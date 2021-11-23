Good Morning, Buffalo: Unvaccinated WNY health care workers with religious exemptions could soon lose their jobs

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 23, 2021

Unvaccinated WNY health care workers with religious exemptions could soon lose their jobs

An already strained health care workforce could be further stressed soon.

That’s because the roughly 11,000 health care workers across the state who filed for a religious exemption to the Covid-19 vaccination mandate are losing that exemption following a court ruling in late October.

Those workers will now have to get a valid medical exemption or get vaccinated if they want to keep their jobs.

In Western New York, hundreds of employees are in line to lose their jobs.

– Jon Harris

