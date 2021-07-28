Good Morning, Buffalo: What's the future for urban shopping areas?

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz: ‘We’re not out of this pandemic’: The county's rising caseload comes as the nation grapples with a new wave of Covid-19 cases driven by the more infectious delta variant. On Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced new guidance about masks. It is now recommending that all people, even fully vaccinated people, wear masks indoors in areas where there are substantial or high levels of transmission. That shouldn't affect any guidelines for Western New York. At least, not yet. Read more