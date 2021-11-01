Good Morning, Buffalo: What to watch for Tuesday night to decipher Buffalo's mayoral results

Carubba redevelopment plan meets resistance in Old First Ward: A proposal by the former owner of Carubba Collision to redevelop the waterfront corner of Hamburg and South streets into a large new residential complex on the other side of the Buffalo River from Silo City is meeting with fervent opposition from a group of more than 150 neighbors who don't want to see their community changed and gentrified. Read more

Double lane tow plows to be used on I-290 and I-990 this winter: Despite their odd look, the vehicles are state-of-the-art tow plows that will attach to traditional plow trucks and allow for two travel lanes on the state-owned highways to be cleared in one pass. "People get the impression that they're riding behind something that's jack-knifed, and so we really want people to understand what they're looking at," said Susan Surdej, a spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Transportation. Read more