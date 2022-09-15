Good Morning, Buffalo: VP Kamala Harris touts climate crisis solutions during Buffalo visit

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Sept. 15, 2022

VP Kamala Harris touts climate crisis solutions during Buffalo visit

Vice President Kamala Harris promoted climate change benefits for Buffalo and the rest of America in the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act in a speech at the University at Buffalo on Wednesday.

Harris said young people have seen the U.S. government "fail to act with the urgency this crisis demands" and that the Inflation Reduction Act will help America in multiple ways.

The vice president delivered her address at a SUNY flagship university that’s leading in climate change research and sustainability practices.

The News’ Robert J. McCarthy writes that Harris’ speech underscored the nation’s deep political divide. Wednesday's gathering for the vice presidential address inside UB’s Center for the Arts included only Democrats. Local Republican members of Congress were nowhere to be seen; ditto for the State Legislature's GOP delegation.

During her visit, Harris also spent some time with the families of the victims of the mass shooting at the Tops supermarket on Jefferson Avenue.

"She kept her word," said Zeneta Everhart, whose son Zaire Goodman survived being shot in the deadly rampage. "Last time she was here, she said she'd be back, and I'm glad she came to check in with the families."

Complete coverage of the Harris visit to Buffalo: Read more

Photos of the vice president's visit: Click here

Kids Day is back Saturday, Sept. 17! And this year, we’re moving newspaper sales from the streets to the stores. Stop by any Tops Friendly Markets location throughout Erie and Niagara counties from 7 to 11 a.m. to pick up your Kids Day edition of The Buffalo News, and read the stories of those helped by your generosity. Let’s come together in true Buffalo spirit to support local children’s charities including Oishei Children's Hospital and Cradle Beach. More than $5 million has been raised to date! Learn more >>

Sponsored by Tops Friendly Markets

PLAYACTION

Is there room for growth for this Buffalo Bills offense that is already operating in midseason form? Why the quietest member of the Bills' defensive line, DaQuan Jones, is vastly underrated. Plus, Katherine Fitzgerald and Mark Gaughan explain why Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill is so successful throwing in-breaking routes to his wide receivers. All this in 12 minutes on this week's PlayAction podcast.

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Demolition of Great Northern to start today; preservationists running out of time: Demolition of the grain elevator will likely begin today, unless a judge allows a preservation organization to appeal his July 5 decision allowing the demolition. Read more

16-year-old suspect faces assault, weapons charges in stabbing at Buffalo culinary school: The girl arrested Tuesday inside Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management was involved in a fight involving a group of girls before stabbing someone she knew three times. Read more

Bills concessions vendor trying to stay current at old stadium: Delaware North officials say they have teamed with the Bills in improving work areas, adding equipment and upgrading product offerings. It’s part of an effort to remain current, even if the stadium where they work is not. Read more

Deadline set for non-Covid immunizations required to attend school: Western New York's day care and pre-K through 12th grade students must have their state-required immunizations completed and records submitted to their school by Sept. 20. If students do not meet the deadline, state public health law dictates they will not be able to attend school until they do so. Read more

Prosecutors say accused Rushdie attacker poses potential threat to witnesses: Prosecutors want to keep the New Jersey man accused of trying to kill Salman Rushdie from learning the names of witnesses until a week before his trial. They also asked a judge to extend the deadline for providing evidence to his defense team. Read more

Trina Burruss named next CEO of United Way of Buffalo & Erie County: Prior to joining the United Way as its chief operating officer last year, Burruss had a lengthy career in banking, most recently with Northwest Bank. Read more

COLUMNS

Rod Watson: Pitch competition pays it forward to propel new generation: The student pitch competition is an outgrowth of the effort launched two years ago when Buffalo natives Phil Davis and Sam Hill co-produced “How I Came Up” on SkoVu TV. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Roswell Park heads to Washington to address need for more lung cancer screening: Officials from the Buffalo institution and Florida-based Moffitt Cancer Center spoke to congressional staffers to highlight the importance of detecting lung cancer, in particular, as early as possible. One of the goals: ensuring lung cancer screening is a major component in the Cancer Moonshot initiative, which the Biden administration reignited in February. Read more

BILLS

'Showtime' comes to Buffalo, and Bills are ready to face Titans: “Every game has different situations in it, and you have to be prepared to make adjustments and go with the flow,” Josh Allen said. “So, on top of that, they've got one of the best coaches in the league in (Mike) Vrabel, and he does a lot of good things. And again, he's going to have them extremely motivated here.” Read more

SABRES

Sabres' Matt Savoie wants Prospects Challenge to be start of long stay in Buffalo: Matt Savoie needed only one passing drill during his first practice in a Buffalo Sabres jersey to impress Rochester coach Seth Appert and remind onlookers, including management, why he was chosen ninth overall at the NHL draft in July. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• Yoga can be beneficial to mental health, helping to ease depression and anxiety. WKBW’s Eileen Buckley reports that the second annual Yogathon for Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Awareness will be held on Sunday at 500 Seneca. September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

• Buffalo’s Black Rock neighborhood was once home to the world’s largest malt house, says WGRZ’s Pete Gallivan in this segment of Unknown Stories of WNY. He notes that a structure loaded with history is due for a $20 million makeover.

• A popular travel website picked 10 state parks across the nation that have the “most beautiful fall foliage.” Letchworth State Park made the list compiled by Thetravel.com. Quinter Auma writes that Letchworth is beautiful year-round, “but autumn changes this park into an incredibly scenic spot.”

• What’s the strangest thing you’ve found in a workplace refrigerator? Perhaps a Tupperware container filled with a strange-looking substance? Beef bones? How about a completely empty cup? WYRK’s Brett Alan shares some noteworthy fridge findings.

Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.