Good Morning, Buffalo: What our reporters are watching as they look ahead to 2021

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Dec. 31, 2020
What our reporters are watching as they look forward to 2021
The newsroom at One News Plaza will look the same on Friday when 2021 dawns as it did on the Friday in March that reporters started working from home.
Copies of public documents line desks. Spiral-bound notebooks with scribbled interviews are tucked in drawers. The conference room where we have our morning news meeting sits dark.
For nine months, we've been bringing you the news from our makeshift home offices, coordinating the buzz of breaking news through phone calls, videoconferencing and text messages.
That hasn't stopped reporters from connecting with sources, digging through documents and conducting socially distanced interviews in the field. They're wired into their beats, and working to bring you the information you need to navigate a quickly changing world.
And they're looking ahead to what 2021 will bring.
Here's a look at what 14 of our beat reporters see as some of the biggest stories to watch in the new year in Western New York. (Hint: It's not all about Covid-19.)
– Denise Jewell Gee
Have you checked out the new Buffalo News store? Prints of commemorative front pages like "Beasts of the East" (1995) and "Fandemonium" (1988), plus the Dec. 20, 2020, AFC Championship front page poster. Shop Now >>
MORE COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
About 6,800 to be allowed into Bills Stadium for playoff game: Roughly 6,200 season ticket holders and another 572 guests of players will be allowed into the stadium for the playoff game, scheduled to be either Jan. 9 or 10, as long as they provide a negative Covid-19 test stemming from a drive-thru testing site days before the game. Read more
[More: What to know about attending the Bills playoff game | No secondary market for Bills playoff tickets]
Baby Café adjusts to the pandemic, changes its mission: It isn’t easy in the best of times to run Durham’s Maternal Stress-Free Zone in one of the poorest neighborhoods in Buffalo. The pandemic has closed the café, and most of the young women who run and need it are juggling work and family demands, and donations have lagged. Read more
Akron's 'Mr. Fix-It' lost to Covid-19: Richard J. "Dick" Komroy Jr., who died of Covid-19 complications Dec. 20, was as handy as they come. "He was one of those people things came to naturally … he could fix or build about anything," said his wife, Annette Komroy. Read more
State prison visitations temporarily halted as Covid-19 infections surge: All state prisons will not be open to visitors following a wave of infections that killed four inmates over the last two weeks and has infected nearly 6,000 inmates and staff since the start of the pandemic. News of another prison death Wednesday has three organizations raising their voices. Read more
[More: Keep current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Three ways to help refugees – and each other – create a healthy path: A product of Joe Biden winning the U.S. presidential election is that Buffalo is expected to again welcome an influx of refugees in the coming years. The News' Tim O'Shei explains why our present focus on mental health should frame how Buffalonians approach their new neighbors. Read more
How some companies spent Erie County's small business grants: Roughly 1,400 Erie County companies shared $19.2 million in federal CARES Act money, administered through the county's Back to Business grant program. Samantha Christmann looks at how businesses such as Pete-N-Paul's Pockets, Kwilos Farms and Angels at Heart Senior Care used their funds. Read more
Tip leads police to Mercedes suspected of being involved in Christmas hit-and-run: A North Buffalo couple viewing Christmas lights along Lincoln Parkway on Christmas Day was struck and injured by the driver of a Mercedes. Police have now located the vehicle, near Martin Luther King Jr. Park. Read more
Sean Kirst: In year of tumult, lasting words and memorable quotes: Kirst spoke to hundreds of unforgettable women and men this year, and for his last feature of 2020, he strived to choose quotes that were emblematic of what so many confronted and endured. Marcos Vazquez, a 20-year-old who lost his job and his car to an economy staggered by Covid-19, summarized it beautifully: "All I want is to be where I was at." Read more
WEATHER
Looking back at a warm year: Don Paul examines weather trends that marked 2020, including a record eight consecutive days of temperatures at 90 degrees or above in early July, as well as how a warming climate has affected the United States. Read more
Mostly quiet New Year's Eve: Morning flurries are expected to give way to cloudy skies and even some breaks as Thursday continues, WIVB reports.
FOOD & DRINK
Buffalo beer experts predict craft beer trends in 2021: Will seltzers stay red-hot? Is the wave of New England IPAs over? Brian Campbell talked to representatives from Community Beer Works, Brickyard Brewing, Big Ditch and more breweries to gauge what they expect for the year ahead. Read more
BILLS
With signs pointing to resting starters, here's how Bills playoff picture looks: The normally cagey Sean McDermott is being his normal cagey self this week heading into the final regular season game of the year. The coach will only say the team has "a plan" that he and General Manager Brandon Beane worked out regarding playing time in the finale vs. visiting Miami Sunday afternoon. Will the Bills rest some key starters to save them for the playoffs? Will they play them and stay sharp, while also playing spoiler to the Dolphins, who face a must-win scenario? Mark Gaughan has the story. Read more
AROUND TBN SPORTS
Jack Eichel on Bills: 'It's definitely motivation for us': Even though Eichel, a Massachusetts native, grew up rooting for the Patriots, the Sabres' superstar has been inspired by the Bills' success. Eichel also chimed in on the achievements of former teammates Zach Bogosian and Ryan O'Reilly, and discussed the acquisition of Taylor Hall. Read more
[Also read: Mike Harrington rounds up a litany of Sabres notes]
Boys soccer honor roll unveiled for 2020: From All-Western New York teams to divisional stalwarts, the top performers in Western New York high school boys soccer – as chosen by area coaches – were spotlighted. Williamsville South goalkeeper Jack Petrie earned All-WNY Player of the Year honors after a sterling campaign in net. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• What were the most popular items borrowed from the Buffalo & Erie County public libraries this year? Buffalo Rising runs down the list, which includes "Where the Crawdads Sing" and "The Hate U Give."
• Enjoyable socially distanced activities are at a premium during the pandemic – as are area rock climbing options. WIVB spoke with Central Rock Gym assistant manager Chelsea Hartman, who detailed some of the additional benefits associated with the sport.
• End-of-the-year lists are now en vogue: another comes from Kaleida Health, which recorded the most popular names for baby boys and girls in 2020. WKBW has the story.
• Buffalo apparel company 26 Shirts, Bills running back Zack Moss and local artist Edreys Wajed have collaborated on the design of a T-shirt to raise money for the Lackawanna Life Center, which will help disadvantaged families in the area with housing, fitness, medical needs and more, WGRZ reports.
Note: There will be no morning newsletter on Jan. 1.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.