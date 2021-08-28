Good Morning, Buffalo: Understaffed restaurants leave money on the table, change course

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

A world away from Kabul, Buffalo's anxious Afghan refugees stand ready to help: Ahmad Wali, who was a doctor in Afghanistan who worked as a translator for the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2009, is among about roughly 200 Afghans who now call Buffalo home. Wali said he personally knows about 20 families here in Buffalo who are trying to get their loved ones out of Afghanistan. Maki Becker explains how some of these families are trying to reunite. Read more

Amherst GOP gains edge in court ruling on ballot access: A state judge's ruling would give Republican candidates for Amherst town supervisor and Town Board an extra ballot line in November's election. The decision, which is on appeal, found petition carriers collected enough valid signatures to get the United for Amherst committee, which has close ties to town Republicans, on the ballot. Read more