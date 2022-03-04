Good Morning, Buffalo: VA proposes new $1 billion hospital at or near Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus

BILLS

How much help do the Bills need at running back? There's value late in draft: What could the Bills use more: A new speed back or a better power back? Or both? That question is under evaluation by Brandon Beane and his staff. From Mark Gaughan: "There aren’t many workhorse, superstar, lead backs in the 2022 class, but there are a load of players who can fit a niche role – speed or power – who will be available in the fourth to seventh rounds." Read more