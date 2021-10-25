Good Morning, Buffalo: Trial begins in Mandy Steingasser murder on 28th anniversary of finding her body

COMPILED BY SHAWN CAMPBELL
Oct. 25, 2021
Jury will finally have a say about what happened to North Tonawanda teen
On Oct. 25, 1993, the battered body of 17-year-old Mandy Steingasser was found in a remote area of a park in Lewiston.
Monday – exactly 28 years later – opening statements are scheduled in the second attempt to try Joseph H. Belstadt on charges of killing the North Tonawanda teen.
The Covid-19 pandemic caused Belstadt's first trial to be called off in March 2020, after opening statements and one day of testimony.
But one of the witnesses who did reach the stand 19 months ago was Loraine Steingasser, Mandy's mother.
Shown a photo of the dead girl, the mother choked up and said, "That's my baby."
For Gabe DiBernardo, retired chief of detectives for the North Tonawanda Police Department, Monday can't come soon enough.
"It's been with me for 28 years," said DiBernardo, who led the team of detectives that tried to solve Steingasser's disappearance.
– Thomas J. Prohaska
COVID-19 COVERAGE
Pandemic Lessons: How has Covid changed us for good? The pandemic has transformed our way of thinking about health year-round, but especially in the late fall and winter, when cold weather pushes us inside and cold, flu and Covid viruses have an easier time jumping from person to person in the more-stagnant indoor air. We asked doctors and scientists for insight on the implications of those changes. Read more
WNY Covid rates hold steady; Erie County reports 3 deaths: The five-county area included in Western New York had a three-day average of 4.46% of tests administered coming back positive. The statewide average is 2.2%. Erie County reported 171 new cases and three deaths from Covid-19 on Sunday. Read more
[More: Stay current with Covid-19 in WNY with The News' updated statistics]
WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT
Alan Pergament: The Bills will get a fortune in the next TV contract. That will have no effect on stadium talks: “The national revenue share that has made the NFL great and sustainable for small markets does not translate into what we need to make a new stadium competitive in Buffalo,” said Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia. Read more
Lights, pressure, pitch: What 43North finalists face onstage at Shea's: Buffalo-based fintech Verivend is honing its pitch in hopes of winning the $1 million grand prize, or one of seven runner-up prizes of $500,000, in the 43North business plan competition. It's not just any investment pitch: Not only does Verivend have to convince the judges that they're the best startup on the stage, but that they have what it takes to grow and thrive in Buffalo Niagara. Read more
Should Williamsville allow cannabis shops? Residents can weigh in today: Marijuana is a subject every community in the state will need to make its own decision on. And the clock is ticking, with time expiring in a few months. Tonight, the Village of Williamsville will take a step closer to making a decision on whether to opt out of allowing cannabis stores and dispensaries in the village. Read more
WEATHER
A rainy Monday: WGRZ says rain is likely throughout much of today, with a high in the upper 50s. Read more
ELECTION 2021
Brown, Walton paint opposing pictures of housing in Buffalo: Mayor Byron Brown sees a city on the rise, driven by adaptive reuse and new construction that has drawn new residents to Buffalo. His opponent, Democratic nominee India Walton, sees an aging city mired in failed policies of the past, and challenged by an inability – or unwillingness – to meet the housing needs of its poor and minority populations. Read more
Mayoral race driving early voting numbers: Erie County Board of Elections Commissioners Ralph M. Mohr and Jeremy J. Zellner announced that 3,371 voters cast ballots on the second day of early voting for the Nov. 2 general election, for an adjusted two-day total of 7,762. Of votes cast Sunday, nearly half, 1,622 ballots, were by voters registered in Buffalo. Read more
Beaty, Garcia fundraising average $4K a day in final month of Erie County sheriff race: The frontrunners in the race for Erie County sheriff – Democrat Kimberly Beaty and Republican John C. Garcia – have been raising about $4,000 a day, on average, in the last few weeks to fuel a final campaign blitz. Garcia, however, had about $50,000 more in the bank than Beaty when he filed his most recent report last week. The third candidate, independent Ted DiNoto, had less than $10,000. Read more
Election will decide control of Hamburg Town Board: Republicans in Hamburg are looking to recapture the supervisor's post, and with it, control of the Town Board in this year's election. Democrats hold a 3-2 voting edge on the board, and need to hold onto the supervisor's post or win a councilman's seat from one of the GOP incumbents to maintain that edge. Read more
BILLS
Bills roundtable at the bye: Unsung hero? Biggest surprise? Biggest concern?: With the Bills at 4-2 at the bye week, News Bills writers Jay Skurski, Mark Gaughan, Katherine Fitzgerald and Jason Wolf were asked to assess where the team stands. Read more
SABRES
Sabres Mailbag: What can GM Kevyn Adams acquire for Jack Eichel?: There’s nothing new on the trade front, but there’s plenty to discuss about Eichel and the Sabres’ start to the season in this week's mailbag. Read more
WITH YOUR MORNING COFFEE
• You may need to update some contact information in your cellphone. Sunday was the first day residents in the 716 area code had to dial the area code first to make local calls. The change comes in preparation for 988 to become the new number to reach the national Suicide Prevention and Mental Health Crisis Lifeline.
• With early voting underway for the Nov. 2 general election, here’s a good refresher: WGRZ’s Liz Lewin breaks down the rules of election etiquette and what constitutes illegal behavior at the polls, including voter intimidation.
• Have you ever seen a ghost? Their presence has been felt at the Iron Island Museum in Lovejoy. WIVB’s Angelica Morrison offers an inside look at the haunting and history.
