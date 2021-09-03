Good Morning, Buffalo: What parents need to know as kids return to school in Buffalo Niagara

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Hochul responds to historic NY storm with collaboration, as promised: Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her first crisis Thursday, as metropolitan New York reeled from a record amount of rain stemming from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. And she faced it as she promised: through collaboration with local officials. Read more

Lawsuit seeks return of stimulus aid: Pastor and wife each charged $200 an hour setting up learning centers: Erie County received $160 million in federal CARES Act funding last year, and spent $7 million of it to operate virtual learning centers so that the children of working parents had a safe and supervised place to go to attend school remotely through their laptops. But one organization charged hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees and wages, among other things, that the county and Say Yes Buffalo say weren't allowed under federal guidelines. The county wants the money back. The organization says it did things by the book. Read more