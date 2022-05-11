Good Morning, Buffalo: Wanted: A developer to transform the hole in the ground at Canalside

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

May 11, 2022

Wanted: A developer to transform the hole in the ground at Canalside

For years, people have waited for the hole in the ground where part of Buffalo Memorial Auditorium once stood to be developed.

That's now closer than ever to happening.

A state agency has issued a solicitation for developers with suggestions for residences, shops, restaurants and offices and an essential trace element of historic charm on the nearly 2-acre site.

"It is our state's last piece of property at Canalside, and it's taken us a while to get here," said Steven Ranalli, president of Erie Canal Harbor Development Corp. "I'm just happy to see we are in a position to move this forward and continue to contribute to the city's upward momentum."

– Mark Sommer

MORE BUFFALO NEXT

Douglas Jemal’s latest order: One large pizza building, please: The developer has purchased the three-story building housing JJ's Casa di Pizza Restaurant at 11 E. Mohawk St., as well as the adjacent vacant alleyway parking lot at 464 Washington St. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Schumer calls for roundabout at VA cemetery, while safety advocates call out VA: The state and the Department of Veterans Affairs should work together to build a roundabout at an intersection near the Western New York National Cemetery in Pembroke where two veterans were killed last September, Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer said Tuesday. Read more

Buffalo Diocese will reduce number of pastors as part of reorganization: Instead of a pastor for each of the diocese’s 160 parishes, Bishop Michael W. Fisher will name just 36 pastors – one for each of the “families” of parishes designated earlier this year as part of the diocese’s “Road to Renewal” effort. Read more

Rep. Tom Reed’s resignation opens Southern Tier political free-for-all: Reed, a Corning Republican, resigned unexpectedly Tuesday, prompting a special election in the Southern Tier's 23rd District where there are already two potential Republican candidates: Steuben County GOP Chairman Joe Sempoliski and State Sen. George M. Borrello of Sunset Bay. Read more

State judge weighs adding Assembly to redistricting effort: Even though a special master is drawing new lines in New York for Congress and the State Senate, a state judge will now decide if the Assembly should be included. A group of citizens contends that while previous court decisions did not consider Assembly lines, they are also unconstitutional. Read more

East Aurora school board candidate voted in Florida, might be ineligible to run: Candidate Teresa M. Reile said she did not decide to run until the day before petitions were due. And she said she did not know that voting in an election in Florida in March might make her ineligible to be a candidate. So for now, she's staying in the race, even though candidates are required to be a resident of the district for one year before running. Read more

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Williamsville officials compare state Covid-19 rule to Nazi, communist abuses: Mayor Deb Rogers and two fellow trustees on Monday compared the effects of a state emergency Covid-19 rule to the treatment of Jews under Nazi Germany, forced relocation of Japanese Americans during World War II and oppression of citizens under communist rule in China. The Village Board voted 3-2 to formally condemn the state Health Department rule that lays out isolation and quarantine procedures for New Yorkers suspected of having Covid-19 or another infectious disease. Defenders of the rule said it was a temporary regulation meant to limit the spread of the deadly virus and similar to those employed during previous infectious-disease outbreaks. Read more

Covid-19 in Western New York: The latest statistics: Stay current with The News' updated maps and data. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

Look Inside: Compass Run: Former Dobutsu owners James and Connie Roberts like to kick things up a notch with their food. The same is true at Compass Run, which they just opened in the building that was most recently Dobutsu. Read more

COLUMNS

'AM Buffalo’ co-host Melanie Camp, meteorologist Michelle McLeod appear ready to exit WKBW: According to sources, Camp has told co-workers that she will be leaving the daily 10 a.m. weekday program in a few weeks to take a job on a morning show in Houston, Alan Pergament says. Read more

BILLS

New Bills linebacker Baylon Spector has championship experience, plays with an 'edge': Spector was a two-year starter at weak-side linebacker for Clemson. He played in 53 career games, with 21 starts, and finished with 210 tackles, including 22 for loss, 9.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and one interception. Read more

SABRES

Sabres stand pat at lottery, will pick 9th, 16th in first round of NHL draft: Kevyn Adams, the Sabres' general manager, learned through the NHL draft lottery on Tuesday night that the franchise will pick ninth when the first round of the annual entry draft is held July 7 in Montreal. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• A nature enthusiast from North Tonawanda is making it “his life mission to document and research every waterfall in Western New York,” reports WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan. Scott Ensminger has no qualms admitting that he has an “addiction” to the region’s majestic waterfalls.

• Wondering about when to plant? How to get rid of the worst weeds? The merry month of May brings many gardening questions, and columnist Sally Cunningham has answers to some common ones.

• Western New York native Ruben Santiago-Hudson has received a Tony nomination this week for his one-man show “Lackawanna Blues.” Santiago-Hudson, who grew up in Lackawanna and is a previous Tony Award winner, has been nominated for best actor in a leading role in a play.

• Today marks a milestone in the history of one of the biggest events ever staged in Buffalo. On May 11, 1899, planners for the Pan-American Exposition picked a North Buffalo site for a global extravaganza that was held in 1901. Click on this link for a published program that highlights the Pan-Am.

