Good Morning, Buffalo: We never thought the pandemic would last this long. What's next?

“But then after a couple weeks or a couple months of picking up debris and trying to rebuild things, you say, ‘I’ve really had enough of this now. We have to stop,’ ” Sellick, who also practices at Veterans Affairs and Kaleida Health, said recently. “I think that’s where most people are.”

True. But we also realize this isn’t going away. Not completely – and so the new hope is that Covid-19 becomes something between a cold and the flu. Worth avoiding when you can, mostly manageable when you get it, and largely containable so that outbreaks become mostly a detail of the past. I explore the path to that new reality in this week’s Pandemic Lessons.

– Tim O’Shei

