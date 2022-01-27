Good Morning, Buffalo: Trooper had distracted driving accident before second crash paralyzed two people

COMPILED BY BEN TSUJIMOTO
Jan. 27, 2022
Trooper had distracted driving accident months before second crash that paralyzed two people
State Trooper Stephen C. Barker unleashed a terrible crash on the Thruway in July 2019 because, investigators found, he had been texting on his cellphone when his police cruiser rammed into the rear of a minivan, leaving two men paralyzed.
New records obtained by The Buffalo News show Barker ruined his police cruiser eight months earlier because he was distracted by his cellphone. A disciplinary case was underway when his second distracted-driving crash occurred.
– Matthew Spina
How one local retailer is bucking the trends: At Orville's Home Appliances, customer needs are driving growth and innovation. Read more >>
Sponsored by Orville's Home Appliances
COVID-19 COVERAGE
West Seneca couple charged with using fake vaccine cards for Bills playoff game: They got to watch about three-quarters of the Bills-Patriots playoff game, but Amber and Michael Naab of West Seneca eventually got kicked out of Highmark Stadium because they allegedly falsified their Covid-19 vaccination cards. Now they each face a felony charge. Read more
Rod Watson: There's a way to enforce mask mandate – if there's a will: What are the Covid-19 responsible people to do when state and local leaders only feebly enforce mask mandates? "Turning the traditional business model on its head, stores seem more interested in not upsetting the minority than in protecting the majority," Watson writes. Read more
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Tesla's solar business remains flat as progress on roofs is slow: Tesla's solar energy business continued to tread water during the fourth quarter, with installations of its rooftop solar systems holding steady for the third straight quarter. The flat installations are the latest sign that the recovery by Tesla's green energy business remains stalled after hitting a two-year high during the winter a year ago. Read more
Big solar farm in Ripley gets $88 million in tax breaks: The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has approved more than $88 million in tax breaks over the next 30 years for a solar power project in South Ripley that will power more than 55,000 average New York homes each year while also storing some of the energy for future use, writes Jonathan Epstein. Read more
Thousands eligible for expanded heating aid program: It's a cold winter with skyrocketing energy costs, but lower-income families have more help than ever thanks to an expanded Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program that now even covers delinquent heating bills, writes Jerry Zremski. Read more
It'll cost a bit more to play golf at the Olmsted Parks' courses: Golfers will have to pay a bit more this year to play golf on the public courses at Delaware, Cazenovia and Olmsted parks. But the increases are less than what Erie County and New York State charge, reports Deidre Williams. Read more
WEATHER
Don Paul: Waffling between frigid and cold; moderation comes next week: Thursday, a brisk, gustier south-southwest wind will boost afternoon temperatures into the upper 20s. However, the developing 15-30 mph wind will also produce a nasty wind chill, and put another notch in your heating bill, drawing more heat from roofs, walls and windows, Paul writes. Read more
GUSTO
Retro fun: The joys of going downhill on a snow tube: Snow tubing is one of the purest joys of winter. All you need is an inner tube and some type of small incline to slide down. For bigger thrills, head to the grand tubing hills at spots like Holiday Valley and Peek'n Peak. Read more
Benjamin Brindise explores his identity in journey from poet to playwright: "Everything You’ve Ever Loved Will Rust," written by Brindise, opens Friday during Aurora Players' "A Weekend of One Acts," a festival of eight short plays that includes shows by David Ives and Tony Award-winner Christopher Durang, as well as fellow Buffalo playwright Donna Hoke. Read more
Watch now: Look inside Magic Bear Beer Cellar: Craig Altobello, one of the first general managers of (716) Food & Sport, has opened his passion project, a craft beer bar and beer store hybrid, in Larkinville. Magic Bear Beer Cellar debuted Dec. 3 in Millrace Commons, emphasizing the "elevation and education" of craft beer. Watch now
Focus on 'secret garden' part of West Seneca couple's plans: Home and Style Editor Susan Martin continues to reach out to local gardeners who were featured last summer in The News' "Outdoor Spaces" series. This week, the focus is on the West Seneca garden of Paul and Marianne Rice, who reflect on last year's garden and share plans for 2022. Read more
BILLS
Analysis: Why Brandon Beane believes the 2021 season was still a step in the right direction: “I don't think it's a step back,” Beane said Wednesday during a marathon, 71-minute end-of-season news conference. “It's a good question. You go through adversity and various things happen during each season. Sometimes you're in a funk or you lose the wrong players at the wrong time.” Read more
SABRES
Aaron Dell suspended three games, causing more issues in goal for Sabres: With Dell suspended because of his hit on Ottawa's Drake Batherson, who suffered a reportedly serious high-ankle sprain, the Buffalo Sabres are down to just Michael Houser on their goalie depth chart. Uncertainty remains whether veteran Craig Anderson will be healthy enough to return for either weekend game, reports Lance Lysowski. Read more
Mailbag: Predicting the plan to add around the young core: Will Jack Quinn or Peyton Krebs have a bigger impact on the Sabres over the next two years? Is goalie Craig Anderson a strong candidate to be traded at the deadline? Lance Lysowski responds to these reader questions and several more. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• The Buffalo Raceway at the Hamburg Fairgrounds has begun its 80th season. News staff photographer Mark Mulville was on hand to capture the sprints and neighs.
• Why was the local TV rating for the epic Bills vs. Chiefs divisional playoff game not even a season-high? Alan Pergament considers why in light of the impressive viewership nationally.
• In the time between Jan. 15 and today, Lake Erie has gone from 15% frozen to 45%, according to reports from the NOAA. It's still not nearly enough to squash lake-effect snow bands, however.
• The Buffalo Auto Show, 42 North's Barrel Jam and BPO Pops' "Star Trek vs. Star Wars" lead off Gusto's Things to Do for this week. Check out the full list.
Have thoughts on the Good Morning, Buffalo newsletter? Email feedback@buffnews.com.