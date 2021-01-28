Good Morning, Buffalo: What's next after Cuomo lifts Covid zone restrictions?

Bills want Milano back, but 'tough moves' ahead: Beane's end-of-season press conference Wednesday lasted more than an hour and touched on a lot of different topics. The Bills' GM, who has done wonders turning the direction of the franchise around, is faced with a lot of tough decisions this offseason. The Bills are up against the cap. What does that mean for Matt Milano? Jay Skurski has more on the linebacker's status and four other observations from Beane's availability. Read more

SABRES

Sabres much improved in the faceoff circle: Last year the Sabres found themselves last in the league in faceoff win percentage at 45.9%. It's early so far in 2021, but the Sabres have completely turned around their success at the dot. Through Tuesday night's games, the Sabres were fourth in the league with winning percentage of 55.3%. Read more