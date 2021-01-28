Good Morning, Buffalo: What's next after Cuomo lifts Covid zone restrictions?

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 28, 2021
What's next after Cuomo lifts Covid zone restrictions?
We're back to where we were this summer.
Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo lifted the "orange" and "yellow" zone restrictions on Erie and Niagara counties and businesses and schools were busy Wednesday trying to figure out what that exactly means for them.
Cuomo was already under pressure to ease restrictions on businesses after a series of lawsuits that argued the rules were being placed arbitrarily.
While many restrictions had already been eliminated because of the lawsuits, there will be some changes including allowing restaurants to seat up to 10 people to a table, inside or out. Also, schools no longer have to test their students for Covid-19, even though Buffalo Public Schools will continue to test, at least through February. And nonresidential gatherings of up to 50 people are now allowed.
– Maki Becker
Here's what lifting of cluster zones means for WNY businesses and houses of worship: Wednesday's announcement did not put an end to the 10 p.m. curfews for bars and restaurants, and there are still basic statewide restrictions in place, such as occupancy maximums, and health screening, testing and distancing requirements. Read more
Fired nursing director ordered to comply with investigation into 23 Covid deaths: Debra Ann Donnelly, who was fired in June as nursing director at Villages of Orleans Health and Rehabilitation Center, has resisted complying with two subpoenas from the state Attorney General's Office until she learns who's the target of the investigation. Read more
For the first time in months, no Covid-19 outbreaks in Erie County nursing homes: Dr. Gale Burstein told the county Legislature that no nursing homes exceeded 5% positive tests among patients. County and nursing home officials hailed the news as cause for optimism. Read more
[More: UK variant of Covid-19 found in Niagara County, Cuomo says]
Instead of opening new vaccination sites, Erie County forced to cancel clinics: The county announced Tuesday that it was canceling vaccination appointments previously scheduled at ECC South on Friday and canceling Saturday appointments at both ECC North and ECC South due to a lack of vaccine supply. The cancellations will affect 1,290 individuals. Read more
Federal moves won't immediately alleviate vaccine shortages: The Biden administration is increasing Covid-19 vaccine shipments to the states, and New York is set to receive $466.8 million in federal funds to boost distribution. But that won't do anything to stem local shortages that forced Erie County to cancel more vaccination appointments Wednesday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
Rod Watson: 30 years and counting for civilian review of police in Buffalo: While police are necessary to make sure citizens do the right thing, citizen oversight is necessary to make sure police departments perform as they should. Yet the effort to create a civilian review board for Buffalo police languished for more than 30 years until the Common Council's Police Advisory Board gave it life with a formal proposal last June. Now it is languishing again. Read more
Madison Carter expresses dissatisfaction at WKBW, may exit sooner than expected: The Channel 7 anchor-reporter went quiet on Twitter for a few weeks before posting – then deleting – a post that suggested her station's management had told her she couldn't continue to post about controversial topics. Alan Pergament digs deeper into the story. Read more
Tesla's solar energy business is bouncing back: The company’s solar energy deployments hit a two-year high during the final three months of 2020, rising to a level that was nearly three times greater than when its solar business bottomed out in the summer after a four-year slump. Read more
Accused of racism, chairman of Niagara Falls Water Board resigns: Meeting minutes show Patrick D. Brown, who is white, had frequently criticized the job performance of Kendra Walker, the board's finance director and one of its few Black employees, ever since Brown joined the board in February 2020. Board member Renae Kimble, who is Black, had publicly accused Brown of racism. Read more
Cuomo bets big on casino money from Seneca Nation: The Seneca Nation and New York State casino revenue-sharing dispute has raged for nearly four years, but the governor is banking on the tribe making a big payment to Albany before April 1 to help him balance his budget. The only problem: The matter is still in the courts and it's anyone's guess when judges may decide the issue. Read more
