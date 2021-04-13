Good Morning, Buffalo: What doctors want you to know about the latest Covid-19 wave

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

April 13, 2021

What doctors want you to know about the latest Covid-19 wave in WNY

Major hospitals in the region are treating twice as many Covid-19 patients – almost all of them unvaccinated – than this time last month.

Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations have risen sharply in recent weeks in the Western New York region, which covers Erie, Niagara, Chautauqua, Cattaraugus and Allegany counties for the state’s tracking and coordination efforts.

Medical experts believe that the more contagious British variant now causes most new cases of Covid-19 in the region.

The News’ Scott Scanlon and Stephen T. Watson talk with doctors and a health official as Western New York faces a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic.