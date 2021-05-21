Good Morning, Buffalo: Unfinished study could threaten funding for upstate passenger rail upgrades

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER
May 21, 2021
Unfinished study could threaten funding for upstate passenger rail upgrades
Amtrak has existed on a shoestring budget since Ronald Reagan was in the White House. In the decades since, Republicans have repeatedly sought to cut Amtrak's budget for operating and capital costs, often successfully.
But President Biden, who developed the nickname "Amtrak Joe" for his more than three decades of travel between his home state of Delaware and the nation's capital, is offering a generational change. Biden is seeking $80 billion for rail in his proposed infrastructure bill, all but $5 billion of it for passenger rail. That has rail advocates and enthusiasts excited about seeing long-sought improvements on the Empire Corridor, especially the slowest part of the track that runs from Albany and Niagara Falls.
But they are also concerned the state could be left at the station when funding is dispensed.
An oft-delayed high-speed rail study that began in 2010 by the state Department of Transportation has been delayed again, this time to fall 2022. Because of it, passenger rail proponents fear federal funds for the large-scale improvements envisioned along the corridor could now be jeopardized.
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Cuomo in WNY: Get a vaccine, get a $5 million scratch-off lottery ticket: The “Vax and Scratch” program will provide those getting vaccines at state-run sites with a scratch-off “mega-multiplier” New York State Lottery ticket. Read more
BPS students to have choice between remote, in-person learning in fall: All Buffalo Public Schools students will be invited back to in-person classes five days a week in September. But Superintendent Kriner Cash anticipates that about one-fourth of the district’s 31,000 students might choose to start the year remotely. Read more
Erie County Fair expects fewer guests, but the show will go on: Fair manager Jessica Underberg figured out the square footage of the fairgrounds – about 2.6 million square feet – and then figured out how many people could be on the grounds with 6 feet of social distancing. It's 74,000, which includes staff, volunteers and paying customers. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated maps and statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Restaurants lead Buffalo's job growth in April: Hospitality and leisure jobs led the way in April, as private-sector employers added 9,000 jobs in the Buffalo region from a month earlier. Rising vaccination rates, the rollback of pandemic restrictions and pent-up consumer demand contributed to the hospitality sector hitting its highest level of employment since March 2020. Read more
Murdered priest’s time at parish conflicts with abuse plaintiff’s claims: A. Joseph Bissonette wasn’t assigned to the Buffalo parish that is cited in the Child Victims Act lawsuit until three years after the 1977 incident in which the accuser said he was sexually abused at the church. Read more
Cuomo: New York to offer $250 million for upstate airports to ‘think big’: Gov. Andrew Cuomo said airports should try to rethink their purposes in the way of entertainment centers and tourism centers. Airports are being encouraged to apply for funding in a state-sponsored competition. Read more
Mother and daughter shot dead, a suspect kills himself and a girl is found unharmed: Thursday’s double homicide followed a violent night in Buffalo, during which one other person was fatally shot and two others were wounded by gunfire. Read more
FOOD & DRINK
Louie’s Foot Long Hot Dogs turns off the grill: Seventy years after Louis Turco opened his hot dog stand at the foot of Sheridan Drive in the Town of Tonawanda, his children are closing it for good. Siblings Angelo Turco and Debbie Lopian said the decision to close the restaurant credited with creating the foot-long dog was painful but necessary and they're grateful for the support of their customers all of these years. Read more
HEALTH & WELLNESS
Tour de Cure to address diabetes will take place virtually across upstate New York: The lifting of many state pandemic restrictions did not come fast enough for some nonprofit groups who organize walks, runs and biking events early in the summer to bolster their bottom lines. Take the Upstate New York chapter of the American Diabetes Association, which decided this year to merge its annual Tour de Cure biking fundraisers in Albany, Buffalo, Rochester and Syracuse and take them online, culminating in a celebration on June 12. The need this year is great considering the damage the pandemic has wrought on those with diabetes. Read more
YOUR GOVERNMENT
Buffalo’s adopted budget trims spending but doesn’t ‘defund’ police: The $534.5 million spending plan for the 2021-22 fiscal year includes $85.3 million for the Police Department, some $743,139 less than its current budget. Some community activists called for more cuts to the city’s police budget. Read more
BILLS
Happy birthday to Josh Allen: Here's where Bills QB stands in under-25 history: Allen has produced 92 touchdowns – 67 passing and 25 rushing. That’s tied for third among quarterbacks in NFL history before the age of 25. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Western New York is known for its garden walks and tours in communities across the region. They are back this summer, so if you are looking to get inspired (and putting off your own weekend chores), here is our guide.
• College commencement ceremonies herald the start of new beginnings. “Unfortunately, new graduates aren’t entering the job market at a great time,” reports the personal finance site WalletHub. What regions offer the best opportunities for entry-level jobs? Analysts compared 28 factors in more than 180 American cities. Buffalo landed in the bottom 25% of metropolitan areas that are deemed outstanding places for launching careers.
• Tangerine’s unique color spared her from becoming a gourmet entrée on a local dinner table. Instead, the rare orange lobster has become the newest resident of the Aquarium of Niagara. WGRZ reports that Tops Markets donated the crustacean after employees at a Batavia supermarket found her in a seafood shipment.
• One final nugget from our local animal kingdom. Have you seen the viral video captured by an Erie County Parks ranger of a snapping turtle that took quite a tumble at Eighteen Mile Creek? The tale has a happy ending. The ranger tweeted that the critter finally “got to the bottom safe and upright!”
Enjoy your weekend!
