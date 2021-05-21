Good Morning, Buffalo: Unfinished study could threaten funding for upstate passenger rail upgrades

FOOD & DRINK

Louie’s Foot Long Hot Dogs turns off the grill: Seventy years after Louis Turco opened his hot dog stand at the foot of Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda, his children are closing it for good. Siblings Angelo Turco and Debbie Lopian said the decision to close the restaurant credited with creating the foot-long dog was painful but necessary and they're grateful for the support of their customers all of these years. Read more

HEALTH & WELLNESS

Tour de Cure to address diabetes will take place virtually across upstate New York: The lifting of many state pandemic restrictions did not come fast enough for some nonprofit groups who organize walks, runs and biking events early in the summer to bolster their bottom lines. Take the Upstate New York chapter of the American Diabetes Association, which decided this year to merge its annual Tour de Cure biking fundraisers in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse and take them online, culminating in a celebration on June 12. The need this year is great considering the damage the pandemic has wrought on those with diabetes. Read more