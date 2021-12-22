Good Morning, Buffalo: What athletes' charities are managed by same company as Dalton Foundation?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
Dec. 22, 2021
You asked, we answered: What athletes' charities are managed by same company as Dalton Foundation?
Prolanthropy LLC reaped a nearly $100,000 windfall in 2018 when Buffalo Bills fans contributed $442,000 in unsolicited donations to the Andy and Jordan Dalton Foundation, a nonprofit created to help sick and disabled children and their families, The Buffalo News reported on Sunday after a monthslong investigation into how the donations were spent.
Readers asked questions on social media, in the story’s comments section and through email after learning about Prolanthropy’s business model.
What other athletes’ nonprofits are managed by Prolanthropy? How have the Daltons made this right? Is it better to donate to a local nonprofit? Are smaller nonprofits better than larger ones? What are the best websites for vetting nonprofits?
You asked, we answered.
– Jason Wolf
Erie County to expand test-to-stay school program and distribute rapid tests: The county is seeing a decline in Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations. But County Executive Mark Poloncarz doesn't expect that to last. He shares the latest on test-to-stay plans for schools and the expansion of rapid testing as the county looks ahead to a post-holiday spike in cases. Read more
Test-to-stay: What happened when Grand Island offered rapid tests in school: The pilot test-to-stay program in Grand Island captured more than 1,000 hours of in-person learning for students who otherwise would have had to stay home. They would have had to quarantine for all that time had they not been part of the program. Read more
Buffalo Public Schools considers return to remote learning after break; state cancels January exams: “I have a lot of worry about this virus, about Omicron, and I don’t know what it’s going to look like coming off the school break,” Buffalo Superintendent Kriner Cash said. Meanwhile, the State Education Department announced on Tuesday that January Regents exams will be canceled because of the pandemic. Read more
Judge dismisses lawsuit filed by WNY landlords over eviction moratorium: The landlords called the state’s pandemic-related moratorium unconstitutional, saying it prevents them from meaningfully challenging a tenant’s claimed hardship. Read more
Mayor Byron Brown lays out plan for more development in Buffalo: Citing a goal to make Buffalo “the best business bet” in the state, Brown said he’s focused on partnering with the state, the county, developers and other private companies to drive further commercial and residential development. Read more
The local unemployment rate is dropping – but mostly because workers are scarce: The local jobless rate is down to 4.2% in November, putting it almost back to where it was before the pandemic. But that doesn't mean the Buffalo Niagara economy is back to where it was. Much of the drop in joblessness is coming from factors that are a sign of weakness – not strength. Read more
Niagara Falls mayor says new moratorium allows city to shut down outdoor cryptocurrency complex: The city has tapped the brakes on the cryptocurrency business by imposing a 180-day moratorium on any city approvals or permits for commercial data centers. Mayor Robert Restaino said the action also gives the city authority to take action against U.S. Bitcoin Corp., which has operated since January in the former DuPont chemical plant on Buffalo Avenue. Read more
Man sentenced to 5 years in prison for setting City Hall fire during 2020 protests: Courtland M. Renford, 22, was sentenced to five years in federal prison and three years' parole for the May 30, 2020, fire in Buffalo City Hall that came following peaceful protests over the death of George Floyd. U.S. District Judge Richard Arcara issued the sentence for what he called a "very serious crime," while Renford's defense attorney said his client became "the patsy." Read more
Feeling more wintry: Today will be cloudy and windy with a few snow showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-30s. Read more
6 last-minute gift ideas for the craft beer fan: If you aim to dazzle that craft beer connoisseur on your Christmas list, News contributor Brian Campbell serves up a six-pack of suggestions. Read more
Urban health care organization in Buffalo gets acquired, could add hundreds of jobs: G-Health Enterprises has been acquired by an out-of-town firm in a deal that could result in hundreds of new jobs in Western New York and take a locally born model of care across the state and country. Read more
Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley: 'Covid is not keeping me out of this game. The rules are': Beasley remains unvaccinated, according to the NFL Network. He will need to quarantine for 10 days under NFL protocols, meaning he will miss Sunday's game in Foxborough, Mass. Read more
Position grades: Bills getting a little more out of first-down runs: Can the Bills keep it going against a physical Patriots defense on Sunday? The New England defense stuffed first-down runs in the first meeting, holding the Bills to 28 yards on 12 carries. Read more
Sabres head to break after Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner are added to Covid list: The Sabres were scheduled to have their last practice before the NHL's pause on Tuesday in LECOM Harborcenter, but it was canceled about 45 minutes before the 11 a.m. start time when the team learned that forwards Zemgus Girgensons and Jeff Skinner were joining Vinnie Hinostroza in Covid protocol. Read more
• Winter adventures in Western New York parks can be exhilarating – until nature calls. Port-a-potties disappear in many parks when cold weather arrives. Spectrum News talked with some outdoor enthusiasts who would like to see portable bathrooms in public parks year-round.
• “What is looked upon as a jovial, festive time of year for many is instead a dreadful time for others,” reports WBFO’s Michael Mroziak. He talks with an expert about strategies for helping people who face depression and other mental challenges during the holiday season.
• A 10-year-old boy in Niagara Falls saved his money all year to buy pizzas for some local police officers, firefighters and state troopers. Ramzi Yates tells WGRZ he hopes his act of kindness will inspire others to do something nice. “I wish we could all be nicer to each other,” Ramzi said.
• Lisa Brown takes her role as Santa’s helper quite seriously. For the second year in a row, the local resident is helping to bring Christmas cheer to youngsters by responding to their letters to St. Nick. Spectrum News takes a closer look at her yuletide ritual.
