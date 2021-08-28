Good Morning, Buffalo: Understaffed restaurants leave money on the table, change course

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Aug. 28, 2021
Understaffed restaurants leave money on the table, change course
Like the rest of the country, Western New York's restaurant industry has been hit hard by a lack of workers.
Consumers returned in full force this summer, eager to make up for lost time spent sitting home during quarantine. Restaurants, battered by the pandemic last year, were counting on a strong summer to make up for lost time.
But being understaffed made it impossible for most in the industry to run at peak capacity. They've had to pare down hours of operation – opening late, closing early or not opening some days at all. They've spent the summer turning customers away just when they need them most.
– Samantha Christmann
MORE COVID-19, REOPENING COVERAGE
Erie County health commissioner alarmed by rising Covid-19 cases: During a virtual interactive meeting with reporters, Dr. Gale Burstein said case numbers should be lower considering the wide availability of the Covid-19 vaccine and the fact that we are still in the warm weather season, Harold McNeil reports. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
A world away from Kabul, Buffalo's anxious Afghan refugees stand ready to help: Ahmad Wali, who was a doctor in Afghanistan who worked as a translator for the U.S. Army from 2004 to 2009, is among about roughly 200 Afghans who now call Buffalo home. Wali said he personally knows about 20 families here in Buffalo who are trying to get their loved ones out of Afghanistan. Maki Becker explains how some of these families are trying to reunite. Read more
Amherst GOP gains edge in court ruling on ballot access: A state judge's ruling would give Republican candidates for Amherst town supervisor and Town Board an extra ballot line in November's election. The decision, which is on appeal, found petition carriers collected enough valid signatures to get the United for Amherst committee, which has close ties to town Republicans, on the ballot. Read more
Board of Elections rules against Byron Brown's bid to run on independent line: Brown, a four-term mayor who lost the June 22 Democratic mayoral primary to India B. Walton, had submitted to the county Board of Elections earlier this month more than 3,700 petition signatures in an effort to secure an independent line – called the Buffalo Party – on the Nov. 2 ballot. His submission, however, did not meet the required deadline. Read more
Kingsmen hitman's sentence of life without parole upheld on appeal: Andre L. Jenkins, the hitman for the Kingsmen motorcycle club who killed two men execution-style in North Tonawanda seven years ago, will stay in prison for the rest of his life. A five-judge panel of the Appellate Division of State Supreme Court in Rochester ruled unanimously Thursday that the sentence of life in prison with no chance of parole was "not unduly harsh or severe." Read more
Scholarship helps student with Crohn's disease who aims to help others like her: Madison Folsom was recently awarded $10,000 by the Salix Gastrointestinal Health Scholars Program for a student essay about how a health care provider helped her deal with a gastrointestinal condition and reach her academic goals. The News' Scott Scanlon tells the story of how a gastroenterologist's decade of influence gave a student hope. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: One of the warmest Augusts gives way to September relief: While August featured a mean temperature nearly five degrees above average, Paul explains why September might fall closer to average as the change in season approaches. Read more
GUSTO
Town Ballroom to reopen Sept. 10 with Covid protocols in place: The venue plans to check vaccination status at the door. Ticket holders for concerts will be asked to show a New York Excelsior Pass on a cellphone, or an actual vaccine card with ID. Unvaccinated patrons must provide proof of a negative, lab-administered Covid-19 PCR or rapid test within 48 hours of entry. Home rapid tests will not be accepted, the venue said. Read more
BILLS
Wyoming to Buffalo pipeline benefiting Bills: For a brief period in a stretch of ever-fluid rosters, the Bills had four of the 15 University of Wyoming alums in the NFL. Read more
Five things to watch in Bills' final preseason game: The Bills wrap up their preseason slate against the Green Bay Packers on Saturday at Highmark Stadium. Read more
SABRES
Captain Jack Eichel drops longtime agent Peter Fish, replaces him with Pat Brisson: Fish and partner Peter Donatelli of Global Hockey Consultants in North Andover, Mass., have been unable to help the Sabres broker a trade for Eichel, who has not been on the ice since March and needs surgery for a herniated disk in his neck, Mike Harrington writes. Brisson, however, is one of the heavy hitters in the NHL agent scene. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• Two of the biggest heartthrobs in Buffalo are small, furry balls of energy. News photographer Sharon Cantillon snapped photos of Zahra and Khari, the 5-month-old lion cubs at the Buffalo Zoo.
• Kathy Hochul will have to negotiate a new Bills stadium deal, but back in college, she was involved in another controversial stadium project, Eric DuVall writes. And wouldn't you know, the whole thing was captured by a Buffalo News reporter's giant blue tape recorder.
• For those intending to explore the Decorators' Show House over the next three weeks, The News has a wealth of content, from photo galleries to a preview and décor ideas to borrow, to peruse before attending.
• Orchard Park brewery First Line has set 13 full, cold beers on a table this week in memory of the 13 U.S. servicemembers who were killed in Kabul, Afghanistan, WIVB reports.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.