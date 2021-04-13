Good Morning, Buffalo: What doctors want you to know about the latest Covid-19 wave

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
April 13, 2021
What doctors want you to know about the latest Covid-19 wave in WNY
Major hospitals in the region are treating twice as many Covid-19 patients – almost all of them unvaccinated – than this time last month.
Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen sharply in recent weeks in the Western New York region, which covers Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties for the state’s tracking and coordination efforts.
Medical experts believe that the more contagious British variant now causes most new cases of Covid-19 in the region.
The News’ Scott Scanlon and Stephen T. Watson talk with doctors and a health official as Western New York faces a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We were all starting to kind of take a sigh of relief and then all of a sudden, we noticed that the community rates started popping right back up,” said Dr. Samuel Cloud, an associate medical director and emergency department physician at Erie County Medical Center.
MORE COVID-19 COVERAGE
Williamsville sets date for return to full in-person learning for some students: Elementary school students in Erie County's biggest suburban school district will have the option of attending classes in person five days a week, starting April 26, as long as local Covid-19 numbers don't spike. Other districts are likely to follow suit, although some specifics may differ. Read more
New York will provide Covid-19 vaccines to public, private colleges: Providers will administer the vaccines to residential and noncommuter students who are leaving campus for summer break. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Despite ‘underwhelming’ ridership, a call for enhanced Amtrak service to Toronto: Few people use Niagara Falls’ $43 million Amtrak station – an average of 44 people a day during the 2020 fiscal year. But that could improve if the Biden administration commits itself to expanded service through Niagara Falls to Toronto once the border reopens to nonessential traffic, says Rep. Brian Higgins. He wants President Biden to place more emphasis on better cross-border service in the $2 trillion infrastructure bill, which includes $80 billion for Amtrak projects. Read more
Jacobs visits Mexican border: ‘This is a national security issue:' Rep. Chris Jacobs' congressional district is nowhere near the Mexican border – but he went there last week for the second time in 18 months to check out the influx of undocumented immigrants. And while the Biden administration has downplayed the threat the immigrants pose, Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, said he's worried. Read more
Weinstein fights extradition to California to pursue medical procedures in WNY first: Lawyers for Harvey Weinstein, who is serving a 23-year sentence for two felony sex crime convictions, told a judge that the former Hollywood producer is suffering from a number of medical issues. They requested a formal hearing to fight the request of California prosecutors to have him extradited from New York to face other sexual assault charges. Read more
Historic Palace Theatre sets reopening gala in Lockport: The theater didn't waste time while it was closed because of pandemic restrictions on live performances. It accelerated work on a nearly $4 million renovation project that began in 2018, and it is now complete. The theater, operated by a not-for-profit entity, will throw a gala party for itself May 1 to mark the occasion. The following week's events will include a movie, a lecture, a live comedy show and live music by a local rock band. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: As Western New York's drought eases, warmth retreats: "The kind of summery temperatures we experienced last week are not going to be returning anytime soon," writes Don Paul. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
At Share Kitchen, the most interesting menu in Williamsville: When summer comes, the corner of Main and East Spring will instantly be one of the coolest perches in the Village of Williamsville. Isaac Layzod, the chef at Share Kitchen, has created the most interesting menu in the village in ages, writes Andrew Z. Galarneau. Read more
POLITICS
Giambra offers ‘moderate’ label as he explores GOP run for governor: Former Erie County Executive Joel Giambra has always prided himself on his "moderate" credentials among conservative Republicans. Now, as the New York GOP begins planning for next year's gubernatorial election, Giambra says the party must consider someone like him or suffer another defeat behind a pro-Trump Republican. Read more
BILLS
After mostly passing on edge rusher in free agency, will Bills find one in draft?: "Logic would suggest that if the Bills have any intention of filling the edge-rusher hole this year, they'll do so in the draft," writes Vic Carucci. Read more
SABRES
Mike Harrington: The education of Kevyn Adams won't be a straight-line process: "Whether we like it or not, the Buffalo Sabres have a general manager undergoing on-the-job training. The education of Kevyn Adams took yet another twist the last couple of days, writes Mike Harrington. Read more
Taylor Hall says Boston was his No. 1 choice and he's thrilled for chance with Bruins: The former No. 1 overall pick said his move to Boston was what he hoped for after all the troubles with the Sabres that included the team's Covid-19 outbreak, the firing of coach Ralph Krueger and its franchise-record 18-game winless streak. Read more
Sabres GM Kevyn Adams: Don Granato 'in the mix' to be full-time head coach: Don Granato isn’t behind the bench to simply oversee the Buffalo Sabres playing out the string on a 10th consecutive season outside the Stanley Cup playoffs. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• A downtown landmark that is hailed as the oldest running African American club in the nation is planning renovations and an expansion. Buffalo Rising examines the project planned at the Colored Musicians Club. Also, The News’ Sharon Cantillon shares this photo gallery in a recent installment of A Closer Look.
• Hiking is on the minds of many Western New Yorkers. Spectrum News Buffalo’s Kaylee Wendt says the Niagara Gorge is her favorite hiking spot. Meanwhile, Eileen Healy says she and her husband discovered a “gorgeous” hiking trail along 18-Mile Creek in Hamburg. She shares her adventure on the Visit Buffalo Niagara blog.
• The perky yellow-flowering plant looks so innocent – even cheery. But Great Gardening columnist Sally Cunningham says lesser celandine, an invasive weed with yellow flowers, is wrecking many lawns and gardens in Western New York this spring. She offers some ideas on what to do about it.
• A man who was released from prison after 32 years made a Buffalo theater his very first stop so he could feast on movie theater popcorn. Ray Barker, program director at the North Park Theatre on Hertel Avenue, tells WIVB the man seemed “very amiable” when he stopped in on Friday. Barker added that the bag of popcorn was on the house.
