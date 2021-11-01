Good Morning, Buffalo: What to watch for Tuesday night to decipher Buffalo's mayoral results

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Nov. 1, 2021
Clues about race’s outcome will drop as soon as voters head to polls
Waiting for a winner in Buffalo's mayoral race may end up being even more tedious than watching a World Series game to its bitter, early-morning end.
In fact, while World Series games only seem to go on for weeks, the mayoral contest quite possibly will do just that.
And it’s all because that's how long it will take to count the write-in ballots cast for Mayor Byron W. Brown in his contest against Democratic nominee India B. Walton.
Still, clues about the race’s outcome will start dropping as soon as voters go to the polls Tuesday.
So, here's a look at what to watch for as Buffalo's hotly contested race for mayor comes to a close, based on conversations with political pros who have been closely following the race.
– Jerry Zremski
HEALTH CARE
As Mercy Hospital strike hits one-month mark, both sides report progress amid bitter talks: Here we are, one month into the Mercy Hospital strike that has shaken up Western New York's health care scene and put 2,000 in-demand workers on the picket line. Where things stand: The union on Sunday reported the two sides were close to reaching a deal after an all-night bargaining session that wrapped up at 6 a.m. The union and Catholic Health will get back to the table today, looking to resolve the largest outstanding issue: staffing. Read more
Mercy strike heightening burden on other hospitals: With services at the South Buffalo facility limited, Buffalo Niagara's other hospitals are feeling the pressure of handling additional patients. Erie County Medical Center had its highest-ever inpatient census 10 days after the strike began. At Kaleida Health, the wait times in the emergency room of the system's Buffalo General can stretch hours and hours. And the region's hospitals were already feeling the strain of the pandemic, the vaccine mandate and a staffing crunch. Read more
Catholic Health to stop paying health insurance for striking workers at Mercy Hospital: Sunday's announcement came several days after Catholic Health President and CEO Mark Sullivan said the organization was weighing whether to continue paying the striking workers' health benefits. Since the strike began Oct. 1, Sullivan said Catholic Health has spent more than $1.3 million for the workers' health benefits, something it was not legally required to do. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Game day stretches all weekend for Bills fans in the camper lot: Andrew Pace gets to the camper lot at Highmark Stadium even before it opens at 8 a.m. Saturday, spends the night and wakes up without an alarm seven hours before the 1 p.m. Sunday kickoff. He's one of a group of fans who extend Buffalo Bills game days into a full weekend of food, drinking, games and socializing with fellow zealots – with the comforts of home at hand in their recreational vehicles. Read more
Carubba redevelopment plan meets resistance in Old First Ward: A proposal by the former owner of Carubba Collision to redevelop the waterfront corner of Hamburg and South streets into a large new residential complex on the other side of the Buffalo River from Silo City is meeting with fervent opposition from a group of more than 150 neighbors who don't want to see their community changed and gentrified. Read more
Double lane tow plows to be used on I-290 and I-990 this winter: Despite their odd look, the vehicles are state-of-the-art tow plows that will attach to traditional plow trucks and allow for two travel lanes on the state-owned highways to be cleared in one pass. "People get the impression that they're riding behind something that's jack-knifed, and so we really want people to understand what they're looking at," said Susan Surdej, a spokeswoman for the New York State Department of Transportation. Read more
Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
Suspended McKinley principal paid $606,000 as effort to fire her drags on
The Buffalo Public Schools has paid McKinley High School Principal Crystal Boling-Barton $606,000 since suspending her in May 2017. By December 2019, the district began an effort to fire Boling-Barton – a slow process under the best of circumstances that has all but ground to a halt amid the Covid-19 pandemic.
They have yet to hold a single hearing and now need to mutually agree on a new arbitrator to replace the hearing officer who stepped down from the case. Meanwhile, Boling-Barton, has seen progress in a complaint she filed against the district, accusing Superintendent Kriner Cash and other leaders of discrimination and harassment. The state Division of Human Rights, which is overseeing this proceeding, has held nine hearings through last week.
– Stephen T. Watson
WEATHER
Sunny start to November: WGRZ’s forecast calls for sunny skies and a high around 50 today. Temperatures will fall into the 30s tonight. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Kennedy's Cove, seeking steak instead of sizzle: News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau describes Kennedy’s Cove as “Clarence’s neighborhood steak specialist.” “Prime beef treated with respect, textbook clams casino and more seafood served without undue interference, plus the twice-baked sweet potatoes make it reassuringly familiar, yet one of a kind,” he writes. Read more
BILLS
Full coverage: After first-half frights, Buffalo Bills defeat Miami Dolphins 26-11: The Buffalo Bills defeated the Miami Dolphins 26-11 at Highmark Stadium on Halloween. Catch all of our postgame coverage here. Read more
SABRES
Sabres blow another lead, lose this time in Los Angeles: The Sabres got sloppy in a few spots and it cost them. Here are Mike Harrington's observations from Staples Center. Read more
Notebook: Alex Iafallo's game-winner Sunday put the finishing touches on a big scoring weekend for the Eden native. "I'm just trying to get to good spots and play each zone as well as I can, try to help the team in a lot of areas," Iafallo told The Buffalo News. The Sunday notebook has more on Iafallo, plus the looming Covid concerns in San Jose. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Witches Ball returned with the theme of "A Bloody Good Time" on Saturday in the Statler. The immersive evening included music, art, burlesque, drag queens, magicians, roaming characters, psychic mediums and costumed participants. Check out this “Smiles” photo gallery from the event by Don Nieman.
• Costumed fans ... Josh Allen dressed as golf legend Phil Mickelson ... O.J. Simpson mingling outside the Big Tree Inn ... Stefon Diggs throwing a touchdown pass to a young fan. There was plenty to see in and around Highmark Stadium on Sunday even before the Bills beat the Dolphins.
• With Halloween now behind us, attention will soon turn to the holiday shopping season. Making a return this year is the Queen City Pop-Up retail program in downtown Buffalo, which fills empty storefront spaces with retailers on a short-term basis, Jonathan D. Epstein reports.
• Looking to warm up on the cooler nights that are now upon us? Have no fear, Western New York has some soup for you. Step Out Buffalo's followers weighed in on who has the best soup in the region.
