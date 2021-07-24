Good Morning, Buffalo: Understaffing still cited at nursing homes as state gears up for new standards

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
July 24, 2021
Understaffing still cited at nursing homes as state gears up for new standards
Findings from a surprise visit to a Buffalo nursing home by state Health Department inspectors led to an insufficient staffing violation.
State inspectors cited several incidents that prompted the violation. They range from failing to provide proper care to an incontinent resident to a resident escaping from the dementia ward.
A nursing home spokesman said the staffing issues have been corrected, but that's not what two workers told The Buffalo News.
The Health Department is now seeking a financial penalty against the facility.
BUFFALO SABRES COVERAGE
In post-midnight session, Adams won't confirm reported Reinhart trade to Florida: Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman reported in the wee hours of Saturday morning that the Sabres will be getting prospect goalie Devon Levi back. Read more
Drafted first overall by Sabres, Owen Power 'excited for what's to come' in Buffalo: “I think it's pretty special, just being able to have a whole bunch of my family behind me and trying to celebrate with me,” Power said during a conference call with reporters. “I think it was pretty special and even better than the way I thought it was going to turn out.” Read more
Five things to know about new Sabres defenseman Owen Power: From Power's youth teams to multisport prowess, Sabres fans can get to know the No. 1 overall pick through this quick-hitting introduction. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Assembly speaker says Cuomo impeachment does not hinge solely on AG's probe: The Democratic leader of the state Assembly suggested Friday that any potential findings of wrongdoing in the probe by the state attorney general of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo might not, on their own, be enough to warrant impeachment of the embattled governor. Read more
DA points to circumstantial evidence in trial of men accused of murdering Niagara Falls shopkeeper: The evidence against Jonathan L. McEnnis and William J. Coleman, the men accused of murdering a Niagara Falls store owner during a 2018 robbery, includes surveillance videos and tracking of their whereabouts through cellphone and Thruway E-ZPass records, Niagara County District Attorney Brian D. Seaman told a State Supreme Court jury Friday. But defense attorneys said no witness has identified McEnnis and Coleman as the masked and hooded bandits who killed Ahmad "Poppy" Alsaid. Read more
Starpoint students ask Schumer for help in finding missing AP exams: At the request of 45 Starpoint High School students whose Advanced Placement tests were lost by United Parcel Services, Sen. Charles E. Schumer wrote the UPS CEO Friday asking her to redouble her efforts to find the box with the missing exams or pay the students enough money to cover the cost of the college courses they'd have to take to make up for the loss. Read more
Samsung looking at second Texas site for $17 billion chip plant: Samsung is considering a second site near Austin, Texas, for a $17 billion semiconductor manufacturing plant. But the electronics giant says a business park in Genesee County remains a candidate for the massive project. Read more
U.S. diplomat offers some hope regarding border reopening: The U.S. this week extended its closure of the Canadian border through Aug. 21, but the top American diplomat in Canada said Friday that "the trajectory is very promising" about reopening the border sometime soon. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Potential for a stormy Saturday: The Storm Prediction Center has most of Western New York at a marginal risk for severe storms during Saturday afternoon and evening, and boaters should keep this in mind as the day progresses. Read more
GUSTO
Watch now: B & D's Bagels & Locks tries to bring NYC-style bagels to Lockport: Franklin Rezarch, who moved to Lockport to raise his daughter after several years as a touring bluegrass musician, became a self-described bagel enthusiast during his travels. Now, his efforts to replicate New York City-style bagels – down to importing frozen raw dough from downstate – have intrigued curious eaters in Niagara County and beyond. Read more
WYRK to present Miranda Lambert in lieu of 'Taste of Country': Teaming with Seneca Niagara Casino & Resort, the country music station will present “An Evening with Miranda Lambert” outdoors on the grounds of the casino in Niagara Falls. Read more
BILLS
AFC East camp preview: New York Jets hit reset button again: The New York Jets are taking yet another stab at climbing out of the basement of the AFC East. Read more
Bills' Jon Feliciano gives support to Cole Beasley and anti-vax stance: You can add Jon Feliciano to the list of Bills and NFL players who are in the anti-vaccine camp. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• From the Bills' Stefon Diggs weighing in on the pop vs. soda debate to an unplanned wedding visit by an actor from "Jurassic Park," The News' Off Main Street column hits the lighter side of the news.
• There are Christmas in July celebrations, so why not St. Patrick's Day in September? The Valley Community Association will host its first Old Neighborhood Halfway to St. Patrick's Day parade Sept. 18.
• A Niagara Falls Mediterranean restaurant has had to shut down temporarily due to the flooding in Niagara County this week. WIVB's Sarah Minkewicz reports on the recovery efforts of Ghada Have It.
• A traveling Vietnam memorial wall – three-fourths the size of the original memorial in Washington, D.C. – is now stationed in the City of Tonawanda. WGRZ reports on the Wall That Heals.
