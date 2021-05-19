Good Morning, Buffalo: What the state's new Covid-19 rules mean for Western New York

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
May 19, 2021
Unmasked: What the state's new Covid-19 rules mean for Western New York
A customer shopping at a Town of Tonawanda liquor store on Monday asked an employee if the store would follow the new Covid-19 rules and allow vaccinated customers to take off their masks.
This was shortly after Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the state, effective Wednesday, would follow federal guidance and ease mask restrictions for fully vaccinated New Yorkers, with a few notable exceptions.
Yes, said the excited employee as she rang up bottles of bourbon and gin.
It’ll be nice to see people’s smiles again, the customer observed.
We’ll all have to pay attention to what the lower half of our face looks like again, she quipped.
Similar conversations will take place across the region starting today as people venture out to eat at a restaurant, pay a bill at town hall or see a movie.
Some venues are lifting the mask requirement for the fully vaccinated – and counting on people to abide by the honor system.
That’s one reason some places are taking a more cautious approach and keeping the mask rule in place for everyone for now.
– Stephen T. Watson
Column: As masking ends, a Buffalo coffee shop will run on the honor system
You might think that new state rules allowing vaccinated customers to go without masks would be a relief at the Undergrounds coffee shop in the Old First Ward, which faced that new world at 6 a.m. today. Instead, said co-owner Sara Heidinger, “When your priority is the health and safety and mental health of your staff and your customers, this does come with a big strain of anxiety.”
To Heidinger and her two fellow owners, who plan to continue wearing masks, asking busy clerks making minimum wage to monitor who is vaccinated and who is not – and then to deal with potentially emotional reactions – seems beyond the reasonable call of the job.
Their solution, then, is based on longtime trust in a neighborhood clientele that has respected shop guidelines since the pandemic began: Heidinger and her staff will make sure all customers know the rules, and then they will put their faith in an honor system – unless or until it does not seem to work.
– Sean Kirst
Falling Covid cases a source of relief for Erie County leaders: Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said the light at the end of the long, dark, Covid-19 tunnel is finally getting brighter now that county Covid-19 cases have fallen below 100 new cases per 100,000 residents. Read more
Border shutdown to be extended again, but with hope of reopening soon: U.S. and Canadian officials plan to extend the shutdown of the land border between the two countries for another month to June 21, two sources with knowledge of the talks told The News. But the new agreement could broaden the categories of people who are allowed to cross the border – and Canadian officials indicated that increasing vaccination rates offer hope of a broader reopening before long. Read more
All school budgets in Erie and Niagara counties pass; incumbents ousted in Williamsville: It was no surprise that fewer voters than last year took part in Tuesday's suburban school board elections, in which every school budget in Erie and Niagara counties was approved. But in many districts, turnout was also down from the pre-pandemic elections in 2019. Read more
Customer service or political campaigning? Calls from Hamburg Highway Department spark controversy: More than 900 telephone calls were made from the Hamburg Highway Department to residents. The supervisor thinks the calls were part of a reelection campaign, while the highway superintendent said he is asking residents how the Highway Department can help them. Read more
Planning Board OKs Colored Musicians Club expansion: The $2 million renovation and expansion of the historic club at 145 Broadway cleared its final municipal hurdle this week. Read more
Unifrax workers strike at Tonawanda plant: The walkout involves about 180 workers who are represented by the United Steelworkers Local 2058. The plant on Fire Tower Drive makes ceramic fiber insulation products used in high-temperature industrial, automotive and fire protection applications. Read more
What led to inmate revolt at Erie County Correctional Facility
Behind the inmate uprising Monday night at the Erie County Correctional Facility was a shank and a confiscated microwave.
Corrections officers took the microwave out of an inmate housing unit several weeks ago because one of the inmates had broken off a piece of the device to make a shank, sources inside the prison, including an official for the union representing corrections officers, told The News.
The shank had been recovered, but the appliance inmates used to warm up vending machine food was not returned by the Sheriff's Office.
Sheriff Timothy Howard's team said that around 5:30 p.m. Monday, about 38 of the unit's 42 inmates in the Delta Unit defied an order to lock in to their cells and they barricaded themselves inside the unit. The protest lasted for four hours before ending peacefully.
WEATHER
Stretch of 80-degree temperatures begins Wednesday: WGRZ predicts Thursday will start off in the low to mid-60s and end up in the low 80s. The record high for the day is 86 degrees. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Potato skins at Bacchus elevate a blast from the past: To get the fried potato skin crunch, cheesy goodness and salty pork topknot, but better, takes a modicum of work. Read more
POLITICS
Andrew Giuliani joins field of GOP gubernatorial hopefuls: The 35-year-old son of former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani told The News that despite his age, no other intraparty rival can match the political knowledge he has gained from a lifetime in state politics. Read more
BILLS
Bills rookie Jack Anderson likes being in the middle of the action: Anderson started all 38 games of his four-year career at Texas Tech at right guard. Yet he viewed it as no sweat to line up at center during the Bills’ rookie minicamp last weekend. Read more
SABRES
Sabres Mailbag: Would trading Jack Eichel, Sam Reinhart trigger a rebuild?: The coaching search is only one piece of a pivotal offseason for the struggling franchise. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• "This is the strangest local summer concert season I’ve written about in my 20 years at The Buffalo News," says Music Critic Jeff Miers of the coming concert season. Here's what we know and what we don't know about the live music season ahead.
• A new museum in the Southern Tier boasts having the largest collection of antlers in the eastern U.S. WGRZ’s Kevin O’Neill visits the unique venue in West Valley that showcases 11,000 racks of whitetail deer antlers.
• Blue cheese or ranch? The culinary conflict triggers spirited debate among chicken wing lovers. Blue cheese champions will be pleased to hear that a new restaurant is opening this week an hour north of London in England. Buffalo Joe’s boasts a diversified menu that includes Buffalo wings served with – you guessed it – a side of blue cheese.
• Two police officers in the Town of Eden came to the rescue of a choking puppy Tuesday. WKBW reports a resident came to the police station with a dog that had an object stuck in its throat. The officers dislodged the object using the Heimlich maneuver and back blows. “The puppy did not have a name yet,” writes August Erbacher, “but the officers are calling it Lucky.”
