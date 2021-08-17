Good Morning, Buffalo: What Kathy Hochul's days in Erie County Clerk's Office tell us about her leadership

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Aug. 17, 2021
What Kathy Hochul's days in Erie County Clerk's Office tell us about her leadership
When Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul becomes governor next week, she will oversee a state government system that employs more than 100,000 people.
The last time she was directly responsible for supervising a government department, she headed the Erie County Clerk’s Office, which employs about 170 people.
The News’ Sandra Tan reports that Hochul had a reputation as a leader focused on customer service who reduced wait times at the county auto bureaus and allowed court documents to be filed electronically.
“But not everything she did was a success,” Tan writes. After Hochul was elected to Congress, her Republican successor as county clerk found a year’s worth of mortgages, deeds and other documents in the office still awaiting electronic verification before they could be returned to their owners.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Cuomo mandates Covid vaccines for health care workers: Gov. Andrew Cuomo is requiring all health care workers in hospitals and long-term care facilities to receive the vaccine. Health care trade groups and hospitals support the mandate, but not all workers are on board. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo Diocese hit with 900 abuse claims in bankruptcy court, more than any diocese: The number of child sex abuse claims filed against the diocese was double the largest number ever filed in the more than 20 prior diocese bankruptcies in the U.S. since 2004. Read more
Heastie reverses course, says Cuomo impeachment panel will produce public report: New York Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie, who last week said there was no legal avenue for the Assembly to impeach Gov. Cuomo once he resigns from office next week, on Monday said that the Assembly Judiciary Committee will produce a public report on the findings of its probe that began in March. Read more
He never got to walk his daughter down the aisle — but did for her organ recipient: A young woman living in Texas never made it to her wedding day four years ago. But thanks to her life-saving gift, a young woman from Clarence had her dream wedding. The donor's father was center-stage for the occasion. Read more
Walton, Brown criticize each other’s approach to reducing Buffalo violence: India Walton and Mayor Byron Brown on Monday each lobbed criticism at the other's approach to policing. Walton outlined a six-point platform, while Brown responded later to her critiques of his administration and questioned elements of her plan. Read more
How the infrastructure bill could be spent on Buffalo Niagara Waterways: Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was in Tonawanda's Niawanda Park on Monday to celebrate the inclusion of $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative, which is expected to fund river, creek and other waterway projects in Western New York. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Marble + Rye, keeping it simple pays off: Consider the Genesee Street restaurant “more of a cocktail lounge with remarkable food,” Andrew Z. Galarneau writes. Read more
NEW BUFFALO
KeyBank donating $1.5 million to new West Side Bazaar: Plans to move the Grant Street bazaar to a larger building on Niagara Street are getting a major boost from KeyBank, in partnership with First Niagara Foundation. The current bazaar has become a thriving community hub. The new facility is targeted to open in late 2022. Read more
BUFFALO MEDIA
Alan Pergament: Here’s why Shredd and Ragan moved to 97 Rock: “It is about prestige, power, advertising revenue and heritage,” Pergament writes. Read more
BILLS
How Star Lotulelei has been a 'bright light' for the Bills' defense since his return: "We were all wondering what it would be like when we got him back and boy, he's been a bright light for us in a lot of ways," defensive coordinator Leslie Frazier said. Read more
SABRES
Rangers fans purchase billboard urging Sabres to trade Jack Eichel: A digital billboard advertisement visible while traveling southbound on Interstate 190 is the latest reminder that angst surrounding Jack Eichel’s future with the Sabres isn’t limited to hockey fans in Buffalo. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• “A mural-making spree lifts spirits in Buffalo,” writes Bloomberg.com, noting that “it’s getting hard to keep track of all the murals being painted” in the city right now. This article provides a rundown of some recent additions to our public art landscape.
• If you tend to bend some rules of the road when you’re driving, a study by TrafficTickets.com suggests you might want to be more disciplined in Amherst, Cheektowaga and the Town of Tonawanda. These three communities appear on a list of 20 towns that issue the most traffic tickets in New York.
• An aspiring ghost hunter who was recently injured inside the Central Terminal during what she hoped would be a fun evening of exploration is warning others not to make the same mistake. Kenmore resident Rachel Miller talked with WIVB’s Sarah Minkewicz about her fall through the roof of a substation at the East Side landmark. Miller is recovering from a broken shoulder blade, four broken ribs, a punctured lung and other injuries.
• Are you planning on selling your home in this hot real estate market? WKBW’s Ed Drantch offers tips for getting the best “bang for your buck” when it comes to making renovations. One local expert says sellers should focus on enhancements outside the home, including a new garage door, front door and windows.
