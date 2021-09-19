Good Morning, Buffalo: What are the Buffalo Bills and a new stadium worth?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Sept. 19, 2021

Why the economic impact of an NFL stadium and team is hard to calculate

Constructing a new National Football League venue is an iconic undertaking – especially in Western New York, where the Buffalo Bills’ proposed $1.4 billion stadium would be one of the largest projects in the region’s history.

But what is an NFL stadium and team worth to a municipality and a state? That’s a question the Bills are attempting to answer as part of their negotiating strategy with Erie County and New York State. Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the management company that oversees the holdings of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, commissioned an economic impact study that analyzed all of its holdings in Buffalo and Rochester.