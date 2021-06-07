Good Morning, Buffalo: What's it like to be a Covid nurse now?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Are we close to Covid being over?

Optimism was in high supply as I reported my latest "Pandemic Lessons" piece, which revisits Covid nurse Sarah Dempsey, who gave us insight into her job at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital last December, and again this week.

“I honestly cannot believe that we made it through this time,” Dempsey told me, which made me wonder: How well are we actually doing?

I called Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and asked him, "How optimistic are you feeling?"

Russo laughed.

"You know me, I'm the ultimate optimist," he said.

He has good reason to be right now.

“Hospitalizations are coming down," Russo said. "Daily cases are coming down. Percent-test positivity is coming down. Deaths are also coming down.”

More than 54% of New Yorkers are at least partly vaccinated.