WEATHER
Frigid cold coming, but no blizzard: The coldest air mass of the winter has arrived, Don Paul writes, and it's expected to linger until Saturday night. The wind chill will approach 0 degrees later this week. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Review: At the Roycroft Inn, a historic sense of place, and taste: Elegance and history aren't a façade for subpar food at the Roycroft in East Aurora. Andrew Galarneau begins with the comfort and care in the French onion soup before lauding a hearty Reuben sandwich and the apple-bourbon glaze on Faroe Islands salmon. Read more
Former Organic 3 Cafe owners find their Mojo in Kenmore: Kyle and Joseph Orlando, with Kyle's relatives Kelly Gilbert and Kaitlin Clark, have soft-opened Mojo Market on Delaware Avenue near the Kenmore Branch library. When finished, it will be a restaurant-market hybrid emphasizing healthy fare and local producers. Read more
POLITICS
Supervisor Brian Kulpa has unfinished business in Amherst: The Democratic supervisor, who doesn't know his Republican opponent yet, can point to progress laying the groundwork for redevelopment of the Boulevard Mall as an example of an ambitious plan he's begun to execute. But a final deal on his much-ballyhooed Amherst Central Park proposal remains elusive. Read more
Mansouri again contemplates run for Erie County comptroller: Hormoz Mansouri, a 66-year-old Democrat, is eyeing the "taxpayer watchdog" post again in 2021. Though he has made no final decision, and he has a history of backing off of potential candidacies, Mansouri said he fears both parties may settle on "professional politicians" as their candidates again this year. Read more
BILLS
Vic Carucci: Bills must be realistic in approach to offseason: Technically, the Bills fell one game shy of Super Bowl LV. Realistically, the margin looked much larger after their 38-24 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs were the better team in every respect. GM Brandon Beane, coach Sean McDermott and some of their players who spoke with reporters this week fully acknowledged as much. High on the Bills’ offseason to-do list is finding ways to close the gap. Read more
Bills want Milano back, but 'tough moves' ahead: Beane's end-of-season press conference Wednesday lasted more than an hour and touched on a lot of different topics. The Bills' GM, who has done wonders turning the direction of the franchise around, is faced with a lot of tough decisions this offseason. The Bills are up against the cap. What does that mean for Matt Milano? Jay Skurski has more on the linebacker's status and four other observations from Beane's availability. Read more
SABRES
Sabres much improved in the faceoff circle: Last year the Sabres found themselves last in the league in faceoff win percentage at 45.9%. It's early so far in 2021, but the Sabres have completely turned around their success at the dot. Through Tuesday night's games, the Sabres were fourth in the league with winning percentage of 55.3%. Read more
Why Ted Nolan threw his '97 Coach of the Year trophy down the stairs: As part of a documentary, "The Unwanted Visitor," scheduled to air Friday on TSN that looks at Nolan's exclusion from the coaching fraternity, he is asked where the trophy is. He takes a producer into a storage area and pulls the trophy off a shelf, with an unsteady hockey player on the top and other broken parts. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Even as the pandemic persists, Buffalo Place organizers have begun to plan for the 2021 Thursday & Main concert series, a weekly live music event, last held in 2019 when it drew almost entirely local musicians, hosted at Fountain Plaza. The News' Jonathan Epstein has more information.
• Remember when Bradley Cooper and Guillermo del Toro were in town in late February of last year? The film they were shooting – "Nightmare Alley" – now has an official opening date. Toni Ruberto has the details.
• As a follow-up to the annual Festival of Lights, the Hamburg Fairgrounds will welcome the Ice Sculpting Masters Winter Wonderland Drive-Thru in mid-February, WGRZ reports. Some of the world's elite sculptors will be involved, organizers say.
• Thirty-five vendors will gather at the Niagara Frontier Food Terminal for the first Queen City Traveling Market, a project organized by Tara Sasiadek, co-owner of Snowy Owl Kombucha, Rick Fickhesen of Buffalo Artisan Food Traders and Joshua Bowen of FreshFix, Buffalo Rising reports.
