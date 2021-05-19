Good Morning, Buffalo: What the state's new Covid-19 rules mean for Western New York

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 19, 2021

Unmasked: What the state's new Covid-19 rules mean for Western New York

A customer shopping at a Town of Tonawanda liquor store on Monday asked an employee if the store would follow the new Covid-19 rules and allow vaccinated customers to take off their masks.

This was shortly after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state, effective Wednesday, would follow federal guidance and ease mask restrictions for fully vaccinated New Yorkers, with a few notable exceptions.

Yes, said the excited employee as she rang up bottles of bourbon and gin.

It’ll be nice to see people’s smiles again, the customer observed.

We’ll all have to pay attention to what the lower half of our face looks like again, she quipped.

Similar conversations will take place across the region starting today as people venture out to eat at a restaurant, pay a bill at town hall or see a movie.

Some venues are lifting the mask requirement for the fully vaccinated – and counting on people to abide by the honor system.