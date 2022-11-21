Good Morning, Buffalo: Western New York digs out from massive snowstorm

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Nov. 21, 2022

‘This is right up there with Snowvember,’ Southtowners say

After much of Western New York was pummeled day after day with heavy and, in some cases record-setting, snow, Sunday's weather finally offered enough of a reprieve for crews to put a dent in the massive cleanup effort.

"Today is cleanup day," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz said late Sunday morning. "It's a very important day because we have some time to get out there and continue to ensure that we're cleaning up our community and getting it back to normal."

This weekend’s storm, much like the deadly squall of 2014 that Western New Yorkers refer to as “Snowvember,” left the Southtowns paralyzed, virtually overnight.

Many of Western New York's schoolchildren will be at home early this week, lengthening their Thanksgiving week break.

The arrival of warmer air today will put an end to the lake effect and start melting down all this snow. There's a chance of rain and snow showers in the afternoon. It will be partly sunny and very windy, with a high in the upper 30s and gusts of up to 50 mph.

Most, but not all, snow-related travel restrictions in Erie County were to be lifted by this morning.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Reapportionment case could produce more competition in Assembly races: A "leftover" of last year's Republican argument that the 2022 redistricting process violated a 2014 state constitutional amendment to prevent partisan gerrymandering is winding its way through the courts. It seeks to bring the process of establishing Assembly lines into sync with congressional and State Senate contests affected by last year's ruling. And if a court or another authority again orders nonpartisan redistricting, even more competitive Assembly races could result for 2024 like Democrats Monica P. Wallace of Lancaster and Patrick B. Burke of Orchard Park faced Nov. 8. Read more

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown sees revaluation as a way to ensure 'property owners are paying their fair share': Buffalo is planning to reassess all residential and business properties, launching a reassessment project in January with a goal of reflecting the new property values in the July 2025 tax bills. "Our city continues to see historic growth and increases in property values and it is important to conduct regular reviews to ensure all properties are assessed accurately," Mayor Byron Brown said. Read more

From devastation to 'rolling' again: Braymiller's Lanes owner vows to rebuild after community outpouring: Heavy, wet snow Friday caved in part of the roof of the 80-year-old Hamburg bowling alley, which is due for demolition today. Gov. Kathy Hochul came by Saturday, offering support. "She told me about how she had super-fond memories of the place," said Howard Braymiller, the third-generation owner. "She said to my face that she's going to help me rebuild that place, which just gives me chills." Read more

Family members want answers after Town of Niagara police officer kills man while responding to domestic dispute: Nicholas Campbell wants to know what happened. How did a police call to intervene in a mother-son argument escalate into a violent confrontation with police that left his older brother dead, his mother devastated, and a 7-year-old boy traumatized and fatherless. Daniel D. Kachinoski, 40, was shot and killed by an officer after Town of Niagara police responded to a domestic incident around 8:45 p.m. Saturday. Read more

On heels of award nomination, Buffalo schools' nutrition chief reflects on 30 years of food service: Bridget O’Brien Wood was nominated Nov. 4 by Gov. Kathy Hochul for the Recognizing Inspiring School Employees (RISE) Award, handed out to one person in the country each spring by the secretary of education. O'Brien Wood believes her work in providing lunches and breakfasts daily to 30,000 students during the Covid-19 pandemic school closures may have been the reason for the nomination. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Tortuga Sandwich Shop, home cooking from another America: Three years in, Tortuga Sandwich Shop has delivered dazzling flavors of Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico, but it's been handicapped by its name. Every sandwich can also be a power grains bowl, a salad, over crispy potatoes or wrapped in a flour burrito shell. Once you get past the name, the possibilities are practically endless. If you've never had alfajores – dulce de leche sandwich cookies rolled in unsweetened coconut flakes – you're in for a Spanish lesson you'll never forget. Read more

BILLS

Complete coverage: Buffalo Bills defeat Cleveland Browns 31-23 in Detroit: The Buffalo Bills defeated the Cleveland Browns 31-23 in a "home" game that had to be moved to Ford Field in Detroit after a snowstorm dropped nearly 80 inches of snow in Orchard Park, home to the Bills' Highmark Stadium. Check out all of our game coverage here. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• From the Southtowns to Niagara County, Buffalo News staff has been out and about to gauge the impact of the winter storm. Check out this gallery of the snowy scenes.

• Snow wouldn't stop one couple from tying the knot this weekend. WGRZ has the story.

• The 2022 FIFA World Cup is officially underway, with Ecuador defeating host Qatar on Sunday. Step Out Buffalo shares guides to local World Cup watch parties, as well as the best bars to watch soccer in Buffalo.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

