and then nearly double the size of the entire project. Read more
Youth sports leagues forced to find new fields in Amherst: The town says it has found new homes for several youth and college sports programs forced out of their fields at the Northtown Center recreation complex because of a medical office development. It plans to construct new fields for Amherst Girls Softball League, Williamsville Jr. Football and Cheer and D'Youville College's men's baseball team at several sites throughout the town to replace the fields located on a 15-acre parcel where a UBMD Ortho surgical and medical building soon will be built. Read more
Sheriff: Political climate to blame for lack of interest in Niagara County police exam: In 2012, 2016 and 2018, more than 500 people signed up to take an entry-level civil service exam for police officer or deputy sheriff in Niagara County. As of Tuesday, this year's number is 139 – a 76% drop from the 2018 figure. Sheriff Michael Filicetti and North Tonawanda Police Chief Thomas Krantz blamed national anti-police media coverage and New York State laws on police reform for the lack of interest. Read more
Duff's to give out free wings on National Chicken Wing Day: Pepsi has partnered with Duff's Wings in a promotion that will give Duff's customers five free wings with the purchase of a 20-ounce fountain Pepsi or Diet Pepsi on Thursday. Read more
Niagara Street film studio plan needs a little more time: The proposed complex across the street from Rich Products will have to wait a little longer before developers can shout “action.” The Buffalo Planning Board tabled Great Point Media’s plan to expand its proposed Niagara Studio sooner than expected – but with less space than previously envisioned. Read more
Bills set for first practice, join slew of teams staying home for camp: The Bills’ roster of 88 players is scheduled to take the field at 10 a.m. for the start of a second summer of training camp practices at the team’s ADPRO Sports Training Center in Orchard Park. Read more
Unrestricted free agents the Sabres could target to supplement young core: The Sabres’ top priority is to sign homegrown starting goalie Linus Ullmark before the market opens at noon Wednesday, and Adams will try to convince defenseman Jake McCabe to return for a ninth season. Read more
• In the summer, we welcome visiting family and friends with open arms while silently wondering how to impress them. Gusto has a list 20 places to go that will entertain and amuse visitors – and there's not a chicken wing on the list. There is a giant six-pack of beer, however, along with a naval park, digging for fossils, world-renowned architecture and one of the natural wonders of the world.
• While we’re exploring fun things to do, ecotourism has been a growing trend as more people visit natural environments, observe wildlife and explore conservation efforts. Niagara Frontier Publications shares details about the 15th annual Paddles Up Niagara planned on Saturday. Although two eco tours are booked solid, people are encouraged to participate in the Fun Paddle at Beaver Island on Grand Island.
• An accidental discovery more than a century ago gave birth to a unique industry in Alden. WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan looks back on the discovery of a large deposit of black mineral water and how it gained the small town fame far beyond Western New York’s borders.
• A cardiologist in Batavia believes in the soothing power of music. WROC reports that Dr. Harry McCrea starting singing and playing his guitar last year at United Memorial Medical Center to help comfort patients and staffers during the pandemic. He continues the musical interludes to this day. “Music is one great way to really connect with people,” McCrea says.