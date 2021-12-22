Good Morning, Buffalo: What athletes' charities are managed by same company as Dalton Foundation?

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Mayor Byron Brown lays out plan for more development in Buffalo: Citing a goal to make Buffalo “the best business bet” in the state, Brown said he’s focused on partnering with the state, the county, developers and other private companies to drive further commercial and residential development. Read more

The local unemployment rate is dropping – but mostly because workers are scarce: The local jobless rate is down to 4.2% in November, putting it almost back to where it was before the pandemic. But that doesn't mean the Buffalo Niagara economy is back to where it was. Much of the drop in joblessness is coming from factors that are a sign of weakness – not strength. Read more