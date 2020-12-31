Good Morning, Buffalo: What our reporters are watching as they look ahead to 2021

BILLS

With signs pointing to resting starters, here's how Bills playoff picture looks: The normally cagey Sean McDermott is being his normal cagey self this week heading into the final regular season game of the year. The coach will only say the team has "a plan" that he and General Manager Brandon Beane worked out regarding playing time in the finale vs. visiting Miami Sunday afternoon. Will the Bills rest some key starters to save them for the playoffs? Will they play them and stay sharp, while also playing spoiler to the Dolphins, who face a must-win scenario? Mark Gaughan has the story. Read more