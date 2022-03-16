Good Morning, Buffalo: Vets raise parking concerns about VA hospital at medical campus

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
March 16, 2022
'A huge, huge issue': Vets raise parking concerns about VA hospital at medical campus
Buffalo-area veterans like the idea of a new VA Medical Center – but some wonder if there will be enough parking if it's built at the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
They envision having to make their way through a giant parking garage in order to get to any new such facility.
But Matt Enstice, the president and CEO of the medical campus, said vets need not worry – because any potential parking issues can be resolved in the planning of the new hospital.
– Jerry Zremski
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Attorney: Officers retreated 3 times before shooting knife-wielding man: Buffalo police identified the man shot and wounded by officers Monday as Dominique Thomas, 30, of Buffalo. They also released the names of the two officers who fired the shots: Phillip Edwards and Michael Ramos. "The cops retreated three times," said attorney Thomas H. Burton Jr. The officers are now on administrative leave as the incident is investigated. Read more
Buffalo’s NCAA Tournament games fall short of selling out: Typically, tickets to this event are a hot commodity, but March Madness in Buffalo has not generated the same excitement this year for ticket purchasers. Read more
Greenway funding helps preserve historic Niagara Falls mansion: The Peter Porter Mansion, also known as the Tatler Club, is scheduled to undergo a repair project that could make the 1876 home one of the Falls’ newest tourist attractions. The house overlooks the Niagara River rapids. The committee that controls Niagara River Greenway funding in Niagara County gave the Tatler Club $235,000, paying most of the tab for an upgrade aimed at placing the house on the National Registry of Historic Places. Read more
Critics blast Utah mill that accepted Tonawanda’s radioactive waste: More than 300,000 tons of radioactive waste was shipped from the Town of Tonawanda to a uranium mill in Utah, where the material threatens the environment and those living near the site, critics say. The nonprofit Grand Canyon Trust, elected officials and members of local Native American tribes say the mill's owner improperly received the shipments. The company, Energy Fuels, says it has followed all relevant laws. Read more
Record low unemployment in January is sign of a tight job market: January's 4.5% unemployment rate was a record low for the Buffalo Niagara region. But don't celebrate too much. In a healthy economy, the unemployment rate drops because jobs are being created faster than new workers start to look for employment. But that's not happening here. The region’s unemployment rate is dropping because about 1 of every 50 people who were working or looking for a job before the pandemic has either retired or decided not to seek employment at this time. Read more
The dogs were trained by inmates. Now they will keep veterans company: Four dogs, trained by inmates at the Niagara County Jail since last August, were turned over to local veterans as service animals. The "Pawsitive for Heroes" program had them live in jail 24-7, except for outings. Rick, a Newfoundland, became the Buffalo Sabres team mascot this season, too. Read more
MEDIA
WIVB seeking new chief meteorologist but says Todd Santos is staying in new role: “We are still working out a role for Todd,” Channel 4 News Director Lisa Polizzi told Alan Pergament. Read more
BILLS
Resetting the Bills' needs list: The optimistic view of the Bills’ offseason to this point is that it has been sensible. Operating within the confines of being tight up against the league’s salary cap, GM Brandon Beane's first few moves have been logical and predictable. Read more
SABRES
Cozens relishes statement: There are moments that will resonate from Sunday's Heritage Classic, but none bigger than Dylan Cozens making statements for the Sabres in the final minutes that might stand taller than any of his 12 goals this season. Read more
Time to move past Heritage hype: It's now time for the Sabres to return to the regular portion of their schedule. Take the momentum from Sunday's Heritage Classic victory over Toronto into their games Thursday in Edmonton and Friday in Calgary. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Khrystyna Adam feels a sense of profound fear each time she looks down at her phone to read a text message from relatives. The University at Buffalo junior is a member of UB’s Ukrainian community and has relatives living in Lviv, Ukraine, where she grew up. She shares her insights with Kyle Nguyen, a reporter for the Spectrum, UB’s student-run newspaper.
• Buffalo is among the 10 best places in the nation to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day. The personal finance website Wallethub compared 200 regions based on nearly 20 criteria. Buffalo scored especially high marks for its St. Patrick’s Day traditions. Philadelphia, Boston and Pittsburgh topped the list.
• Some local cafés and coffee shops are placing an emphasis on wellness with their unique offerings, reports Project Best Life contributor Liberty Darr in this Buffalo Rising podcast.
• A spring awakening is underway in the Alabama Swamp, a nature sanctuary between Buffalo and Rochester. Medina outdoorsman Douglas H. Domedion shares recent wildlife sightings in this Lockport Union-Sun & Journal post.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.