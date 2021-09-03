Good Morning, Buffalo: What parents need to know as kids return to school in Buffalo Niagara

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Sept. 3, 2021
What parents need to know as kids return to school in Buffalo Niagara
By next week, students in Western New York will be back to school for another year of pandemic schooling.
But there's a big change this year: No more hybrid learning – at least to start – because relaxed guidelines will allow for every student to be in the classroom with layers of mitigation to thwart Covid-19.
Many of them are familiar: face masks and health screenings. There still may be quarantines if there is a positive case, but this year, vaccinated individuals will not have to quarantine in most cases.
And there may not be a lot of moving around, since teachers will keep seating charts in case contact tracers need to find close contacts of people who test positive.
– Barbara O’Brien
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Hochul responds to historic NY storm with collaboration, as promised: Gov. Kathy Hochul faced her first crisis Thursday, as metropolitan New York reeled from a record amount of rain stemming from the remnants of Hurricane Ida. And she faced it as she promised: through collaboration with local officials. Read more
Lawsuit seeks return of stimulus aid: Pastor and wife each charged $200 an hour setting up learning centers: Erie County received $160 million in federal CARES Act funding last year, and spent $7 million of it to operate virtual learning centers so that the children of working parents had a safe and supervised place to go to attend school remotely through their laptops. But one organization charged hundreds of thousands of dollars in consulting fees and wages, among other things, that the county and Say Yes Buffalo say weren't allowed under federal guidelines. The county wants the money back. The organization says it did things by the book. Read more
New owner seeks to revive historic Allentown house targeted for demolition earlier this year: Preservationists and community leaders are applauding Marc Antecki’s purchase of a historic single-family house on Franklin Street. He hopes to find the resources to save the long-vacant, neglected home from the wrecking ball and convert it into four two-and-three bedroom apartments. Read more
Firm hired to design removal of WWII nuclear waste in Lewiston: Since shortly after World War II, nuclear waste from the Manhattan Project that created the first atomic bombs and waste from local industries' processing of radioactive material has been buried in a 10-acre pit in Lewiston. Thursday, the Army Corps of Engineers announced it has hired a New York City architectural and engineering firm for $35 million to design the removal of the waste, although the date of the removal remains undetermined. Read more
Lockport renames school after 19th century Black leader: In 1873, Aaron Mossell, a Black businessman in Lockport, led a boycott of public schools because his grandchildren weren't allowed to attend the school attended by white children. Three years later, Lockport permanently desegregated its public schools, 78 years before the Supreme Court made that the law of the land. Thursday, with two of Mossell's great-grandchildren looking on, the district renamed North Park Junior High School as Aaron Mossell Junior High School. Read more
GM Tonawanda plant to make temporary layoffs due to chip shortage: About 350 to 400 workers at General Motors’ engine plant will be temporarily laid off next week as the automaker scales back production due to an ongoing microchip shortage. Read more
WEATHER
More clouds than sun: Mostly cloudy skies today with highs in the low 70s. Read more
POLITICS
India Walton agrees to only one general election mayoral debate: Before the Democratic primary in June, Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown said he would not debate challenger India Walton. After she won the primary, Walton said she’s only participating in one debate. Now the two will face off next week in what likely will be the only debate of the campaign season in which the two meet head-to-head. Benjamin Carlisle and Jaz Miles are the other candidates participating in the debate. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Flashcards from the once vaccine hesitant to soon show up in city neighborhoods
The Rev. Diann Holt is helping Buffalonians who overcame their hesitancy to get the Covid-19 vaccine share their stories, with the goal of protecting others and saving lives during a continuing pandemic.
Holt has spent the last several weeks compiling information for "Each One Must Reach One" flashcards and signs she hopes will soon become commonplace at businesses, churches, community centers and public gathering spots across the city, particularly in largely Black communities.
“We're receiving lots of positive feedback,” said a healthy Holt, 73, who was vaccinated in February and created her own flashcard, which reminds people who carry cellphones that their movements are tracked by communications companies – and that the Zombie Apocalypse has yet to occur.
– Scott Scanlon
BILLS
Bills Wallace, Jackson 'continue to battle' at cornerback: “They continue to battle and that’s true for all positions – the competition continues and that’s a good thing,” coach Sean McDermott said Thursday. “We’ve got extremely competitive guys out here that want to compete – that’s the environment that we foster and facilitate every day out here." Read more
SABRES
Sabres double up: Mittelstadt, Jokiharju get identical deals of three years, $7.5 million: Both 22 years old, Mittelstadt and Jokiharju are signed through the 2023-24 season and will remain RFAs after that for two more years. They do not become unrestricted free agents until after the 2025-26 season. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Summer on Lake Erie is coming to an end. Buffalo News photographer Derek Gee shares stunning images from the Buffalo Harbor Sailing Club’s final Wednesday night sunset race.
• As boaters sail on the lake, how is climate change impacting conditions below the water’s surface? WGRZ meteorologist Heather Waldman shares some insights.
• A new study gives local runners reason to rejoice. Buffalo is named one of the 10 best cities in the nation for runners. Runnersneed.com analyzed numerous factors, including traffic, green space, pollution and running events. Buffalo came in ninth overall. The study crowns Santa Fe, N.M., America's best city for running and other forms of outdoor exercise.
• Buffalo’s prominent role in the 2017 movie “Marshall” continues to snare media attention. Entertainment website TheCinemaholic recently looked back on locations used to shoot many scenes for the film that starred the late Chadwick Boseman. Buffalo boasts a “wide variety of period architecture that gave the filmmakers a suitable backdrop for the film,” the article states.
• Como Lake Park “is many things to many people,” writes Buffalo Rising’s Newell Nussbaumer. He shares his recent adventures, including a walk along a nature trail that runs along Cayuga Creek.
Enjoy the holiday weekend!