Good Morning, Buffalo: Weapons scanners coming to Buffalo, Niagara Falls elementary schools

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL

Oct. 24, 2022

Weapons scanners coming to Buffalo, Niagara Falls elementary schools

More districts in Erie and Niagara counties are turning to hand-held and walk-through weapons scanners to keep their students and school communities safe.

Niagara Falls in the coming weeks plans to expand the use of walk-through scanners from its high school and middle schools to its elementary schools. Buffalo will install scanners made by the same company at its 65 schools by the end of 2022. And Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda has started using hand-held scanners and bag checks at its high schools on occasion and without warning.

Some organizations say the scanners risk criminalizing students and making schools seem like bunkers.

Advocates applaud districts for trying to address rising school violence, but say hardening buildings alone won’t keep schools safe. School officials agree.

– Stephen T. Watson

ELECTION 2022

Should Chuck Schumer be fired? That's Joe Pinion's opinion: Joe Pinion is of the opinion that Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer ought to lose his job. And that's by no means Pinion's only opinion in his campaign against the state's senior senator. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

New York State again announces plans for new bridge where Seneca woman died: For at least the third time since 2007, New York State officials are proposing to rebuild a decrepit bridge that runs over the Allegheny River on Seneca Nation territory in Cattaraugus County. But replacement of the Red House Bridge will come more than a decade too late for the family of Patricia John. The 47-year-old Seneca woman died in March 2012 after falling through a gaping hole in the bridge. Read more

Ex-workers sue Park Country Club over wage, race, sexual harassment claims: Five former workers have sued Park Country Club, claiming managers at the Amherst golf club subjected them to wage theft, sexual harassment and racial discrimination. Members of the management team systematically cheated workers out of their pay, the suit claims. Read more

Owner of proposed asphalt plant in Hamburg owes $1 million in back taxes: The owner of the former concrete facility in Hamburg who has proposed an asphalt plant on the parcel owes more than $1 million in back taxes on the property. The 53-acre property along Camp Road is the former site of Great Lakes Concrete Products, and AL Asphalt wants to operate a hot mix asphalt plant there. Read more

Former blackjack dealer already charged with cheating accused of doubling down: Already arrested once on accusations she cheated as a blackjack dealer, a Lackawanna woman faces another gaming fraud charge. The newest case involves alleged cheating at Seneca Buffalo Creek Casino that happened less than a week before the incident that led to her initial arrest in August. Read more

WEATHER

Summerlike heat was sweet, but it didn't set a record in WNY: Just two years ago, in 2020, the temperature hit an official 81 degrees, a record for Oct. 23, at the National Weather Service Office at Buffalo Niagara International Airport in Cheektowaga. Sunday's welcome warmth only got to a mid-afternoon high of 75. Forecasters say sunshine and temperatures in the 70s will stay with us today and Tuesday. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Bailey Seafood, takeout fried fish is just the beginning: For more than four decades, Bailey Seafood has offered fresh and fried fish to University Heights and beyond, taking advantage of its contacts in Boston and Florida. The result is reliable fish, shrimp and more, done up for takeout in dozens of ways, from rice bowls, over grits, or as part of a souvlaki dish. Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

M&T tops region in SBA small-business lending program: M&T Bank remained the region's top lender in a Small Business Administration program geared toward small businesses that might otherwise have trouble obtaining financing. M&T led the SBA's Buffalo District in both loans and dollar volume in the SBA's flagship 7(a) program, approving 117 loans for a combined $23.4 million for the fiscal year ending Sept. 30, the federal agency said. Read more

Uncertain economy rattles timetable for TM Montante's plans for former Gates Circle homeopathic hospital: Eight months after unveiling its plans for the former homeopathic hospital buildings at Gates Circle, the developer behind the ambitious remake of the Millard Fillmore Hospital campus into the Lancaster Square neighborhood is moving forward with its reuse of the remaining structures into market-rate apartments. But the timing of the project is somewhat up in the air. Read more

BILLS

Packers head to Buffalo with three-game losing streak and broken offense: The Packers are in trouble and quarterback Aaron Rodgers might not admit it, but he sure looks like he knows it, Ryan O'Halloran writes. Read more

SABRES

JJ Peterka already a 'big part' of Sabres' success while living his NHL dream: The Sabres anticipated Peterka would make the successful transition from the American Hockey League to the NHL. However, no one anticipated the immediate impact Peterka would have on the youngest team in the league. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A meandering labyrinth now taking shape where there was post-industrial slag should be a bustling pollinator garden in the spring, attracting bees, wasps, butterflies and beetles near the entrance to Silo City, Mark Sommer reports. "The garden is going to be so attractive to people and pollinators that I think you'll simply be drawn to it because of the vibrant colors," said project designer Dara Friedman, a Miami-based artist and filmmaker.

• A Humane Habitat program offered by the SPCA of Erie County aims to slow a decline in wildlife populations. Terry Belke explains in WGRZ’s “2 The Outdoors” feature.

• As the saying goes, when life gives you lemons, make lemonade. But a Buffalo man didn’t have much choice. After losing a fantasy football bet, Jamie Sperrazzo had to sell lemonade for 24 hours straight in Delaware Park, WKBW’s Taylor Epps reports.

• Check out our #EveryDayAPhoto series to see our favorite image of the day.

