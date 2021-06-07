Good Morning, Buffalo: What's it like to be a Covid nurse now?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
June 7, 2021
Are we close to Covid being over?
Optimism was in high supply as I reported my latest "Pandemic Lessons" piece, which revisits Covid nurse Sarah Dempsey, who gave us insight into her job at Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital last December, and again this week.
“I honestly cannot believe that we made it through this time,” Dempsey told me, which made me wonder: How well are we actually doing?
I called Dr. Thomas Russo, chief of infectious diseases at the University at Buffalo’s Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences, and asked him, "How optimistic are you feeling?"
Russo laughed.
"You know me, I'm the ultimate optimist," he said.
He has good reason to be right now.
“Hospitalizations are coming down," Russo said. "Daily cases are coming down. Percent-test positivity is coming down. Deaths are also coming down.”
More than 54% of New Yorkers are at least partly vaccinated.
“Things look great for the summer,” Russo said, adding we “will still have cases” in the warmer months and “the virus is not going to leave us. It will still be there.
“People who are going to be at risk are not going to be the fully vaccinated individuals for a large part,” Russo said. Most fully vaccinated people, he said, “are kind of in post-pandemic mode.”
Post-pandemic mode. The "kind of" qualifier that preceded it is important, but those words are sweet to hear.
– Tim O'Shei
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
State says wear your mask to school today: While New York's health commissioner did send a letter to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention saying New York intends to waive the mask mandate for students effective today, that doesn't mean kids don't have to wear a mask. "It has not changed any existing arrangements," a Sunday email from the state Education Department states. Read more
Families separated by Canadian border closure 'beg and plead' for reopening: Standing in front of the near-empty Lewiston-Queenston Bridge plaza, Rep. Chris Jacobs on Sunday called on politicians on both sides of the border to make accommodations for cross-national families and property owners. Read more
New York's Covid-19 positivity rate continues to drop: New York's Covid-19 positivity rate declined for the 62nd straight day Saturday and hit a record low 0.52%, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo announced in his daily update Sunday. Western New York's positivity rate was 0.64%. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
New mission puts Niagara Falls air base in running for active-duty squadron, $100 million: The Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station soon could become home to 12 of the nation's most modern refueling tankers as well as an active-duty squadron of about 175 personnel. And the Buffalo area's two House members are pushing to make it happen. Read more
East Side resident with no children sues Buffalo Public Schools over robocalls: Alphonso Clark has received about 50 robocalls since September, his lawyers said, and he has repeatedly called school officials in an unsuccessful quest to stop the calls. “They keep calling him about all kinds of unrelated issues involving the schools,” attorney Seth J. Andrews told The News. Read more
Stories of Honor: Raymond E. Clancy made Christmas delivery to Gen. George Patton: On Christmas Day 1944, Clancy made an important holiday delivery – a delivery of gasoline for Patton's tanks during the Battle of the Bulge. "We had to land in a little cornfield" in the Belgian town of Bastogne, the 97-year-old Army Air Forces veteran said. Read more
'Fraud' is latest charge in Hamburg highway superintendent race: Hamburg Highway Superintendent Ted Casey charged that his opponent, Ed Hughes, filed a false unemployment claim last year. But someone else used his name and filed the claim fraudulently, Hughes and the Blasdell village administrator said. Read more
Jobs and job training are first programs to benefit from Buffalo's federal stimulus: Starting this year, the Mayor's Summer Youth Employment Program will no longer be limited to the summer months, with openings for an additional 200 young people. That's just one of the initiatives Mayor Byron W. Brown announced for Buffalo's share of American Rescue Plan funds. Read more
WEATHER
Another hot one: Mostly cloudy skies will accompany a high in the mid-80s today, according to WGRZ’s forecast. There could be a pop-up shower. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Connor's Restaurant, finding a West Seneca gem in plain sight: “Connor’s Restaurant is the sort of family place that has been there so long it blends in with the landscape. I’ve driven by for years without making my first visit,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. However, its atmosphere and menu offerings make it “a restaurant as instantly familiar as your comfy slippers.” Read more
BILLS
Vic Carucci: Dawson Knox determined to be 'that weapon' Bills want at tight end: Though there remains plenty of buzz the Bills will eventually trade for disgruntled Eagles TE Zach Ertz, Knox remains the team's No. 1 player at the position at least for now. Read more
BLUE JAYS IN BUFFALO
Mike Harrington: Takeaways from Blue Jays' first Buffalo homestand of 2021: The Toronto Blue Jays went 3-2 on their first homestand of the season at Sahlen Field, a modest success on the field but a smash hit off of it. Read more
Blue Jays notebook: Decisions coming on future games in Sahlen Field: Three sources told The Buffalo News that the Jays are likely to play their six-game homestand from July 16-21 against Texas and Boston in Buffalo. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Those looking for an award-winning getaway in the coming weeks needn’t travel far. In fact, you can just hop on the Thruway. Travel + Leisure magazine named the Finger Lakes region one of the best places to travel in June, NYup.com reports.
• Perhaps this summerlike weather has you in the mood for a refreshing cocktail. Step Out Buffalo has some suggestions. With input from its followers, the website passes along recommendations for the best places for cocktails in Western New York.
• The Village of Williamsville has recognized five of its buildings as historic landmarks, WIVB reports. “We have preserved many of them and we hope to preserve many more so we never forget our past as we build our future together in the village,” said Christine Hunt of the Historic Preservation Commission.
• In Medina, a new skate park is being built in memory of Luke Nelson, a skateboarding enthusiast who lost a battle with addiction. What started as a family fundraiser for a memorial bench at the existing park ultimately led to $500,000 to be used for a new facility, WGRZ reports.