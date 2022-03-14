Good Morning, Buffalo: What is normal now? Two years of Covid has changed what that means

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
March 14, 2022
Normalcy isn’t what it used to be. And there’s no telling if we’ve reached it two years into pandemic
Two.
Since March 2020, the number has tantalized and teased.
And tormented.
Remember this time two years ago? The world started retracting. Sports shut down, schools closed, offices sent workers home. At the start of this, so many of us said, “Give it a couple of weeks. We’ll be back.”
Two weeks became two months. Two months became two years. Only now, in the spring of 2022, are we finally back.
Or are we?
Somewhere in the midst of the Delta and Omicron variants, we began accepting that normalcy wasn’t just an elusive concept. True normalcy, 2019 style, was extinct. We started chasing something different, some sort of newly defined normalcy. But when you don’t know exactly what something looks like, it’s difficult to realize when you reach it.
– Tim O'Shei
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Masks are off and Covid-19 is in retreat. But here come the sniffles and stomach bugs: One of the more noticeable byproducts of the pandemic was a realization that many parents related: Their kids didn't have nearly as many colds and infections as they had before Covid-19 hit. But now, a week and a half after the mask mandate in New York schools was lifted, the sniffles are back, along with a nasty intestinal bug. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from the New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
How Mercy Hospital strike set the stage for key contract talks at rival Kaleida Health: The fall contract settlement between Catholic Health System and Mercy Hospital workers, following a nearly six-week strike in South Buffalo, hammered out benchmarks for staffing levels – sure to be among the hotly contested issues once Kaleida talks start this week. Read more
Teacher stabbing, student assault fuel safety concerns in Buffalo schools: A student at Emerson School of Hospitality pummeled a teacher's head and stabbed her in the eye last week, exactly one month after a stabbing and shooting at McKinley High School. And an 8-year-old girl was attacked by another student on the school bus on the way home from Herman Badillo Bilingual Academy last week. Read more
Every vote could be counted twice in close village elections: A state law requires a manual recount of any contest where the margin of victory is 20 votes or less, or if the margin is 0.5% or less. Residents in some villages go to the polls Tuesday, and it's quite common to have a low voter turnout with just a few votes separating candidates. Read more
Special Niagara Falls Council meetings irk Donta Myles: Niagara Falls Mayor Robert M. Restaino has the power to call special meetings of the City Council anytime he wants. But Councilman Donta L. Myles says that from now on, if he doesn't think a special meeting is necessary, he won't attend. Read more
19-year-old Buffalo State student killed in off-campus shooting, college says: While police did not initially disclose the victim's name, SUNY Buffalo State officials said they were told by Buffalo police that a 19-year-old student was the victim of an early morning shooting at an off-campus gathering. College officials identified him as Royden Cave, a Brooklyn native and a freshman criminal justice major. Read more
WEATHER
Warming up: Today will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the mid- to upper 40s, WIVB forecasts. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Café Bar Moriarty, Buffalo couple brings Spanish food home: Thomas and Caitlin Moriarty serve “dishes drawn from daily strengths of the bustling butcher shop next door,” writes News Food Editor Andrew Galarneau. “The menu changes weekly, depending on what meat and seafood they can fix up and sell for a tasty profit. Which is how Café Bar Moriarty became the Buffalo restaurant known for reminding people of that little place they loved in Europe.” Read more
WNY brewers sell special beers to benefit Ukraine: Dan Syracuse held his first Ukrainian Freedom Imperial Stout Celebration on Sunday at his Pizza Plant Italian Pub on Transit Road in Amherst, with stout sales going to benefit Buffalo’s Dnipro Ukrainian Cultural Center. Syracuse is among several Western New York beer sellers jumping on the beer wagon to support Ukraine through sales of special brews. Read more
BILLS
Should Christian McCaffrey be a trade target?: How do renegotiated contracts work? Is Brandon Beane forthcoming? Prior to the NFL’s legal tampering period, how much player influence and free agent recruiting goes on? This week's mailbag has answers to those questions and others. Read more
SABRES
Last two games have been big moments for the Sabres: We're watching the Sabres grow up before our eyes, Mike Harrington writes in his column from Sunday's Heritage Classic against the Toronto Maple Leafs in Hamilton, Ont. "The Sabres beat Vegas in the Jack Eichel return circus Thursday, and Sunday ... they absolutely punked Canada's team for the second time in 12 days. It should tell you a lot more about what's building here." Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Get your brackets ready, basketball fans. March Madness begins in earnest this week, and Buffalo will play a role. Providence, Arkansas, Connecticut and Iowa are among the marquee teams assigned to play in the first two rounds of the men's NCAA Tournament on Thursday and Saturday at KeyBank Center, Jason Wolf reports. Selection Sunday also brought news that the UB women earned the No. 13 seed in the Wichita Region and a first-round date at fourth-seeded Tennessee on Saturday, Rachel Lenzi reports.
• Fish fries, of course, are the popular Friday dish of the Lenten season, but there are other options. WGRZ’s Lauren Hall shares some fish fry alternatives to consider in the Buffalo area.
• Unfortunately, some of the items on this list may be familiar: New York State’s top 10 scams for 2021. The Erie County Office of Consumer Protection shares the information, as well as some tips from Attorney General Letitia James to avoid future scams.