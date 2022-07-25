Good Morning, Buffalo: Uniform requirement keeps Muslim WNY wrestler out of Pan-Am Championships

COMPILED BY NEWS STAFF

July 25, 2022

A Muslim wrestler from Buffalo made the Pan-Am Championships. The uniform requirement kept her from participating

Latifah McBryde's joy over earning a spot to represent the United States at the Pan-American Women's Wrestling Championships in Mexico earlier this month turned to disappointment when the international governing body for wrestling ruled she could compete only if she wore the form-fitting singlet that grapplers traditionally don during matches.

The 17-year-old Buffalo resident said no thanks and gave up her spot on the team.

McBryde, who is Muslim, observes an Islamic teaching that calls for women to cover their entire bodies with loose-fitting clothes and a scarf over their hair. She said she won't ever wear just a singlet, a skin-tight leotard-type garment that leaves the arms, legs, shoulders and neck exposed.

McBryde, who aspires to represent the U.S. at the Olympics, has wrestled successfully for years in an outfit that includes sweatpants, a baggy T-shirt and a hoodlike head cover. In May, she finished in second place at the national women’s championship in Texas, earning her a spot on the U.S. team at the Pan-American Championships.

McBryde asked United World Wrestling for a waiver from its singlet requirement. UWW officials denied the request, stating in a letter that they needed to test whether such a uniform modification would create any competitive disadvantages for opponents.

McBryde stayed home. She says wearing a singlet is contrary to her faith practice.

– Jay Tokasz

COVID-19 COVERAGE

Pandemic Lessons: Where are we headed, and why do doctors want you vaccinated now?: Remember when we wanted to get back to normal? Well, we’re here. Most of us are spending much of our lives breathing other people’s air. But Covid-19 is still happening, too. The virus is persistently mutating and churning out variants, such as Omicron, and subvariants, including the ever-contagious BA.4 and BA.5. That means inhaling and exhaling around others comes with a bit of risk. Read more

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Man charged with trying to kill Buffalo police in shooting incident: A 36-year-old Buffalo man was charged with attempted murder of a police officer after authorities said he shot at police responding to a call early Sunday morning in the city’s Fruit Belt neighborhood. Read more

Sister says convicted ex-jail deputy in hospital after fracas with sheriff's personnel: A former Erie County jail deputy who was fired after being convicted of cocaine possession was accosted by a group of deputies at the Garth Brooks concert Saturday and hospitalized, the victim’s sister said. Former Deputy John A. Gugino, 45, was entering a men’s room at Highmark Stadium when an on-duty deputy saw him and called him corrupt, said his sister Jill Gugino-Redman, whose account of the episode comes from her brother. Read more

Amazon is approved in Town of Niagara, but plenty of hurdles remain: Amazon.com received final clearance last week from the Town of Niagara to build its $550 million warehouse and distribution center, but now the hard work really begins to get it up and running. The online retail giant must grapple with persistent supply chain issues, a tight job market and its retail business has to catch up with its ambitious facilities expansion over the last three years. Read more

Retiree health insurance to end for new administrators in Buffalo schools: Lifetime health insurance is about to become a thing of the past for administrators in the Buffalo Public Schools. Administrators hired after July 2023 will not be eligible for health insurance paid for by the district after they retire, under the terms of a new contract approved this week by the School Board. Read more

Police deem impromptu blockade of Route 33 Expressway 'extremely dangerous': Buffalo police were continuing to investigate a blockade of the westbound Kensington Expressway on Saturday evening caused by motorists who stopped their cars to release balloons as a memorial tribute to a man who died July 16 in a motorcycle crash. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

At Almaza Grill, supporting cast carries the day: "Drove 30 minutes the other day to meet friends who have been marinating in rave previews of Almaza Grill’s Peruvian marinated chicken, roasted until crispy-skinned and succulent, enhanced by the noble white and green sauces," writes Andrew Z. Galarneau. "'We don’t have any chicken for you,' owner Moussa Khalil said, apologizing. He had chickens, Khalil said. But they were already spoken for by regular customers. 'Gotcha,' I said, not bothered in the least, because that was the right answer. Then we proceeded to have a fantastic meal, of kibbie and Instagram-worthy fattoush, of savory grilled beef kofta and smoky babaganoush, of flat Italian green beans braised with whole garlic cloves, spooned over fragrant basmati rice pilaf." Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Krog Group seeks to buy parcel in Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park: One of the last pieces at Buffalo Lakeside Commerce Park may soon be filled, as Orchard Park developer Peter Krog wants to buy a nearly 10-acre plot of land in the South Buffalo industrial park. Read more

Savarino modifies Howell Street project again with new turnaround proposal: Savarino Cos. is making yet another change to its planned project at 1 Howell St., this time because its previous proposal for a vehicle turnaround for buses and fire trucks on the dead-end street isn’t workable after all. Read more

COLUMNS

Jeff Simon: Ken Auletta’s insider tales were captivating in the '60s. They’re even better in his new book on Weinstein: "Ken Auletta knew back in the early '60s that gossip becomes actual news when it can be confirmed. And news becomes history when it can be told by those with a gift for telling it that way," writes Jeff Simon. Read more

BILLS

On Day 1 of Bills training camp, turkey burgers and toilet paper unexpectedly dominate the conversation: The Bills returned to St. John Fisher University to practice for the first time since the 2019 season. There were plenty of smiles after a crisp, 90-minute workout on the grass field adjacent to Growney Stadium. Read more

Bills training camp Day 1 observations: Red zone defense picks up where it left off: The Buffalo Bills’ red-zone defense picked up where it left off last season on the opening day of training camp Sunday. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• "Dressed in a white cowboy hat, black shirt and jeans, Garth Brooks started his concert Saturday at Highmark Stadium by emerging from below the stage like a modern pop-country Atlas, the Greek god who holds up the heavens," Nancy J. Parisi writes in a review of the show.

• A new addition to this year's East Side Garden Walk included a Children's Garden Festival where kids were met with an assortment of fun and educational activities. Check out photos from the festival from The News' Minh Connors.

• Upstate NY Black and Latino Pride held Rebellion 2022, a street fair featuring local LGBTQ+ artists. This was the organization’s second year presenting Buffalo Black & Latino Pride Festival, which included other events throughout the week, including a Studio 54 party, a soul barbecue and a ballroom master class. The News' Libby March shares photos from Friday's street fair.

• Kelkenberg Farm of Clarence is a "fun family place that's not too far away" and "features lots of critters including chickens, turkeys, sheep, goats, rabbits and several ponies," writes WKBW's Mike Randall, who visited the farm.

