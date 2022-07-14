Good Morning, Buffalo: Two months after Tops massacre, a new look at racism's mental health toll

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

July 14, 2022

Two months after Tops massacre, a new look at racism's mental health toll

Beyond devastating the victims’ families and friends, the May 14 Tops supermarket massacre also traumatized an entire community. The News’ Rod Watson reports that this trauma no doubt will be triggered again when the store reopens Friday – because the market was targeted precisely because it serves a predominantly Black neighborhood.

That anxiety adds to the mental strain Blacks already were grappling with as a result of the disproportionate toll Covid-19 exacted due to socioeconomic disparities that make communities of color more vulnerable, writes Watson. Read more

As we reflect on the shootings two months later, The News’ Sean Kirst tells us about three police officers who served with Aaron Salter Jr., the retired Buffalo police lieutenant who died protecting shoppers. The officers thought their plan for a scholarship fund to honor him would be a modest effort. But their hopes quickly expanded once they received a flood of community support – including the passionate involvement of Bills Hall of Famer Bruce Smith. Read more

Complete coverage: 10 killed, 3 wounded in mass shooting at Buffalo supermarket: Read more

For our Southern Junction "Dig In, Buffalo" finale, we talked chef/owner Ryan Fernandez into sharing his famous cardamom cornbread recipe with us. The mix of infused cardamom seeds and copious amounts of butter give the crumbling, melt-in-your-mouth cornbread its signature flavor. Watch now >>

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Buffalo School Board expected to appoint Tonja Williams as next superintendent: Since Williams was appointed interim superintendent in March, she has won the support and confidence of a growing number of parents, community leaders and board members. The board is expected to vote unanimously tonight to appoint Williams as the next superintendent. Read more

New Kaleida Health CEO has major challenges ahead: Donald Boyd, who has been with Kaleida for 25 years, takes the top job at a difficult time. For instance, Kaleida is currently negotiating a new labor contract with about two-thirds of its workers and is facing major financial pressure, as well. Those who know Boyd say he's up to the task. Read more

Neighbors appear to have few qualms with Bills’ stadium plans: Neighboring business owners and others in the area will get their chance to speak and express any concerns they have about the new stadium at Erie County’s "public scoping meeting" today at the Buffalo Bills' fieldhouse. Officials will present the map and overall plan that the organization is proposing for the stadium site. Read more

First case of monkeypox identified in Erie County: The New York State Wadsworth Center Laboratory alerted the Erie County Department of Health Tuesday of its first positive case of monkeypox. The patient has been isolated and does not pose a risk to the public, according to a news release from Erie County. Read more

At White House summit, Poloncarz touts Erie County’s effort to train health care workers: County Executive Mark Poloncarz traveled to the White House Wednesday to take part in a summit where he highlighted the health care workforce development program he established with federal stimulus funding. Read more

Pattern of violence at Casa Di Francesca’s results in liquor license suspension: The Seneca Street business is under fire for being the site of several violent incidents, allowing minors to work the kitchen and bartend and running an after-hours nightclub. Read more

FOOD & DRINK

The key ingredients to great frozen custard – and where to get it in the Buffalo area: Frozen custard often ranks alongside weck and wings on lists of Buffalo’s signature foods. The decadent frozen concoction may be beloved by locals, but since it wasn’t invented here, we can’t quite claim it as our own. Still, there’s no shortage of frozen custard stands in the region, and at least two of them are exceptional. Read more

POLITICS

Convicted sex offender linked to Paladino campaign for Congress: In a campaign document, Buffalo developer Carl Paladino's congressional campaign identified as its assistant treasurer a man who is a registered sex offender and who was convicted in 2017 of possessing child pornography. A spokesperson for the Paladino campaign on Wednesday denied that Joel J. Sartori is a part of Paladino's bid for Congress in New York’s newly redrawn 23rd Congressional District, calling the filing "a simple oversight." Read more

BUFFALO NEXT

Amazon project gets warm reception from NCIDA over tax break request: While the Niagara County Industrial Development Agency won't vote until its next meeting in August, the approval of more than $124 million in tax breaks seems likely, despite criticism expressed previously by area residents about the project's impact on traffic and other concerns. Read more

BILLS

Bills tight end O.J. Howard embracing new teammates, next chance: In his five seasons prior with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Howard started strong, but saw his production and his opportunities diminish. He was a first-round pick in 2017, but injuries and a deep receiving corps in Tampa Bay both affected him. Read more

SABRES

Sabres fill needs in goal, defense by signing Eric Comrie, Ilya Lyubushkin: The Sabres’ hockey operations department targeted veteran goalies who would sign for one or two years to work in tandem with Craig Anderson and hold the starting job until a prospect is ready. And shortly after free agency opened, General Manager Kevyn Adams got his preferred target. Read more

WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE

• What's the difference between mulch and compost? What in the world is an allée? Great Gardening columnist Sally Cunningham has a list of plant and landscape words to know, especially helpful during this garden walk and tour season when you might be hearing them.

• “Outdoor fun is also big business in New York,” Spectrum News’ Nick Reisman reports. He examines data compiled by the state comptroller that gauges outdoor recreation’s economic impact in New York.

• An eight-sided home built in the 1850s in Akron will soon reopen to the public. WKBW’s Mike Randall says that after being closed for two years, The Rich-Twinn Octagon House, which is on the National Register of Historic Places, will reopen Sunday for self-guided tours.

• “There ought to be a law.” How many times have you muttered this phrase to yourself or a companion? WYRK’s Brett Alan lists five things that many Buffalonians would make illegal if they could – starting with eating wings with ranch dressing.

