Good Morning, Buffalo: Trooper had distracted driving accident before second crash paralyzed two people

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Tesla's solar business remains flat as progress on roofs is slow: Tesla's solar energy business continued to tread water during the fourth quarter, with installations of its rooftop solar systems holding steady for the third straight quarter. The flat installations are the latest sign that the recovery by Tesla's green energy business remains stalled after hitting a two-year high during the winter a year ago. Read more

Big solar farm in Ripley gets $88 million in tax breaks: The Chautauqua County Industrial Development Agency has approved more than $88 million in tax breaks over the next 30 years for a solar power project in South Ripley that will power more than 55,000 average New York homes each year while also storing some of the energy for future use, writes Jonathan Epstein. Read more