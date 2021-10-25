Good Morning, Buffalo: Trial begins in Mandy Steingasser murder on 28th anniversary of finding her body

WHAT WE'RE TALKING ABOUT

Alan Pergament: The Bills will get a fortune in the next TV contract. That will have no effect on stadium talks: “The national revenue share that has made the NFL great and sustainable for small markets does not translate into what we need to make a new stadium competitive in Buffalo,” said Pegula Sports and Entertainment executive vice president Ron Raccuia. Read more

Lights, pressure, pitch: What 43North finalists face onstage at Shea's: Buffalo-based fintech Verivend is honing its pitch in hopes of winning the $1 million grand prize, or one of seven runner-up prizes of $500,000, in the 43North business plan competition. It's not just any investment pitch: Not only does Verivend have to convince the judges that they're the best startup on the stage, but that they have what it takes to grow and thrive in Buffalo Niagara. Read more