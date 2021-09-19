Good Morning, Buffalo: What are the Buffalo Bills and a new stadium worth?

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Sept. 19, 2021
Why the economic impact of an NFL stadium and team is hard to calculate
Constructing a new National Football League venue is an iconic undertaking – especially in Western New York, where the Buffalo Bills’ proposed $1.4 billion stadium would be one of the largest projects in the region’s history.
But what is an NFL stadium and team worth to a municipality and a state? That’s a question the Bills are attempting to answer as part of their negotiating strategy with Erie County and New York State. Pegula Sports and Entertainment, the management company that oversees the holdings of Bills owners Terry and Kim Pegula, commissioned an economic impact study that analyzed all of its holdings in Buffalo and Rochester.
The top-level results of that study, which were shared with The Buffalo News, indicate the construction of a new stadium would expand the team's economic impact and create more jobs. But those findings are positioned against years of studies nationally that suggest NFL stadiums “create an economic black hole,” as Stanford economist Roger Noll told The News, and evidence that the high spending associated with football teams rarely accelerates – and may even slightly decelerate – the economy.
Percentage of WNY's Covid patients in ICUs remains manageable, but doctors fear increase: ICU patients accounted for about 31% of the 122 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in Western New York on Aug. 24, according to New York State data. On Wednesday, they made up about 22% of the 196 hospitalized with Covid-19. However, two of the region's top Covid-19 doctors say they wouldn't be surprised if intensive care caseloads jump again, and soon. Read more
The latest statistics: Covid-19 numbers from state and county departments of health, as well as new data from The New York Times' national Covid-19 tracking project. Read more
FBI investigations of Byron Brown linger with no charges in sight: For more than six years, FBI agents and federal prosecutors have investigated people, businesses and political organizations closely associated with Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown. Two former U.S. attorneys, witnesses interviewed by the FBI, and a veteran defense lawyer familiar with the probes told The Buffalo News they don't expect any charges to be filed against Brown before the Nov. 2 mayoral election. Read more
Opioid settlement yields cash windfall for counties in New York State: Erie and Niagara counties will receive millions of dollars from the state's settlement of a lawsuit with manufacturers and distributors of opioid painkillers. The state sued several companies in 2019, and its suit was merged with those brought by counties in 2017. Niagara County accepted a payment that could be up to $11 million, and Erie County, which has yet to approve the settlement, is to receive about $45 million. Read more
Interactive, sensory Science Museum exhibit features water, wind and building blocks: The Buffalo Museum of Science's newest early childhood experience, "SensERIE," is all about touch and play. "I liked that they re-created the space to bring in new things for kids to build, design and just use their imagination," said Brian Kraft, an eight-year member of the museum who visited with son Tyler, 7. Read more
Chris Jacobs among 22 lawmakers on list who missed Stock Act deadlines: Rep. Chris Jacobs, an Orchard Park Republican, was late in reporting 13 securities transactions this month. That being the case, he joined a growing list of lawmakers violating the Stock Act, the federal law sponsored by the late Rep. Louise M. Slaughter and Sen. Kirsten E. Gillibrand that requires lawmakers to quickly report their securities transactions. Read more
Plenty of sunshine: WGRZ says today will be sunny with a high in the mid-70s. Read more
Scouting report: Dolphins have upgraded their talent around Tua Tagovailoa: One area the Bills may look to exploit through the air is a matchup with one of Miami’s linebackers. Read more
How his Miami BBQ restaurant helped Bills receiver Isaiah McKenzie diversify portfolio off field, and on: McKenzie is known in Buffalo as being the Swiss-army knife of the Bills’ offense. McKenzie, though, has a serious side to him. That was formed here. Read more
Your guide to Bills' visit to Miami: Catch up with our coverage before the 1 p.m. game. Read more
Sabres observations: Brett Murray emerging as an effective power forward: With fans and media gawking at J-J Peterka’s elite skating stride and Jack Quinn’s switch to center, it was Murray who was the standout of the Buffalo Sabres’ two Prospects Challenge games. Read more
Mike Harrington: The pest-to-pro transition continues for Sabres prospect Matej Pekar: The Sabres want the Czech native to refine his game and become a mature pro while still agitating. Read more
• Expect a large Bills Mafia presence for this afternoon’s game against the Dolphins. Members of Bills Backers Miami took over the beach Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., and News Staff Photographer James P. McCoy was there to capture the pregame festivities.
• It’s “a golden time for hunters and anglers,” notes Bill Hilts Jr., and that will be celebrated next weekend with the 50th National Hunting and Fishing Day. Events are planned locally, and Hilts explains the significance of the annual celebration, which has roots in Erie County.
• “It’s time to find your favorite flannel or sweater and embrace autumn, and what better way to truly appreciate it than spending time with the family,” writes Sean Bermingham for Step Out Buffalo. Bermingham suggests 10 family friendly activities for this fall.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending July 30.
