Good Morning, Buffalo: VA proposes new $1 billion hospital at or near Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus

March 4, 2022
VA proposes new $1 billion hospital at or near Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus
The Buffalo Veterans Affairs Medical Center on Bailey Avenue is 70 years old and, to hear the Department of Veterans Affairs tell it, woefully out of date. So the VA is proposing replacing it with a new $1 billion facility, preferably on or near the Buffalo Niagara Medical Campus.
The News’ Jerry Zremski obtained internal documents in which VA officials outline their preliminary proposal for adding a new hospital to the downtown Buffalo skyline. They emphasized that construction of a new facility is likely years away, but that it’s necessary to replace the current medical center.
"The aging Buffalo VAMC will be replaced with a rightsized facility proximate to Buffalo's health care corridor in order to increase synergies with neighboring providers and resources," according to a working draft of the VA's recommendations to a commission that is charting the future of the veterans health care system.
At a ‘critical moment,’ Buffalo Public Schools turns to a new leader with local roots: The district’s interim superintendent was born in Buffalo, attended local schools and has worked for the district for more than 30 years. Tonja Williams takes over for Kriner Cash, who resigned Wednesday. She's overseeing a district that has been struggling with the Covid-19 pandemic for nearly two years, problems with school violence, charges of grade tampering, transportation issues and after-school programming. Read more
Kriner Cash gets buyout worth more than $300,000 to resign as BPF superintendent: According to the agreement, Cash will receive $299,995 and another $11,959.39 which is "the current value of his accrued vacation” to leave as superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools. He has held the post for the past seven years. Read more
Amazon brings five-story distribution project to Town of Niagara: Amazon and its new developer are proposing to construct a 3 million-square-foot facility on Lockport Road, using 216 acres of land adjacent to the Niagara Falls International Airport and Niagara Falls Air Reserve Station. The proposed $300 million distribution center is nearly identical to the project it scrapped just off the Niagara Thruway on Grand Island. Read more
Buffalo preparing for ‘wild’ time when NCAA Tournament rolls into town: For downtown restaurants that have been coping with challenges from staffing shortages to rising prices and Covid-wary customers, the NCAA Tournament – coming to KeyBank Center later this month – can't come soon enough. Read more
Judge won’t delay NY elections over gerrymandering, but still considering constitutionality: The judge noted that delaying implementation of this year's district lines was possible, but he opted to seek a quick resolution of the case. He also acknowledged that Thursday's decision is likely only the first step in litigation to determine the constitutionality of a process that drew new legislative lines for New York after the 2020 census and could drastically reduce Republican representation, especially in the House of Representatives. Read more
After three years as missing persons, Wheatfield mom arrested, 2 kids recovered: In February 2019, Katie Riford left Wheatfield with her two children, then ages 8 and 1, after a judge awarded custody of the children to their father. So says the Niagara County Sheriff's Office, which announced Thursday that Riford was arrested Wednesday night in Albuquerque, N.M., and charged with custodial interference and violating a Family Court order. While the children are to be turned over to their father, who lives in Massachusetts, Riford awaits extradition back to Niagara County. Read more
Slightly warmer, but still cold Friday: WIVB forecasts more sun today, but with temperatures hovering around 30 degrees and a stiff breeze.
Global conflicts can impact everyone. These steps to help you cope: It can be hard to wrap your head around what has happened in Ukraine during the last week. Scenes of the carnage unfold regularly on TV sets, cellphones and laptops across the world, including 4,700 miles away in Western New York. “While it’s important to be aware and well-informed, processing negative news can be overwhelming,” said Lisa Ardovini, a clinical director at Spectrum Health and Human Services, who offered several tips about managing personal stress during such a troubling time. Read more
How much help do the Bills need at running back? There's value late in draft: What could the Bills use more: A new speed back or a better power back? Or both? That question is under evaluation by Brandon Beane and his staff. From Mark Gaughan: "There aren’t many workhorse, superstar, lead backs in the 2022 class, but there are a load of players who can fit a niche role – speed or power – who will be available in the fourth to seventh rounds." Read more
By hounding the puck and using speed, Sabres' Jeff Skinner looks for more rewards: Skinner's return to a 30-goal pace has been a big lift for a Sabres team that has lacked an offensive punch. But his goal Wednesday night in Toronto was just his second time scoring in 14 games and first since his four-goal outburst Feb. 13 in Montreal. Mike Harrington has more on Skinner, plus an update on Colin Miller and a reminder about the vaccine mandate being gone. Read more
• A respected filmmaker returns to Western New York each year to put the 716 into his flicks. WKBW’s Mike Randall caught up with Fred Olen Ray to see why he’s such a fan of the region.
• Environmentally conscious consumers are motivated to find waste-free alternatives to many of their shopping staples. Forever Young contributor Matthew Biddle profiles a West Side business that is billed as Buffalo’s first zero-waste shop.
• Even a March snowstorm in Washington, D.C., couldn't put a freeze on the gala when Buffalo's favorite adopted son, Grover Cleveland, took the oath of office to become the nation’s 22nd president 137 years ago today. But Cleveland's "fabulous rise also had a dark side," reports WBFO's Heritage Moments in a segment titled “Grover the Good, in a time before #MeToo.”
• A new “Adopt a Tree” project has been launched to help maintain dozens of trees that were planted last fall on Hertel Avenue, reports WGRZ’s Alexandra Rios. She interviews a community member who is committed to keeping the trees healthy.
