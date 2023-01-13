Good Morning, Buffalo: What will Hochul's 1% threshold for new housing mean for WNY cities and towns?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Jan. 13, 2023

What will Hochul's 1% threshold for new housing mean for WNY cities and towns?

Gov. Kathy Hochul wants municipalities across the state to create more than 800,000 new homes in their communities over the next 10 years in a sweeping effort to address what the state calls a "once-in-a-generation housing crisis."

It is not a modest goal: That's more than double the number of new housing units – single-family houses and multi-family apartments – that are currently being built each year.

More importantly, though, she wants local communities to stop hindering housing growth through restrictive zoning and approvals processes – a direct attack on obstruction driven more by community opposition than anything else.

"Through zoning, local communities hold enormous power to block growth," she said in her State of the State address this week. "People want to live here, but local decisions to limit growth mean they cannot. Local governments can and should make different choices."

– Jonathan D. Epstein

Investigation into employee complaints continues six months after Forest Lawn chief placed on leave: Forest Lawn President Joseph Dispenza is on administrative leave due to charges of bullying behavior. While Dispenza is known for showing generosity and kindness toward mourners, some employees and a funeral director tell a different story. "There were two sides to Joe, and he was always very cautious to not let the other side be seen by the public," said Eric Williams, a former mechanic and groundskeeper who was also shop steward for Teamsters Local 449. Read more

You can believe this: George Santos had WNY political heavyweights in his corner: The recently elected congressman’s lies about his education, work history and background came as a surprise to his Western New York supporters – of which there were a surprising number. Read more

The end of the New Phoenix Theatre: ‘It was a little gem’: The New Phoenix Theatre on the Park, a mainstay in the Johnson Park neighborhood, closed its doors in 2022. Founder and executive director Richard Lambert has relocated to Florida, and though he hoped the building, constructed in 1884, would remain a theater, its future is uncertain. Read more

Who knew? Every high school senior has a place in community colleges: Gov. Kathy Hochul proposed that SUNY partner with school districts "so that all graduating high school seniors are accepted into their local community college, removing any barrier for high school graduates to postsecondary education." Read more

Sean Kirst: ‘He was a visionary’: Honoring the Buffalo educator who helped create MLK holiday: The annual City Honors "Keeping the Dream Alive" celebration – a tribute to the work and ideals of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. – will be held live again this morning, after two years by Zoom, during the pandemic. Organizers hope to strike a theme of hope in solidarity and community after nine harsh months in Buffalo, including the racist slaughter at Tops and a lethal blizzard. They also intend to offer this reminder: Samuel Woodard, a former Buffalo teacher who died last month, more than a half-century ago was a leader in efforts to create a national holiday honoring Dr. King. Read more

Several teens arrested in separate incidents following thefts of a Kia, Hyundai: The thefts this week of the two vehicles, perhaps inspired by a TikTok challenge that went viral in the summer, has resulted in the arrests of several teenagers in separate incidents. Read more

Buffalo Niagara Partnership focusing on unemployment insurance costs, energy plan: The Partnership has laid out its legislative priorities for the coming year, highlighting topics such as workforce development, the state's energy roadmap and the need to promote private investment. Read more

Don Paul: Midwinter snow and cold make a short-lived return: It has been a snowless January up to this point, but Paul says that’s changing. Read more

Frequentem Brewing Co. coming to the Old First Ward: The Canandaigua-based brewery will open in the former Barcalounger factory on Louisiana Street. The company stuck a toe in the Western New York market in September when it hosted a "tap takeover" at Nickel City Brewz in Depew. Read more

Shock to the system: Roswell Park uses nondrug approach to help staff and patients deal with anxiety, stress

The palliative care team at Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center applies a holistic treatment approach for those with advanced cancer, in many cases helping patients survive for years. The staff includes five doctors, three nurse practitioners, two nurses, a social worker and spiritual care provider.

The team handles more than 4,000 inpatient and outpatient visits from a dedicated unit at Roswell and helps provide hospice care for patients at home. It also provides regular training for staff across all hospital units. It uses a variety of approaches to deal with complex physical, mental health and psycho-social challenges of patients and their caregivers.

“What really gets me up in the morning is relieving suffering, taking care of the whole person,” said Dr. Amy Case, who leads the program. “When people get that type of wraparound care, they're more satisfied. Caregivers have less burden and people live longer.”

That approach also helped Case when she was named to lead the cancer center Covid-19 Resiliency Task Force earlier in the pandemic.

The team came up with several strategies for staff to lower anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress, including cranial electrotherapy stimulation, or CES, which uses low-voltage electrical current to tweak the circuitry in the brain, helping to lift mood and reclaim focus.

It has shown such promise that some patients and their loved ones are using it, too.

– Scott Scanlon

Time to win is now as story of the Bills' 2022 season has yet to be written: The Bills entered the season as favorites to win the Super Bowl. With the postseason beginning this weekend, the Bills are now the second favorite. Can they finally meet lofty expectations? Read more

PlayAction: Bills gave up way more deep balls, and here comes Miami: The Bills led the league last year with just nine completions for a mere 43 yards on passes that traveled 20 or more yards past the line of scrimmage. Not this year. The Bills gave up 25 completions for 713 yards and seven touchdowns on passes 20-plus yards downfield. Read more

Observations: Sabres shut down by Jets' Connor Hellebuyck in final minutes of loss: The Sabres started the week four points out of a playoff spot with four games in hand, but they're not fretting too much about the standings 40 games into the season. Read more

• Buffalo’s filmmaking history will be showcased in a new movie that is nearing completion, Buffalo Rising reports. “Nickel City Tinseltown: The History of Buffalo Filmmaking” examines a century of cinematic history and peers into the future of an industry that some experts predict will continue to flourish in Western New York.

• The Buffalo Fire Historical Society Museum on William Street is “a hidden gem,” WGRZ’s Kelly Dudzik says. Some displays feature firefighting apparatus dating back to the 1800s.

• Architecture aficionados around the world are being encouraged to put Buffalo on their travel itineraries in 2023. Architectural Digest includes the Queen City on its list of 23 places to visit, saying “Buffalo has long been an under-the-radar pilgrimage for architecture buffs.”

• From cultivating your green thumb to taking a wine appreciation class, Step Out Buffalo highlights 15 local venues that inspire people to learn something new this year.

