Good Morning, Buffalo: What you need to know about home prices and sales

April 28, 2022

Ask and receive: What you need to know about home prices and sales

Even as mortgage rates rise, the local housing market isn’t showing any signs of cooling off, reports The News’ Jonathan D. Epstein.

In fact, the housing market in the Buffalo Niagara area is hotter than ever. That’s mainly because buyers are battling for a pool of available homes that’s at close to a record low.

True, homes locally are still largely affordable, but less so than in prior years. Prices jumped 17% last year as nearly two-thirds of homes that were sold went over the asking price – the fifth-highest among all large cities across the nation.

Court of Appeals strikes down Democrats’ district lines; June primary may be delayed: New York’s highest court has declared unconstitutional the congressional and State Senate maps drawn earlier this year by the State Legislature, voiding their use for the scheduled June 28 primary election, and ordered a new date – possibly as late as August. Read more

NTSB: Witnesses heard boom before Mercy Flight helicopter crash: The Mercy Flight helicopter that crashed Tuesday in a field in rural Genesee County, killing two seasoned pilots, was traveling at an altitude of about 2,000 feet when, according to witnesses, there was a "large boom and they saw the helicopter fall from the sky." Read more

UB gets $4.5M DEC grant for new plastics recycling research center: The center will include a team that will study ways to develop new markets for recyclable plastics, methods for streamlining the recycling process and reducing contamination in the recycling stream, among other goals. Read more

Crescendo Lofts co-developer pleads guilty to bank fraud: The plea by Robert "Bobby" Corrao, president of Natale Development, represents an extension of the wide-ranging probe of Rochester real estate mogul Robert C. Morgan and three other defendants. Read more

Frantic search underway for retired police K-9 missing since Monday night: Neighbors, family members and strangers have embarked on a search for Haso, a retired K-9 dog who is credited with saving many lives during his four-year career as an active duty member of the Erie County Sheriff's Office. Read more

Don Paul: Record snow exits, slow warmup days away: Today will be cool, but readings will edge up to the upper 40s. By Friday, we’ll be back to the low 50s, Don Paul says. Read more

Think spring with these 7 light, session beers: There are a couple of fruited wheat ales, lagers, cream ales and a pilsner on this list, everything you need to properly celebrate the changing of the seasons. Read more

Rod Watson: WBFO race survey takes one excuse off the table: The radio station’s Racial Equity Survey is a timely reminder to everyone else that issues raised over the years have yet to be adequately dealt with, Watson writes. Read more

Alan Pergament: ‘Wait, Wait’ host Peter Sagal has plenty of his own unusual stories to tell: Sagal is coming to tonight’s performance at Shea's with a panel of three that will be familiar to listeners of the NPR quiz show. Read more

Contractor plans small boutique extended-stay hotel in Lancaster: Lucas James thinks there's enough demand in the Town of Lancaster to justify a small Airbnb-style extended-stay hotel near Como Lake Park and the Lancaster Country Club – so much so that he's building it himself. Read more

Carmina Wood Morris starts transition and rebrand amid larger expansion push: The architectural and engineering firm that has been at the center of much of the prominent real estate redevelopment in Buffalo that involves revamping old buildings is undergoing its first major changes in 20 years. Read more

Kaleida Health names new CEO … and it didn’t have to look far: Matthew Drake, who has been interim CFO since November, was appointed to the permanent post on Wednesday, replacing Paul Belter, who retired in December after just one year at Western New York's largest health system. Read more

Draft Mailbag: How concerned should the Bills be about Andrew Booth's injury history?: It’s finally here. The first round of the NFL draft begins at 8 p.m. Thursday in Las Vegas. It’s the culmination for scouts of a year’s worth of work. For the average fan, it’s one of the highlights of the league calendar. For mailbag authors, it’s the prospect of three long, but rewarding days. Let’s focus on your draft questions for this special edition of the Buffalo Bills Mailbag. Read more

Bills Draft Meter: Our writers rate the odds on the Bills' first-round pick: News Bills writers Jay Skurski and Mark Gaughan issue their meter reading on the likelihood of these 10 prospects being the Bills' first-round selection. The higher the number, the more likely the player is to be drafted by the Bills. Read more

Mike Harrington: For broadcast sidekick Rob Ray, Rick Jeanneret's last call caps wild ride in second career: Beloved Buffalo Sabres enforcer Rob Ray played a long career here for the likes of John Muckler, Ted Nolan and Lindy Ruff. He wrapped up his career in Ottawa under Jacques Martin. Then he entered a new life in broadcasting. And who essentially became his coach? Rick Jeanneret. Ray was a broadcasting neophyte who had to refine a relationship with Jeanneret that had already lasted 15 years. At first, it wasn't easy. But now, they are one of the longest-running duos in local sports broadcasting history. Read more

Amerks' aces JJ Peterka, Jack Quinn named to AHL All-Rookie Team: Rochester Amerks stars JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn, the Buffalo Sabres' top two skater prospects in the minor leagues, both earned nods to the AHL All-Rookie Team, the league announced Wednesday. Read more

• The West Side Bazaar on Grant Street is garnering national attention. An article in Bon Appetit magazine credits the restaurant and small business incubator for changing hundreds of lives “as immigrants and refugees find a home for their food businesses.”

• Buffalo Pedal Tours has a new addition to its touring fleet – a 48-seat sightseeing party boat. Buffalo Rising reports that the 45-foot-long vessel will be based out of Erie Basin Marina.

• Crews are “hard at work reconstructing Whirlpool State Park stairs” in Niagara Falls, writes Joe Genco in the Niagara Gazette. He reports on the $1.4 million restoration of the lower half of the stairs. The top half was restored in 2016.

• It’s unlikely that anyone would call Hamburg jeweler Ray Crinzi a slacker. The 91-year-old business owner still heads to his Buffalo Street shop each day to repair and create jewelry. He tells WKBW’s Mike Randall that when he’s off the job for any period, he feels lazy.

