Good Morning, Buffalo: Vets raise parking concerns about VA hospital at medical campus

Record low unemployment in January is sign of a tight job market: January's 4.5% unemployment rate was a record low for the Buffalo Niagara region. But don't celebrate too much. In a healthy economy, the unemployment rate drops because jobs are being created faster than new workers start to look for employment. But that's not happening here. The region's unemployment rate is dropping because about 1 of every 50 people who were working or looking for a job before the pandemic has either retired or decided not to seek employment at this time.