Good Morning, Buffalo: Two men planned what would happen after their deaths. Why did they end up in unmarked graves?

COMPILED BY BRIAN MEYER

Nov. 11, 2022

Two men planned what would happen after their deaths. Why did they end up in unmarked graves?

Mary Celine Aaron knew Thomas Dudziak. As an owner and director with Shepard Brothers Funeral Home in Clarence, she chatted with him when he came into the funeral home a couple of times a year, updating his final arrangements.

His file was filled with handwritten notes. He even had a playlist of songs, including "Green Green Grass of Home" by Tom Jones and "Save the Last Dance for Me" by The Drifters, played at his visitation.

When Dudziak got sick over the summer, his nurse called Aaron about ordering him nutritional supplements. She did. But she didn't know he had been readmitted to the hospital and died until she saw a small death notice in early September asking anyone wanting more information to call the Erie County Social Services Burial Unit.

"I started calling around thinking he was laying around somewhere in a morgue," she said.

But he wasn't in a morgue. He was already buried at Erie County expense in a potter's field.

Obviously, she thought, this is a mistake. She expected to get the matter resolved in a week.

But it took much longer than that, and she was not the only one frustrated.

– Sandra Tan

