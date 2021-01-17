Good Morning, Buffalo: Was a 7-day suspension too light? The case of a deputy, a Bisons player and a license plate

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Jan. 17, 2021
Checking up on his girlfriend: the deputy who went too far
Police and deputies are given myriad tools to do the difficult work of law enforcement. Among other things, they can run license plates, for legitimate reasons.
Running plates to identify a vehicle parked outside a girlfriend's house, however, is not among those reasons. But that's what Erie County Deputy Daniel E. Zlotek did in the summer of 2019.
Had he done nothing else, the sheriff's team might not have learned about it and opened an internal affairs investigation.
The investigators' file, obtained by The Buffalo News, shows Zlotek was suspended for seven days.
His victim, a former Buffalo Bisons player, called it a slap on the wrist.
– Matthew Spina
Vic Carucci: Bills' magical ride continues to AFC championship game
Did you wake up this morning wondering if last night was all a dream? It really happened.
"The magical ride that began in September made its biggest surge yet with (the Bills') 17-3 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Saturday night's AFC divisional-round playoff game at Bills Stadium," Carucci writes.
One game is all that separates the Bills from the Super Bowl. They face the winner of today's game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Cleveland Browns for the next AFC championship at 6:40 p.m. next Sunday on CBS.
If the Chiefs win, the Bills will travel to Kansas City next week. If the Browns win, Bills Mafia will have one more chance to see their team play at Bills Stadium this season.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Erie County cancels vaccination clinics because of dose shortage: A total of 3,695 people who had appointments to get vaccinated at Erie Community College campuses Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be affected, the county Health Department said. They will be offered future appointments once a supply is secured. Read more
Covid-19 plays role in deaths of couple: James Dojka died at age 71 from complications related to the virus in Millard Fillmore Suburban Hospital in Amherst on Jan. 2. That was nearly a week after his wife, Dottie, 69, died from complications related to her treatment for non-small cell lung cancer. Though her death was not directly attributed to the novel coronavirus, Dottie Dojka was diagnosed with Covid-19 shortly before she died. Read more
[More: Stay current with The News' frequently updated Covid-19 statistics and map]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Buffalo's poverty, budget hole would get help under Biden's pandemic relief plan: The president-elect’s $1.9 trillion proposal is not just a stimulus plan, but also an anti-poverty program. Not only would it give most Americans a $1,400 cash payment to add to the $600 government outlay they received recently, but it also would dramatically bolster federal efforts to feed the poor and prop up the incomes of people at the lowest rungs on the economic ladder. Read more
With no Emergency Response Team, is Buffalo Police Department prepared for a riot? Last summer, after two officers were suspended and criminally charged for pushing down a 75-year-old protester in front of City Hall, all 57 members of the department's ERT quit the unit. While there's no indication of specific, imminent threats in the Buffalo area related to the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, the city and region has been the site of numerous protests of all varieties since the beginning of the pandemic. Read more
Bills fans substitute nearby restaurants for tailgating, but owners still feel loss: It had been only two days since restaurants in Erie County's "orange zone" learned they would be allowed to reopen their dining rooms at 50% capacity, under "yellow zone" rules, but with a 10 p.m. curfew in place that required them to shut down indoor dining during the third quarter of Saturday's playoff game. Read more
3 restaurants have liquor license suspensions overturned: State Supreme Court Justice Paul B. Wojtaszek agreed with arguments that the three – Papi Grande’s in Amherst, Prescott’s Provisions in Tonawanda and Santora’s Pizza Pub and Grill on Transit Road in Amherst – would be irreparably harmed if blocked from serving drinks because of alleged violations of Covid-19 orange zone restrictions. Read more
Cold Case Files: Buffalo toddler's death came just weeks after abuse investigation: Ja'haira Taylor, 20 months old, died in June 2011 after someone brutally injured the toddler in an apartment on Clinton Street in Buffalo. Police call it a murder, and detectives continue to investigate. Her paternal grandparents in Syracuse say they will never give up efforts to hold someone responsible for her death. Reporter Dan Herbeck looks at the crime in the latest installment of The News' Cold Case Files. Read more
WEATHER
Lake-effect snow expected to blanket portions of region: Western New York’s traditionally snowier spots could see between 3 and 5 inches of accumulation through tonight, according to WGRZ’s forecast, which calls for a high in the mid-30s today. Read more
BILLS
Your guide to the Bills' victory in the AFC divisional playoff against the Ravens: Take a look at our coverage of the divisional playoff victory that sent the Bills to the AFC championship game next Sunday. Read columns from Vic Carucci and Jason Wolf, analysis from Mark Gaughan, observations and a report card from Jay Skurski and much more. Read more
SABRES
Tobias Rieder 'can fly,' provide spark for Sabres all over the ice: Rieder is an anchor on the Sabres’ energy line, pairing with center Cody Eakin and rookie Dylan Cozens, all of whom are in their first year. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• In this week’s politics column, Robert J. McCarthy remembers Joe Crangle, the longtime Erie County and New York State Democratic chairman who died Tuesday at 88. “Maybe more than anyone in history, he dominated Democratic politics around here,” writes McCarthy.
• Two more wins would give the Buffalo Bills their first Super Bowl championship. For Randy Korkowicz, two more victories would mean cutting his hair for the first time in 34 years. WIVB shares the story of one fan's lengthy vow.
• Snowshoeing enthusiasts are likely keeping an eye on the weather forecast in anticipation of the next big snowfall. While waiting for more flakes to fly, consider checking out Step Out Buffalo's guide to Western New York's best spots for the winter activity.
• Browse real estate transactions, listed by municipality, from Erie County for the week ending Nov. 27.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.