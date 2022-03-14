Good Morning, Buffalo: What is normal now? Two years of Covid has changed what that means

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

March 14, 2022

Normalcy isn’t what it used to be. And there’s no telling if we’ve reached it two years into pandemic

Two.

Since March 2020, the number has tantalized and teased.

And tormented.

Remember this time two years ago? The world started retracting. Sports shut down, schools closed, offices sent workers home. At the start of this, so many of us said, “Give it a couple of weeks. We’ll be back.”

Two weeks became two months. Two months became two years. Only now, in the spring of 2022, are we finally back.

Or are we?

Somewhere in the midst of the Delta and Omicron variants, we began accepting that normalcy wasn’t just an elusive concept. True normalcy, 2019 style, was extinct. We started chasing something different, some sort of newly defined normalcy. But when you don’t know exactly what something looks like, it’s difficult to realize when you reach it.